Gisele Bündchen sages her car amid Tom Brady divorce speculation, more

Being one of the OG housewives on the iconic Bravo franchise is no easy feat — just ask Kyle Richards. As the only remaining original cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Richards has had her fair share of reunions, but nothing prepared her for the most recent one. “I knew it was going to be a rough reunion going into it, but I didn’t know it was going to be that bad,” Richards, who’s starred on “RHOBH” since Season 1 in 2010, told Studio 10 on Wednesday. The 53-year-old said it “took her a while to recover from that day,” as the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO