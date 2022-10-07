ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 10.10.22

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Monday, Oct. 10, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL. Cherry Creek def. Cherokee Trail 25-23, 25-19, 27-25 FIELD HOCKEY. Kent Denver 8, Grandview 0. Smoky Hill 0,...
sentinelcolorado.com

Boys Tennis: Grandview has largest-ever contingent qualify for 5A state tournament

LOVELAND | The best season in Grandview boys tennis continues to get better, as the program’s largest contingent ever is headed to the Class 5A individual state tournament. In two days of play at North Lake Park that concluded Friday, coach Jeff Ryan’s Wolves — who earlier qualified for and played in the new 5A state team tournament — earned berths in the Oct. 13-15 5A state tournament at City Park with six of seven lines.
sentinelcolorado.com

HOUGEN: Accessible, affordable child care is as important as ever for Colorado

As President and CEO of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce, I have the privilege of getting to meet with many of the business owners in the Aurora region. The last two years have been hard on all of them, and many are struggling to reopen their doors. For many of these employers, hiring and retaining employees has been more difficult than ever due to a lack of accessible, affordable child care.
sentinelcolorado.com

Man, shot, wounded in roadway shooting in south Aurora Sunday night

AURORA | Police said it’s unclear what led to a roadway shooting in south Aurora Sunday night that left one man injured. Aurora police said the shooting occurred between 7:40 p.m. and 8 p.m. somewhere near Parker Road and Arapahoe Road. An adult male was injured and sustained “non-life...
sentinelcolorado.com

Driver hits crowd at Golden bar early Sunday; 1 killed, 7 injured

GOLDEN | One person was killed seven people were seriously injured, four seriously after a man intentionally drove a pickup truck through a crowd gathered outside a Colorado bar following an altercation early Sunday morning, authorities said. The 29-year-old driver and a 25-year-old passenger were arrested after the attack around...
