In early 2020, the fourth-generation Kia Sorento was revealed to the world, looking fresh enough to last a decade, but since then, Kia's design language has evolved considerably. The brand's entire lineup is looking sleeker and sexier than ever, but the Sorento has been left lagging slightly. To be fair, the Sorento is still an outstanding family vehicle and doesn't look bad from any angle. In addition, it's not old. But to ensure that the Sorento's popularity continues, the automaker is working on a facelift for the three-row midsize crossover, and it appears that the 2024 model may borrow some styling elements from its big brother, the Telluride.

CARS ・ 29 DAYS AGO