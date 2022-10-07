Paint and sip: Wine & Design franchise opens in Augusta

Bringing art and creativity together, a new paint and sip experience recently opened in Augusta.

Wine & Design, a franchise based off the "Shark Tank" pitch, opened an Augusta location on Sept. 9 at 229 Furys Ferry Road, Suite 113.

Franchise owner Letisha Winfield wanted to recreate familiar experiences in Augusta after she relocated to the area in 2021.

“I just came and I was looking around the area for stuff to do; and I come from the Raleigh area and there, we just had a wealth of things to do. There’s tons of these, and my fiance has never been to one. And I was like, let me see if I could find something like that for us to do; and it's really hard to find one,” Winfield said. “... I was like, ‘I think Augusta needs a Wine & Design. I think that would be nice and neat.’”

The classroom experience is led by local artists with participants following throughout a structured art class. Experiences range from DIY projects, painting on wheels, pre-traced canvases and more.

Wine & Design also hosts kids art classes with kid-friendly art projects.

For adult classes, participants need to be 18 years of age or older. Wine is available for purchase to enjoy alongside the art class for ages 21 and older. Attendees can bring their own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages to the classes.

Winfield hopes that people come and enjoy a carefree night among new people.

“You can come in, and you can sit in the classroom full of people that you don’t know; but it's OK because you are not strangers. By the time the artist is guiding and you start talking, you are walking out like it wasn’t that bad to be in a class,” Winfield said.

“I am looking forward to just meeting different people. I think it will be a good way, like I said I am new here, so I am also using it to meet people and make connections and kind of try to feel Augusta out as a home,” Winfield said. “For Augusta, I think it is a wonderful opportunity that is a different thing to do. It’s just another thing that you can do to enjoy yourself.”

Class prices and painting range by season and activity. To learn more details about classes and prices, call 706-364-0454 or visit www.wineanddesign.com/augusta-ga.