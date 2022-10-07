ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police locate previously missing man

UPDATE (4:53 p.m. Oct. 11) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Bryan Fisher was located. Original story: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a man last seen Monday morning. Bryan Fisher was last seen Oct. 10 around 11:30 a.m. near the 200 block of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
California State
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Crime & Safety
8newsnow.com

Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a car in North Las Vegas. Police said the collision occurred near the intersection of North 5th Street and East Rome Boulevard. According to North Las Vegas police, the motorcyclist was traveling, at what they believe to be a...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Car fire reported in northeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A car fire was reported near Carey Avenue and Lamb Boulevard Tuesday afternoon, according to Clark County. The structure fire was reported just after 1 p.m., after which several firefighter units responded. The main body of the fire was knocked down, and there are still some spot fires that crews are […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

3 injured after car crashes into Las Vegas business

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were injured after a car crashed into a Las Vegas business Monday afternoon. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Oct. 10 at 8000 block of S. Durango Drive, near Windmill Lane. LVMPD said three people were injured and have non life-threatening injuries.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Assistant to former Nevada prisons director on paid administrative leave

Assistant to former Nevada prisons director on paid administrative leave. Assistant to former Nevada prisons director on paid …. Assistant to former Nevada prisons director on paid administrative leave. ‘Shut the f— up,’ CCSD trustee mediation sessions, …. The Clark County School District Board of Trustees have spent...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson police involved in shootout with suspect before house fire

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating after officers were involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the incident occurred in the area of College and Paradise Hills drives. HPD Sgt. Julio Delgado said the suspect’s family said he was suicidal and wanted to...
HENDERSON, NV

