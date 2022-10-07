ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Rinna responds to Kathy Hilton calling her the ‘biggest bully in Hollywood’

By Caroline Blair
Lisa Rinna seemingly addressed Kathy Hilton dubbing her the “biggest bully in Hollywood” in a trailer for the “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion.

The former model, 59, simply responded with an image of an animated red M&M character who was wearing her signature legendary hairstyle, red heels, white gloves and diamond jewelry while holding a microphone.

“The biggest bully in Hollywood, And everyone knows it,” she captioned the Instagram post on Friday — quoting Hilton word for word.

It’s unclear if Rinna was going for more of a sarcastic tone or if she was agreeing with Hilton’s comment, but fans overall didn’t seem to react well to the response.

“Offf she’s angry everyone – I thought no more housewives on your page? 😂,” one fan commented, referring to Rinna’s previous bombshell that she would no longer post about “RHOBH” on social media.

Lisa Rinna addressed Kathy Hilton calling her the “biggest bully in Hollywood” on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion trailer.
“Time to leave the show ure [sic] being way to [sic] messy,” someone else commented.

“Not something to be proud of,” another user simply put it.

Not everyone appreciated Rinna addressing the comment.
The “Days of Our Lives” alum did, however, receive some support from fans who appreciated her bringing the drama to the hit Bravo show.

“People really are pressed that you’re out here doing your job on housewives and stirring the pot. No one would be watching this season if you weren’t on. It would be the same boring story line from last year,” one fan chimed in.

Other fans appreciated Rinna not being afraid to speak her mind.
“Lisa you gave the season life tbh ❤️,” another fan wrote.

“There should be a show just about Rinna,” someone added.

Rinna received mixed messages of support from fans, but her close friend Erika Jayne (in back) appears to still be on her side.
Andy Cohen, as well as Rinna’s close friend and co-star Erika Jayne, appeared to show their support with emojis.

Rinna’s Instagram post came shortly after Bravo dropped the bombshell “RHOBH” trailer where Hilton, 63, tagged Rinna with the now-infamous phrase.

Hilton and Rinna have been feuding ever since the model claimed the socialite had a “psychotic break” during a group trip to Aspen.

In a confessional, Rinna alleged that Hilton threatened to “f–king ruin” her sister Kyle Richards, called Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton Stracke “pieces of s–t” who should be “f–king fired” from “RHOBH” and referred to Dorit Kemsley as a “stupid, useless idiot.”

Rinna herself even claimed she “was f–king abused by Kathy Hilton,” and that Hilton’s words were so “vile” that she would “die” if she didn’t talk about it.

The former friends will address the alleged meltdown as well as the press and social media fallout that ensued after the episodes aired on the three-part “RHOBH” reunion.

Part 1 of the “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 12 reunion airs Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

#Hollywood#Bully#Bravo#Rhobh
