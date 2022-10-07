The story behind the title of Damjonboi’s new tape Ok I Lied 2 is simple enough to fit into two bars. “Said Super Saiyan 3 was my last tape / I was bullshitting tryna make a bag shake,” he admits on “Olympians.” Rap retirements are like fake doctor’s notes, after all — you can just show up at work the next day like nothing happened and it’ll be alright. On mid-tape highlight “Top Shelf,” the Detroit rapper and producer gets right back to the bullshit. He’s shooting guns until they overheat and melt, listening to his own music in the club, and bewildered by the quality of diamonds that people are putting in their jewelry. “I might drop a tape every month, bitch I’m back,” he raps. Even if it turns out not to be true, Damjonboi makes it sound more convincing than your average promise.

HIP HOP ・ 14 HOURS AGO