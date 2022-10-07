ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Ganahl to skip 9News debate with Polis in Fort Collins, calls TV station's coverage 'biased'

By ERNEST LUNING ernest.luning@coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago
Comments / 35

Deb Velarde
3d ago

She's her own worst enemy. as an Independent voter. I was looking for a moderate alternative to vote for. She is an election denier and with her recent false claims about students identifying as animals, her campaign has jumped the shark. As long as Rs keep coming up with these far right candidates, they will keep CO blue.

SLCW
3d ago

Yet another Republican who refuses to debate, and subject their beliefs and agendas to scrutiny by their prospective constituents. Refusing to debate should be an immediate disqualifier for any candidate.

LaDonna Bean
4d ago

coward, traitor, criminal, and a women that can't stand up for women.

