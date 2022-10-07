Read full article on original website
Imperial edges out Complexity in a nailbiting finish and qualifies for IEM Rio Major
The last matchup of the Americas RMR saw two favorite Counter-Strike teams from the region battle it out to make their way into the IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage. Imperial took the first map, Inferno (16-13), off the American squad. The incredibly close first map featured a stellar performance from IGL Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, with the Brazilian AWPer bringing back hints of his former self to take down Complexity with ease.
Since the transition to RMR events for the purposes of CS:GO Major qualification, the RMR tournaments themselves have produced some exciting drama. At these do-or-die tournaments, the old guard must hold off the new breed of CS:GO talent to earn a spot at one of the most illustrious events in all of esports.
CS:GO world reacts to Imperial qualifying for the Major
The Brazilian legends managed to pull it off in the Americas RMR with a win over Complexity yesterday in the final decider. Emotions ran high and the biggest names in Counter-Strike celebrated the fact that FalleN and co. won’t miss out on the Rio Major as the Last Dance continues on home soil.
How to bind jump to scroll wheel in CS:GO
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is one of the most pinpoint precise games you can play, with aiming completely ruined by one wrong step and smokes that bloom in a particular way, giving you a one-way smoke. So you’ve made it, you want to learn to CS:GO jump through your mouse.
While the first two days of the tournament were relatively stagnant, with plenty of series ending in draws, every Dota 2 team competing in The International 2022’s Last Chance Qualifiers came out with their guns blazing for the playoffs. And although Tempest, Infamous, nouns, and Polaris Esports bid farewell to Singapore, the dreams of qualifying for TI11 are still alive for the eight remaining teams.
Riot Games is planning to shift Blitzcrank to another position in League of Legends. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer on Riot’s balance team, unveiled a list of changes for Patch 12.20 last night, and one of the champions adjusted in the update is set to be Blitzcrank. “Blitz JG changes are a buff, but he needs a decent tap down for Supp,” Phroxzon said.
