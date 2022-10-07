Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
North Las Vegas police fatally shoot armed man in Halloween mask
LAS VEGAS (AP) — North Las Vegas Police say an officer shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at people while wearing a Halloween mask. Authorities spoke at a media briefing Monday night, just hours after the fatal shooting near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue.
OIS in North Las Vegas ends with man dead
A man was shot and killed by North Las Vegas Police on Monday after they were called to the scene of a man with a gun. Callers to 911 said that a man wearing a Michael Myers Halloween mask was walking around pointing a gun at people.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police locate previously missing man
UPDATE (4:53 p.m. Oct. 11) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Bryan Fisher was located. Original story: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a man last seen Monday morning. Bryan Fisher was last seen Oct. 10 around 11:30 a.m. near the 200 block of...
Las Vegas Strip stabbing suspect remains jailed with no bail
Las Vegas Strip stabbing suspect Yoni Barrios, 32, is facing two charges of open murder and six counts of attempted murder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas police: Woman slashed employees with boxcutter, machete in 2 store robberies
A woman armed with knives is accused of robbing two stores and slashing two employees in separate incidents across the Las Vegas Valley, police said.
1 Dead, 2 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported a motor vehicle accident on Monday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened near Lake Mead and Rainbow boulevards. The police chased the vehicle and located the vehicle on West Charleston Boulevard east of Cimarron Road with three suspects. The officials confirmed that...
Las Vegas police look for suspect accused of attempted homicide, battery
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are asking for help identifying a Spring Valley attempted homicide suspect. The attempted homicide and battery with a deadly weapon happened on Sept. 27 around 3:22 p.m. in the 5400 block of Spring Mountain Road near Lindell Road. Police ask that anyone who recognizes the person call […]
8newsnow.com
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a car in North Las Vegas. Police said the collision occurred near the intersection of North 5th Street and East Rome Boulevard. According to North Las Vegas police, the motorcyclist was traveling, at what they believe to be a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family of man who was shot and killed by police in North Las Vegas speaks out
The family of the man who was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas is now speaking out.
Car fire reported in northeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A car fire was reported near Carey Avenue and Lamb Boulevard Tuesday afternoon, according to Clark County. The structure fire was reported just after 1 p.m., after which several firefighter units responded. The main body of the fire was knocked down, and there are still some spot fires that crews are […]
Police barred from viewing contents of slain reporter's devices, for now
Law enforcement and prosecutors will not be permitted to review information on devices seized as evidence in slain Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German's murder — for now.
Las Vegas police: Man accused of DUI involved in 2 collisions, including pedestrian crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of driving under the influence, crashing into a car, hitting a pedestrian, and fleeing both scenes, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said. Richard Bobo faces several charges, including DUI and failing to stop at the scene of an accident, police said. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, around 7:45 p.m., […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fire investigators to determine cause of blaze near Carey, Lamb in Las Vegas
The cause of a fire that broke out near Carey Avenue and Lamb Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon is under investigation, the Clark County Fire Department says.
KTNV
Las Vegas police: 1 person dead, 2 injured in crash after fleeing officers on Lake Mead Boulevard
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a car crash in the area of Lake Mead and Rainbow boulevards on Monday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. According to police, a driver fled from officers who "initiated a follow-up investigation" near Charleston and Cimarron Road just after 12:30 a.m.
Motorcyclist Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The officials stated that a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries from the crash. The crash was reported near Lamb and Charleston Boulevard at around 10 p.m. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after failing to stop and render aid. The description of the suspect and its vehicle is awaited...
Fox5 KVVU
3 injured after car crashes into Las Vegas business
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were injured after a car crashed into a Las Vegas business Monday afternoon. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Oct. 10 at 8000 block of S. Durango Drive, near Windmill Lane. LVMPD said three people were injured and have non life-threatening injuries.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas middle school teacher allegedly had inappropriate contact with students
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District Police Department said a teacher turned himself in to court after he allegedly had inappropriate contact with students. Bryan Brady, 45, turned himself in to the Clark County District Court after a summons was issued by the District Attorney’s Office,...
8newsnow.com
Assistant to former Nevada prisons director on paid administrative leave
Assistant to former Nevada prisons director on paid administrative leave. Assistant to former Nevada prisons director on paid …. Assistant to former Nevada prisons director on paid administrative leave. ‘Shut the f— up,’ CCSD trustee mediation sessions, …. The Clark County School District Board of Trustees have spent...
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The officials stated that the crash happened near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road at around 3:41 p.m. The officials confirmed that one person was declared dead in the crash. Three vehicles were involved in the crash according to the Nevada Police. The identity of the deceased victim was not...
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police involved in shootout with suspect before house fire
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating after officers were involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the incident occurred in the area of College and Paradise Hills drives. HPD Sgt. Julio Delgado said the suspect’s family said he was suicidal and wanted to...
Comments / 0