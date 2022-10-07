ST. MARYS, OH (WLIO) - The St. Marys Police Department looking for help in identifying a person that was driving around the city shooting out car windows. They believe the incidents happened on Saturday between 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon to 8 p.m. at night. Officers got several calls, his is a picture of the alleged suspect and his vehicle that was captured on a home security camera. One witness says the driver was wearing a ski mask. They are looking for video of the area of West Spring Street, Oil Street, or South Wayne Street between those times on Saturday. If you have any information or video you are asked to call the St. Marys Police Department.

SAINT MARYS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO