Refreshed 2024 Kia Sorento Coming With Telluride Styling

In early 2020, the fourth-generation Kia Sorento was revealed to the world, looking fresh enough to last a decade, but since then, Kia's design language has evolved considerably. The brand's entire lineup is looking sleeker and sexier than ever, but the Sorento has been left lagging slightly. To be fair, the Sorento is still an outstanding family vehicle and doesn't look bad from any angle. In addition, it's not old. But to ensure that the Sorento's popularity continues, the automaker is working on a facelift for the three-row midsize crossover, and it appears that the 2024 model may borrow some styling elements from its big brother, the Telluride.
Kia America announces 2023 Telluride pricing

• 2023 Kia Telluride pricing starts from $35,6901. • New X-Line and X-Pro models add ruggedness and refinement. • Available design, engineering and infotainment enhancements further elevate its distinctly upscale and commanding presence. • Numerous advanced collision avoidance and driver assist features2 include available Highway Drive Assist 2 with lane...
2023 Lexus LC 500

• Dynamic handling based on Lexus Driving Signature. •Extension of Connected Services to 10-year subscription. Since its inception, the LC 500 family has represented a harmonious blend of emotional design and top tier driving performance. Through a process of continuous improvement, or kaizen, Lexus engineers consistently refine the flagship sports coupe. Building upon last year's updates to wheels, suspension and vehicle stability control, the LC 500 and LC 500h return for 2023 with additional suspension enhancements based on the Lexus Driving Signature philosophy.
A Ukrainian Company Is Making Portal Axle Kits for the Ford Bronco

Do you look at an already-very off-road capable Ford Bronco and think it just needs a little bit. ? Well, my strange friend, you are in luck. Thanks to the Ukraine-based company Werewolf Tech, there is now a portal axle kit for the Ford Bronco. It’s just the logical next step in off-road enthusiasts trying to one-up each other, but this could be getting close to the end game.
