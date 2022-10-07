ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Homeless residents forced from Wood Street encampment may get access to other land

By Keith Burbank, Bay City News Foundation
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

Flooded S.F. luxury apartment residents sue 'negligent' developer

Dozens of displaced residents of a flooded San Francisco high rise are suing the luxury apartment owners after the same water main burst twice earlier this year, alleging that the Texas developer was negligent in maintaining the building before the leaks and in securing it afterward. More than 50 tenants at 33 Tehama St. sued Houston-based Hines in San Francisco Superior Court on Friday. The residents paid between $1,450 and $5,901 per month to live in the building. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Society
NBC Bay Area

Over 50 Tenants on Tehama Street Sue Building Owner for Damages

Despite being promised the best San Francisco has to offer, tenants at a luxury high rise in the city have spent months moving from place to place. Several people who called the 33 Tehama apartments home are now suing after their building was flooded out. According to former tenants, they...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Homes damaged, 15 displaced in 2-alarm fire in S.F. Bayview District

SAN FRANCISCO -- Crews quickly contained a 2-alarm fire that damaged three homes and displaced more than a dozen people in San Francisco's Bayview District Sunday evening.The San Francisco Fire Department said at 6:47 p.m. Sunday people should avoid the area of Palou Ave. between Quint and Rankin streets, due to a fire which quickly grew to 2 alarms and involved three homes.By 7:30 the SFFD tweeted that the fire had been contained and that 15 people had been displaced with no injuries reported.Two of the houses suffered major damage and the other sustained moderate damage, according to the fire department.The Red Cross will be on scene to assist the displaced occupants as the fire department begins an investigation into the cause of the blaze.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Real People#West Oakland#Wood Street#Caltrans#The City Council#Oakland Army Base
KRON4 News

Oakland power outage impacts over 3,000 customers

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A power outage in Oakland is impacting nearly 3,500 customers, according to a tweet shared by the Oakland Fire Department. OFD says Pacific Gas & Electric Company notified the department of a power outage in the areas of Adams Point and Lake Merritt. Crews are currently on the scene assessing the […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland homeless camp goes up in flames

A fire started early Tuesday morning at an Oakland homeless encampment beneath the 880 freeway. Firefighters quickly put out the fire along Broadway and 5th Street in downtown Oakland. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
kalw.org

New San Jose homeless RV encampment being dismantled

The move started as the city swept a nearby, sprawling encampment in the flight path of Mineta San Jose International Airport in September. The San Jose Spotlight reports the city posted notices to sweep the new camp, dubbed “The Field of Dreams,” last week -- with plans to start clearing the field and nearby areas. The sweep, scheduled to go through Nov. 18th, is part of city efforts to clear the area between Hedding Street and Coleman Avenue -- including encampments along the Guadalupe River Trail.
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Critics take issue with Schaaf’s track record as her 8 years as Oakland mayor nears end

The three biggest issues facing Oakland now are crime, homelessness and blight, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said at a State of the City address this week. Schaaf spoke to the public and city councilmembers at a special City Council meeting Tuesday morning. She is leaving office following two consecutive terms, which is the maximum an Oakland mayor can serve.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland sees several sideshows overnight

OAKLAND, Calif (KRON) — Oakland was rife with illegal sideshow activity on Saturday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department. The first sideshow took place in the area of the Northbound Hegenberger offramp and northbound Interstate 80. This incident drew around 90 vehicles, and participants pointed lasers at officers while setting off […]
OAKLAND, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Students and Staff Wounded in Oakland School Shooting

Six students and staff were wounded in a shooting at the King Estates campus in the Oakland hills, leaving two with life-threatening injuries. All the wounded were ages 18 or older and were associated with the campus. As of press time, police were still seeking those responsible for the shooting.
OAKLAND, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy