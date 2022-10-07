Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
More Than 4 Million Deadly Dosages of Fentanyl Seized in Ohio During DEA Enforcement Surge
Press Release from the Department of Justice: CLEVELAND – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Detroit Division today announced the results of an enforcement operation that resulted in significant fentanyl seizures across Ohio. As part of the...
hometownstations.com
Honda announces $4.2 billion investment in Ohio
OHIO (WLIO) - Honda looking to invest billions into Ohio to help secure their future in electric vehicles. On the 45th anniversary of Honda and state leaders announcing Honda will be building their first manufacturing plant in Ohio, they come together again to announce 4.2 billion dollars in investments for the production of their future electric vehicles. Honda is looking to produce only electric vehicles by 2040, so they are putting 700 million dollars into existing manufacturing plants in Marysville, East Liberty, and Anna to build them.
hometownstations.com
St. Marys Police are looking for information on a person driving around shooting out car windows
ST. MARYS, OH (WLIO) - The St. Marys Police Department looking for help in identifying a person that was driving around the city shooting out car windows. They believe the incidents happened on Saturday between 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon to 8 p.m. at night. Officers got several calls, his is a picture of the alleged suspect and his vehicle that was captured on a home security camera. One witness says the driver was wearing a ski mask. They are looking for video of the area of West Spring Street, Oil Street, or South Wayne Street between those times on Saturday. If you have any information or video you are asked to call the St. Marys Police Department.
