When Damn Yankees Took a Final Stand With ‘Don’t Tread’
Damn Yankees had come of age very quickly, which applied some momentum as the unlikely supergroup headed into its second album. The self-titled 1990 debut effort by the consortium of Tommy Shaw (then ex-Styx), Jack Blades (then ex-Night Ranger) and Ted Nugent reached No. 13 on the Billboard 200, went double platinum and launched the Top 5 power ballad "High Enough" and the No. 1 mainstream rock hit "Coming of Age."
20 Years Ago: Bon Jovi Grapples With 9/11 on ‘Bounce’
By the middle of 2001, Bon Jovi seemed like they were on the verge of cracking into a new layer of the rock stratosphere. The New Jersey quintet had pulled off a successful comeback with 2000's Crush, a double-platinum hit in the U.S. following 1995's relatively underperforming These Days. This was in no small part thanks to the hit single “It’s My Life,” co-written by Swedish pop savant Max Martin (Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, NSYNC). The song became a global Top 10 hit and peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100, endearing Bon Jovi to a new generation of listeners. This all resulted in a successful world tour, culminating in two sold-out shows at Giants Stadium in their home state.
Kiss’ ‘Monster’ Is Now 10 Years Old: Will It Be Their Last Album?
On Oct. 9, 2012, Kiss released Monster, an LP which could go down as their final studio album. After spending years avoiding a studio return, Kiss had offered a convincing account of themselves with 2009’s Sonic Boom. Their 19th record followed 1998’s Pyscho Circus, and with guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer now comfortable in their positions alongside Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, Sonic Boom made a satisfyingly loud noise on its arrival.
New Cover Puts Joe Walsh’s ‘Life’s Been Good’ Back on the Charts
More than 40 years after its release, the Joe Walsh classic “Life’s Been Good” is being embraced by a new generation of music fans thanks to a popular updated version by reggae-rock group Dirty Heads. The original tune arrived in 1978 on Walsh’s fourth solo album, But...
Rob Halford Says New Judas Priest Album Is Finished Except Vocals
Rob Halford confirms that the recording is finished for Judas Priest's new album – except his vocals, that is. "It's done except for me," he tells UCR with a laugh. Guitarist "Richie [Faulkner] has been doing interviews like I have, and I've been reading it as it comes on my social media. Richie says, 'Everything's done except for Rob.' It's true, man. It's true."
Top 100 Live Albums
Rock's Top 100 Live Albums are more than just concert souvenirs or stage documents from that awesome show you saw last summer. The very best live rock 'n' roll albums chronicle significant moments in an artist's career and can often stand as a defining moment. The best live albums don't...
Queen’s ‘Face it Alone’ Featuring Freddie Mercury Out Thursday
Queen will unveil a previously unreleased song featuring Freddie Mercury titled “Face It Alone” on Thursday. The band has been teasing the release with a series of billboards around the world that say “Queen – Face It Alone” and include a picture Mercury and a QR code. The signs first appeared in London and have since been spotted in Canada, Mexico, Japan and more.
Foreigner and Styx Never Even Considered for Rock Hall, Says Boss
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame co-founder Jann Wenner said Foreigner and Styx have never even been considered for induction. Wenner, who founded Rolling Stone magazine, added that bands from the same era, including REO Speedwagon and Boston, have also never been discussed by those tasked with choosing inductees. In...
When Aerosmith Fired a Powerful Parting Shot With ‘Draw the Line’
Aerosmith ruled the hard-rock mountain at the start of 1977, hot off the back-to-back smashes of 1975's Toys in the Attic and 1976's Rocks. Burnt out by relentless touring, they desperately needed some time to recharge. Unfortunately for Aerosmith, the cocktail of fame, fortune and excess proved far too potent...
Joey Ramone’s Publishing Rights Sold for $10 Million
Joey Ramone’s publishing rights have been sold for $10 million. The Ramones lead singer was the subject of the latest acquisition by Primary Wave, which previously cut deals with Stevie Nicks, Alice Cooper, Def Leppard and many others. Ramone – real name Jeffrey Ross Hyman – died of cancer...
Jamey Johnson Returning To Schenectady For Special Appearance
Fresh off a show at Frog Alley earlier this month, Jamey Johnson is set to return to the Electric City in November. If you left Jamey's show in Schenectady wanting to hear more from him, this is great news. Although this next engagement in the Capital Region will be a little different than what you are used to seeing from Jamey. Because for this latest concert appearance, Jamey will be leaving his amazing catalog of songs at home to take on the soundtrack from a legendary rock and roll concert movie from a legendary rock band.
Dead & Co. Final Tour Comes to Saratoga, Twice! When Are the Shows?
For 57 years it's been a long strange trip for the Grateful Dead and now Dead and Company. Each incarnation of the band truckin' along the interstates of America and stopping at countless theatres, arenas and amphitheaters to play for millions of 'deadheads'. Last month the band announced the 'Final Tour' . Today we learn where they will play and say goodbye.
Neal Schon Says Steve Perry Forced Journey Into Partners Contract
Neal Schon said Journey's current dispute with Steve Perry is the result of being forced into a contract they didn't want to sign. Perry filed a petition last month to cancel trademark registrations filed by his former bandmates for 20 Journey songs. He claimed that Schon and Jonathan Cain couldn't move forward under the terms of a partnership contract that requires "prior, written unanimous consent of all partners in each instance."
‘Murder, She Wrote’ Actress Angela Lansbury Dead at 96
Legendary star of film, TV and the stage, Angela Lansbury, has died at the age of 96. The news was confirmed by the actress' family, who issued the following statement to Broadway World:. The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her...
Break Out the Tissues for This Emotional Reunion at New York Comic Con [WATCH]
New York Comic Con hit the Empire State this past weekend, and one particular event at the Javits Center in Manhattan had sci-fi fans on the brink of tears, if they weren't bawling already. The event in question happened on Saturday, and featured the reunion of the two stars of...
