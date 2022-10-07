Read full article on original website
Mach-Hommy drops new album Duck CZN: Tiger Style
Enigmatic rapper Mach-Hommy has shared surprise album Duck CZN: Tiger Style. Created alongside regular collaborator Tha God Fahim, the album is the latest in Mach-Hommy's Duck CZN series and follows 2018 release Chinese Algebra. Stream the album, which features guest appearances from Your Old Droog, Juju Gotti, Nicholas Craven, and Sadhu Gold, below.
Lil Baby shares new song ”Heyy,” reveals It’s Only Me cover art and tracklist
Ahead of the release of his next album, It’s Only Me, on October 14, Lil Baby has shared a new single from the project called “Heyy” along with its cover art and tracklist. If you read it in a text message, the word “Heyy” could come off...
Song You Need: Mansur Brown’s “Fever” bubbles with the spirit of early-aughts rap
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Mansur Brown‘s guitar playing is a map, his flamenco-inspired melodies tracing each song like a river’s tributaries that all lead to one indescribable source outside of any one genre. The London-based musician’s compositions have always had an unapologetically space-age feel to them — his 2021 opus Heiwa was just as emphatic as it was virtuosic with its hybrid of jazz and R&B that felt ripped from the coolest bar on the Starship Enterprise.
Green Day and Blink-182 to headline When We Were Young 2023
When We Were Young, the pop-punk and emo festival trading on 2000s nostalgia, has announced its line-up for 2023. Green Day and the newly reunited classic line-up of Blink-182 will headline with 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, and Good Charlotte also on the bill. In addition to the headliners...
G Herbo shares Side B of Survivor’s Remorse
Chicago rapper G Herbo has shared Survivor’s Remorse: Side B, the second half of his new album. Side A was released last Friday. Side B contains 13 new songs with features from Young Thug, Kodak Black, Conway the Machine, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Survivor’s Remorse was announced...
The 1975 cover U.K. boyband Take That’s ’90s hit “A Million Love Songs”
Later this month The 1975 will release new album Being Funny In A Foreign Language. In interviews the band's always engaging frontman Matty Healy has been bigging this record up as their most romantic and earnest to date, telling the New York Times: “Love, loss, addiction. That’s what I always do. Every other record has been a bit like, ‘Love! And me! And this! And that!’ I think Being Funny is the first time where I’m a bit like, ‘OK, right, love. Let’s do love.'”
The Rap Report: Damjonboi returns, zee! gets furious, and more
The story behind the title of Damjonboi’s new tape Ok I Lied 2 is simple enough to fit into two bars. “Said Super Saiyan 3 was my last tape / I was bullshitting tryna make a bag shake,” he admits on “Olympians.” Rap retirements are like fake doctor’s notes, after all — you can just show up at work the next day like nothing happened and it’ll be alright. On mid-tape highlight “Top Shelf,” the Detroit rapper and producer gets right back to the bullshit. He’s shooting guns until they overheat and melt, listening to his own music in the club, and bewildered by the quality of diamonds that people are putting in their jewelry. “I might drop a tape every month, bitch I’m back,” he raps. Even if it turns out not to be true, Damjonboi makes it sound more convincing than your average promise.
Robert Glasper shares “Therapy pt. 2” featuring Mac Miller
Jazz-rap impresario Robert Glasper will share an extended edition of February's Black Radio III this Friday (October 14). And today, he's shared a new taste from the project: "Therapy pt. 2," a collaboration with the late Mac Miller. To the song's credit, it feels like you're overhearing a jam session that's hit a particularly strong stride, Miller's rascally lyrics bouncing along nicely with Glasper's composition, a blend of crisp instrumentation and DJ Premier-inspired loops and scratching.
Song You Need: A heaping pile of sonic smut from Wolf Eyes
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Notorious noise terrorists Wolf Eyes have struck again. The intrinsically mutable Michigan group — currently the duo of Nate Young, who founded the project in the mid ’90s, and John Olson (Inzane Johnny) who joined at the turn of the millennium — have slowed their pace since their disgustingly prolific early days, but they still put out plenty of music, much to the chagrin of the listening public. Their latest attack — which follows the devastation of FEEDBACK & DRUMS, a “split” tape with SPYKES (another of Olson’s monikers) that made its grim mark in the ground this past American Independence Day — is a three-pronged attack: “Exploding Time,” a sinister single released digitally on Bandcamp and physically on lathe-cut vinyl, arrived Thursday (October 6); and Dumpsters & Attitude, a seven-track suite offered up as an extremely limited (and already sold-out) CD, dropped the following day alongside another lathe cut titled “Time Garbage.”
Selena Gomez opens up in her My Mind & Me documentary trailer
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is a new documentary promising to deliver a "uniquely raw and intimate" window into some of the most trying times in the pop star and Only Murders in the Building star's life. Shot by Madonna: Truth or Dare director Alek Keshishian over six years, My Mind & Me is set to launch on Apple TV+ on November 4. Check out the trailer above.
