Imperial edges out Complexity in a nailbiting finish and qualifies for IEM Rio Major

The last matchup of the Americas RMR saw two favorite Counter-Strike teams from the region battle it out to make their way into the IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage. Imperial took the first map, Inferno (16-13), off the American squad. The incredibly close first map featured a stellar performance from IGL Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, with the Brazilian AWPer bringing back hints of his former self to take down Complexity with ease.
The best CS:GO player duos from the Road to Rio RMR events

Since the transition to RMR events for the purposes of CS:GO Major qualification, the RMR tournaments themselves have produced some exciting drama. At these do-or-die tournaments, the old guard must hold off the new breed of CS:GO talent to earn a spot at one of the most illustrious events in all of esports.
Team gap: Gen.G on the board at Worlds 2022 after slippery start in Group D battle

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Gen.G have grabbed their first victory at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, confidently storming...
CS:GO world reacts to Imperial qualifying for the Major

The Brazilian legends managed to pull it off in the Americas RMR with a win over Complexity yesterday in the final decider. Emotions ran high and the biggest names in Counter-Strike celebrated the fact that FalleN and co. won’t miss out on the Rio Major as the Last Dance continues on home soil.
Semmler says ESL should mimic the setup VALORANT offers to coaches

Auguste “Semmler” Massonnat, a professional commentator and host who is most well known for his work in CS:GO esports, has come up with an interesting suggestion regarding the coaching issues that happened during the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments for the IEM Rio Major. Coaches can’t interact the...
Rogue players break into top 5 of KDA leaderboard at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. In the first week of the group stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship,...
Worlds 2022’s laning phase is being dominated by one player

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. When it comes to early game prowess in the group stage of the 2022 League of...
Counter-Strike legend f0rest to stand in for European CS:GO team

Legendary Swedish CS:GO player Patrik “⁠f0rest⁠” Lindberg will step in for Ex-Finest in place of Rasmus “⁠kreaz⁠” Johansson at Svenska Cupen 2022, a $46,900 LAN tournament taking place in Sweden from Oct. 14 to 16. Kreaz has not been playing with Olek...
How to bind jump to scroll wheel in CS:GO

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is one of the most pinpoint precise games you can play, with aiming completely ruined by one wrong step and smokes that bloom in a particular way, giving you a one-way smoke. So you’ve made it, you want to learn to CS:GO jump through your mouse.
4 teams are officially out of contention at Dota 2’s The International 2022 LCQ

While the first two days of the tournament were relatively stagnant, with plenty of series ending in draws, every Dota 2 team competing in The International 2022’s Last Chance Qualifiers came out with their guns blazing for the playoffs. And although Tempest, Infamous, nouns, and Polaris Esports bid farewell to Singapore, the dreams of qualifying for TI11 are still alive for the eight remaining teams.
Riot plans to ‘tap down’ Blitzcrank support and buff him in another position in League Patch 12.20

Riot Games is planning to shift Blitzcrank to another position in League of Legends. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer on Riot’s balance team, unveiled a list of changes for Patch 12.20 last night, and one of the champions adjusted in the update is set to be Blitzcrank. “Blitz JG changes are a buff, but he needs a decent tap down for Supp,” Phroxzon said.
