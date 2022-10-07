Day two of Amazon Prime Day 2022 is in full swing – meaning you’ve only got until midnight tonight to bag a bargain in one of the biggest sale events of the year. The pre-Black Friday shopping bonanza – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – kicked off yesterday, when we saw some great discounts across everything from home appliances, tech and Amazon devices to laptops, household essentials, mattresses and so much more. Time is running out to secure a saving – but fear not, because some of the best and biggest deals are still up for grabs, and we’ll be working around the clock to find them for you. Aside from our dedicated deal guides, our liveblog will provide you with instant deal updates as they happen, unrivalled savings, and expert advice on navigating the sale. Ready? Let’s go shopping. Read more:Amazon Prime Day 2022: Your ultimate guideThe Prime Day home appliance deals to shop nowBest tech deals in the Prime Day sale The hottest Prime Day Amazon device deals

SHOPPING ・ 28 MINUTES AGO