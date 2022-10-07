ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Paint and sip: Wine & Design franchise opens in Augusta

By Samantha Winn swinn@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJBzP_0iQQoAxH00

Bringing art and creativity together, a new paint and sip experience recently opened in Augusta.

Wine & Design, a franchise based off the "Shark Tank" pitch, opened an Augusta location on Sept. 9 at 229 Furys Ferry Road, Suite 113.

Franchise owner Letisha Winfield wanted to recreate familiar experiences in Augusta after she relocated to the area in 2021.

“I just came and I was looking around the area for stuff to do; and I come from the Raleigh area and there, we just had a wealth of things to do. There’s tons of these, and my fiance has never been to one. And I was like, let me see if I could find something like that for us to do; and it's really hard to find one,” Winfield said. “... I was like, ‘I think Augusta needs a Wine & Design. I think that would be nice and neat.’”

The classroom experience is led by local artists with participants following throughout a structured art class. Experiences range from DIY projects, painting on wheels, pre-traced canvases and more.

Wine & Design also hosts kids art classes with kid-friendly art projects.

For adult classes, participants need to be 18 years of age or older. Wine is available for purchase to enjoy alongside the art class for ages 21 and older. Attendees can bring their own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages to the classes.

Winfield hopes that people come and enjoy a carefree night among new people.

“You can come in, and you can sit in the classroom full of people that you don’t know; but it's OK because you are not strangers. By the time the artist is guiding and you start talking, you are walking out like it wasn’t that bad to be in a class,” Winfield said.

“I am looking forward to just meeting different people. I think it will be a good way, like I said I am new here, so I am also using it to meet people and make connections and kind of try to feel Augusta out as a home,” Winfield said. “For Augusta, I think it is a wonderful opportunity that is a different thing to do. It’s just another thing that you can do to enjoy yourself.”

Class prices and painting range by season and activity. To learn more details about classes and prices, call 706-364-0454 or visit www.wineanddesign.com/augusta-ga.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxg.com

Inaugural 10th Street Bazaar kicks off in Downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Inaugural 10th Street Bazaar kicked off Saturday in Downtown Augusta! The free event was open to the public of all ages. The event featured music, food, local artists and vendors. The Bee’s Knees organized it with the help of other businesses including Tacocat, Pineapple Ink Tavern, Pho-Rhamen’l and Manny’s Sports Off Broad.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

How Jack and Jill of America aims to make a difference in kids

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Forty-six people have been shot and killed in the CSRA in the last six months. Twenty in Richmond County, and five in Aiken County. Community leaders say this is not just a gang problem but a community issue. We’ve heard a lot of groups calling for...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Etherredge Center brings low country Gullah culture to CSRA

The Etherredge Center presents its next event within its Carolina Series: Dr. Marlena Smalls and the Hallelujah Singers on Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. The Etherredge Center's Carolina Series strives to bring talented artists from around South Carolina to audiences in Aiken. In this second event of the 2022-2023 series, Marlena Smalls, originally from Beaufort, South Carolina, will perform alongside her six-part choir, the "Hallelujah Singers."
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Downtown businesses set up for 10th Street Bazaar event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local businesses will host the first 10th Street Bazaar on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The new Fifth Street pedestrian bridge will be open. It’s proving to be a popular place to take in the view downtown. “This is kind of like a...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Aiken Standard

Kisner Foundation making a difference in Aiken County, CSRA

What’s the latest information on the Kisner Foundation and its charitable efforts?. The nonprofit’s board chair, Brittany Kisner, answered that question during the Rotary Club of Aiken’s meeting Monday at Newberry Hall. Her husband, professional golfer Kevin Kisner, is the foundation’s president. “We created our foundation...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Augusta Commission to discuss future of historic Central Ave. fire station

Augusta, g.a. (WFXG) - THE AUGUSTA COMMISSION IS SET TO MEET TOMORROW. ONE OF THE ITEMS ON PUBLIC SAFETY AGENDA, MAINTENANCE OF ENGINE CO. FIRE STATION #7. LOCATED ON CENTRAL AVENUE, THE HISTORIC FIRE STATION HAS BEEN SITTING FOR QUITE SOME TIME. DISTRICT 3 COMMISSIONER CATHERINE SMITH MCKNIGHT SAYS IT’S TIME TO ENSURE IT’S BEING TAKEN CARE OF.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Habitat for Humanity starts building home for Augusta mom

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A single mother in Richmond County is soon going to have a roof over her head after Habitat for Humanity started building her new home. Amy Jones says she and her son lived in an apartment for several years, and she wanted to find a home she could afford.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Staff works to save Evans business that lost liquor license

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staff at a popular spot in Evans rallied together in hopes of saving the business after Columbia County leaders stripped away its liquor license. Stay Social Tap and Table’s license to sell alcohol was revoked after county leaders say they found more than 50 percent of the revenue was coming from alcoholic menu items.
EVANS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Painting#Art#Wine Design#Raleigh
WRDW-TV

Aiken leaders get a scolding over downtown redevelopment process

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken City Council met for the first time since the $75 million downtown renovation project known as Project Pascalis was scrapped. The project from the Aiken Municipal Development Commission was dropped after a wave of backlash from the community citing ethical concerns, mistrust in the process, a lack of transparency and ultimately a lawsuit.
AIKEN, SC
Aiken Standard

More development could be coming to Whiskey Road in Aiken

More development could be coming to the southside of Aiken. The Aiken City Council voted unanimously Monday evening upon a motion by Gail Diggs and a second by Kay Brohl to approve the second and final reading of an ordinance annexing and zoning two properties totaling 8.01 acres located at 123 and 154 Ginger Lane.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Pastor takes time to bless people’s pets in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few puppies and a cat received blessings from a pastor in Aiken County over the weekend. The minister of St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church invited Hands to Paws Rescue to help show off its pets. Some local owners came to walk their dogs or cats...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Paintings
Aiken Standard

Down by the Bay teaches the community about the Carolina Bay

The Aiken Land Conservancy and the City of Aiken hosted the first Down by the Bay event at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center on Sunday. The free event not only featured artwork by local artists, but also had educational exhibits provided by the Silver Bluff Audubon Center, live animals from the Savannah River Site Ecology Lab and artwork from third grade East Aiken Elementary students.
AIKEN, SC
WJBF.com

Giving Your Best: Wallisa Lankford

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Wallisa Lankford is the Founder of Precious Pearls Mentoring… an extra-curricular group that provides guidance for girls as they go through their adolescent years. She believes all young girls need a positive influence in their life — and should not always look to social media...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Fire consumes structures on North Leg Court in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire crews responded to two structure fires on North Leg Road and North Leg Court in Augusta. The call came in at 4:26 a.m. Monday morning as fully involved, but it’s now under control. Though the cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time, the woods behind the businesses caught […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Aiken County Issues New Rules for Attending Sporting Events

Students attending sporting events in the Aiken County School District will have to adhere to a new security policy going into effect this Friday, October 14. All students below 9th grade will have to be accompanied by an adult at all school sporting events, starting Friday. Students in grades 9 through 12 who are not accompanied by an adult should be prepared to show their student ID or other identification for entry to Aiken County School District events.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Georgians react to Fort Gordon's new name "Fort Eisenhower"

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Fort Gordon will now be officially known as Fort Eisenhower. The name change was announced earlier today and caused quite a stir. FOX54 took to the streets to speak with different individuals about how they felt in regards to the new name. Some people are taking the name change in stride.
FORT GORDON, GA
WRDW-TV

Community members, mayor-elect join together to confront crime

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Sunday, the “Men of Change” held their first gathering in south Augusta. The group is aimed at holding Augusta’s men accountable and responsible for the city’s recent violence. One notable figure in attendance, Augusta Mayor-Elect Garnett Johnson, said, “We’re going to...
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
5K+
Followers
219
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy