Homeless residents forced from Wood Street encampment may get access to other land

KTVU FOX 2
Displaced unhoused residents form new encampment in West Oakland
Just a couple of blocks from the Wood Street homeless encampment, there's a large empty parking lot owned by Caltrans. Many who are homeless say it's the perfect spot to set up camp. Many who have already been displaced say they have nowhere to go.
KTVU FOX 2
Former Wood Street encampment residents move to another Oakland Caltrans lot
OAKLAND, Calif. - A group of homeless residents in West Oakland are moving into an empty Caltrans lot after getting evicted from the Wood Street encampment last month. A fenced in parking lot at the corner of 34 Street and Mandela Parkway is becoming filled with motorhomes, tents and trailers.
Flooded S.F. luxury apartment residents sue 'negligent' developer
Dozens of displaced residents of a flooded San Francisco high rise are suing the luxury apartment owners after the same water main burst twice earlier this year, alleging that the Texas developer was negligent in maintaining the building before the leaks and in securing it afterward. More than 50 tenants at 33 Tehama St. sued Houston-based Hines in San Francisco Superior Court on Friday. The residents paid between $1,450 and $5,901 per month to live in the building. ...
Parking battles highlight East San Jose’s struggles
With the sun setting over East San Jose, Rabia Khan pointed to the maintenance hole cover in the street she and her friends used as a makeshift pitcher’s mound as children, running freely along the street’s curbs. “I used to play on this street all the time,” she...
NBC Bay Area
Over 50 Tenants on Tehama Street Sue Building Owner for Damages
Despite being promised the best San Francisco has to offer, tenants at a luxury high rise in the city have spent months moving from place to place. Several people who called the 33 Tehama apartments home are now suing after their building was flooded out. According to former tenants, they...
SFist
Newly Proposed Rezoning Could See 34,000 New Housing Units Come to SF’s Western Neighborhoods
The SF Planning Department recently released another reworked draft of its updated, state-mandated “housing element,” which proposes rezoning parts of the city to accommodate 34,000 additional housing units — a big jump from the 22,000 units previously outlined. San Francisco planners have been tasked by the state...
Homes damaged, 15 displaced in 2-alarm fire in S.F. Bayview District
SAN FRANCISCO -- Crews quickly contained a 2-alarm fire that damaged three homes and displaced more than a dozen people in San Francisco's Bayview District Sunday evening.The San Francisco Fire Department said at 6:47 p.m. Sunday people should avoid the area of Palou Ave. between Quint and Rankin streets, due to a fire which quickly grew to 2 alarms and involved three homes.By 7:30 the SFFD tweeted that the fire had been contained and that 15 people had been displaced with no injuries reported.Two of the houses suffered major damage and the other sustained moderate damage, according to the fire department.The Red Cross will be on scene to assist the displaced occupants as the fire department begins an investigation into the cause of the blaze.
Which California city has the highest minimum wage?
State law in California says employees must be paid a minimum wage. But several cities and counties across the state have their own ordinances that require employers pay a higher hourly rate.
Oakland power outage impacts over 3,000 customers
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A power outage in Oakland is impacting nearly 3,500 customers, according to a tweet shared by the Oakland Fire Department. OFD says Pacific Gas & Electric Company notified the department of a power outage in the areas of Adams Point and Lake Merritt. Crews are currently on the scene assessing the […]
Shelter-in-place lifted for Morgan Hill residents due to broken gas line
(KRON) — Firefighters with the Santa Clara County Fire Department are at the scene of a broken underground gas line that’s impacting three structures, according to a tweet from CalFire. The situation has “been mitigated” according to a tweet from CalFire. The incident, dubbed the #HalfIncident, is affecting the area of Half Road between Peet […]
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland homeless camp goes up in flames
A fire started early Tuesday morning at an Oakland homeless encampment beneath the 880 freeway. Firefighters quickly put out the fire along Broadway and 5th Street in downtown Oakland. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Measure X would set council term limits, give Oakland voters more say in local government
Oakland voters will have the chance next month to vote on term limits for city councilmembers, among several other changes to city government. If passed, Measure X on the November ballot would prohibit councilmembers from serving more than three consecutive terms. The measure will pass if a simple majority vote in favor of it.
kalw.org
New San Jose homeless RV encampment being dismantled
The move started as the city swept a nearby, sprawling encampment in the flight path of Mineta San Jose International Airport in September. The San Jose Spotlight reports the city posted notices to sweep the new camp, dubbed “The Field of Dreams,” last week -- with plans to start clearing the field and nearby areas. The sweep, scheduled to go through Nov. 18th, is part of city efforts to clear the area between Hedding Street and Coleman Avenue -- including encampments along the Guadalupe River Trail.
These three California cities are the most unsafe, study says
Three California cities are considered some of the most dangerous in the United States, and one of them is right here in the Bay Area, according to a new study from WalletHub.
Critics take issue with Schaaf’s track record as her 8 years as Oakland mayor nears end
The three biggest issues facing Oakland now are crime, homelessness and blight, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said at a State of the City address this week. Schaaf spoke to the public and city councilmembers at a special City Council meeting Tuesday morning. She is leaving office following two consecutive terms, which is the maximum an Oakland mayor can serve.
Oakland sees several sideshows overnight
OAKLAND, Calif (KRON) — Oakland was rife with illegal sideshow activity on Saturday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department. The first sideshow took place in the area of the Northbound Hegenberger offramp and northbound Interstate 80. This incident drew around 90 vehicles, and participants pointed lasers at officers while setting off […]
postnewsgroup.com
Students and Staff Wounded in Oakland School Shooting
Six students and staff were wounded in a shooting at the King Estates campus in the Oakland hills, leaving two with life-threatening injuries. All the wounded were ages 18 or older and were associated with the campus. As of press time, police were still seeking those responsible for the shooting.
‘It’s scary:’ Oakland leaders address recent violence as city reaches 102nd homicide of 2022
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland city council members say they are devastated after another homicide was reported Friday night. It brings the city to a total of 102 homicides so far this year. “It’s a great city, with great challenges.” That’s what one city council member expressed on Saturday. They took a moment to mourn […]
How these Bay Area cities are transforming intersections to crack down on illegal sideshows
From so-called "Botts' Dots" to speed bumps in the middle of an intersection. Here's what some Bay Area cities are doing to curb sideshow activity.
48hills.org
John Crew, legendary police accountability activist (and wonderful guy) dies at 65
On Thursday, October 6, John Crew, the longtime police-accountability advocate, gave an impassioned speech at an event for DA candidate John Hamasaki. A neighbor found him a few hours later, Friday morning, slumped over the steering wheel of his car, dead of what was probably a heart attack. He was...
LocalNewsMatters.org
ABOUT
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
