Russia-Ukraine war – live: More than 100 Russian troops killed in Kherson, say Kyiv officials
More than 100 Russian troops have been killed in the Kherson region in Ukraine’s counterattack, the Ukrainian military command said today, adding that heavy Russian shelling continued on the besieged city. Officials in Kyiv said Russian missile strikes have damaged more than 10 cities in Ukraine including Lviv, Bakhmut,...
Russia-Ukraine war live: eight arrests reported after Crimea bridge attack; Russia sustains losses in southern Ukraine
Five Russian citizens among arrests, according to local media; Ukraine military reports damage to Russian weapons and personnel
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia retaliated Monday for an attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its most widespread strikes against Ukraine in months, a lethal barrage that smashed civilian targets, knocked out power and water, shattered buildings and killed at least 14 people. Ukraine’s Emergency Service said nearly...
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog said Wednesday that a Ukrainian nuclear plant surrounded by Russian troops has lost all external power needed for vital safety systems for the second time in five days. International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi said agency...
Israel, US announce Lebanon sea deal, but questions remain
JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. has brokered a “historic breakthrough" between Israel and Lebanon that would end a dispute over their shared maritime border, pave the way for natural gas production and reduce the risk of war between the enemy countries. The...
Biden vows consequences for Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ decision
WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden pledged on Tuesday "there will be consequences" for U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ announced last week that it would cut its oil production target over U.S. objections.
