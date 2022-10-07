Read full article on original website
Related
Refreshed 2024 Kia Sorento Coming With Telluride Styling
In early 2020, the fourth-generation Kia Sorento was revealed to the world, looking fresh enough to last a decade, but since then, Kia's design language has evolved considerably. The brand's entire lineup is looking sleeker and sexier than ever, but the Sorento has been left lagging slightly. To be fair, the Sorento is still an outstanding family vehicle and doesn't look bad from any angle. In addition, it's not old. But to ensure that the Sorento's popularity continues, the automaker is working on a facelift for the three-row midsize crossover, and it appears that the 2024 model may borrow some styling elements from its big brother, the Telluride.
conceptcarz.com
Kia America announces 2023 Telluride pricing
• 2023 Kia Telluride pricing starts from $35,6901. • New X-Line and X-Pro models add ruggedness and refinement. • Available design, engineering and infotainment enhancements further elevate its distinctly upscale and commanding presence. • Numerous advanced collision avoidance and driver assist features2 include available Highway Drive Assist 2 with lane...
The Toyota Highlander Hybrid Can Do Almost Anything The Sequoia Can—And Costs 1 Corolla Less
The humble Highlander may be the best deal in the Toyota lineup The post The Toyota Highlander Hybrid Can Do Almost Anything The Sequoia Can—And Costs 1 Corolla Less appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Toyota Highlander Gets the Turbo Engine It Always Needed
The smaller-displacement turbo engine has more torque, same fuel economy, and lower emissions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
conceptcarz.com
2023 Lexus LC 500
• Dynamic handling based on Lexus Driving Signature. •Extension of Connected Services to 10-year subscription. Since its inception, the LC 500 family has represented a harmonious blend of emotional design and top tier driving performance. Through a process of continuous improvement, or kaizen, Lexus engineers consistently refine the flagship sports coupe. Building upon last year's updates to wheels, suspension and vehicle stability control, the LC 500 and LC 500h return for 2023 with additional suspension enhancements based on the Lexus Driving Signature philosophy.
3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage
These used SUVs with the best gas mileage include the 2016 Lexus NX 300h, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The post 3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
techeblog.com
Ultra Rare Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign Could be Yours, But it Might Cost Over $2-Million
Originally set for a 50-unit production run, there were allegedly only 19 Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign vehicles made, and chassis #11 could be yours, but it might cost you over $2-million. It originally retailed at $1.1-million USD, and this example is finished in a custom Liquid Silver Metallic, which costs an extra $24,500 on top of the base price.
Jalopnik
A Ukrainian Company Is Making Portal Axle Kits for the Ford Bronco
Do you look at an already-very off-road capable Ford Bronco and think it just needs a little bit. ? Well, my strange friend, you are in luck. Thanks to the Ukraine-based company Werewolf Tech, there is now a portal axle kit for the Ford Bronco. It’s just the logical next step in off-road enthusiasts trying to one-up each other, but this could be getting close to the end game.
Comments / 1