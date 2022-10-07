ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Gisele Bündchen sages her car amid Tom Brady divorce speculation, more

By Melissa Cáceres
 4 days ago

Today in celebrity news, the “We Hear: Quick Fix” podcast covers:

We Hear: Quick Fix is a Spotify-exclusive week-in-review five minute podcast from Page Six. Executive Editor Ian Mohr and Chief Reporter Francesca Bacardi break down the biggest stories of the week – including The Joy of Six, the most satisfying piece of gossip.

Photos show downcast Gisele Bündchen at legal offices amid Tom Brady marital woes

Gisele Bündchen looked downcast on Friday while leaving a Miami building filled with legal offices amid her marriage woes with Tom Brady. The supermodel, 42, used her laptop to shield her face from the paparazzi as she exited the building — without her wedding ring — and made a beeline straight to her car. Bündchen tried to keep a low profile while rocking a pair of dark sunglasses, jeans, a white blouse and flip-flops. The Brazilian beauty kept her long blonde tresses down in loose waves and accessorized with some chunky gold jewelry. Despite her good looks, she looked a bit flustered while...
MIAMI, FL
Gisele Bündchen visits holistic healer again amid Tom Brady marriage woes

Gisele Bündchen is happy to namastay right at her healer’s office. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was spotted visiting her Ayurvedic physician, Dr. Ewa Wieruszewska Lierle, on Friday for the second time as she continues to grapple with her seemingly broken marriage to Tom Brady. The visit seemed to be a more casual one, as Bündchen was spotted carrying an Amazon Prime box out of the office while the doctor held a Tupperware container of what appeared to be split pea soup. The Brazilian model and Wieruszewska Lierle wore similar beaded necklaces during their visit, which concluded with Bündchen getting into her car...
NFL
Kaley Cuoco nearly had to amputate leg after ‘devastating’ equestrian accident

Kaley Cuoco nearly lost a leg after an equestrian accident in September 2010. The actress recalled the “devastating” incident in a new excerpt of “The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series” (via People.) Before going into surgery, the “Flight Attendant” star had to sign a document saying, “We don’t know until we get in there and see this leg, and it could come out that you don’t have it anymore.'” Although “that wasn’t the case” in the end, Cuoco, 36, did have to give doctors permission to possibly amputate. “Everything ended up fine, and I was up and...
TENNIS
Royal author jokes Meghan Markle will dump Prince Harry for Elon Musk

If Meghan Markle ever gets tired of Prince Harry, she could always “trade up” and date Elon Musk, a royal biographer joked. “The Palace Papers” author Tina Brown made the wisecrack at the 2022 Henley Literary Festival in response to reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are house-hunting in the affluent neighborhood of Hope Ranch, Calif.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Kim Kardashian gets booed at LA Rams game with son Saint

Kim Kardashian was met with a chorus of boos when she appeared on the Jumbotron at Sunday’s Los Angeles Rams game. After showing John Legend on the screen, the camera moved to the “Kardashians” star, who smiled, blew a kiss and waved at her fellow audience members despite their loud negative reaction.
NFL
50 Cent’s estranged son Marquise Jackson offers him $6,700 for 24 hours of his time

50 Cent’s eldest son Marquise Jackson offered his estranged father $6,700 for a day of his time. The rapper’s 25-year-old son rushed to Instagram this week to slam his father, saying the monthly sum of $6,700 the “In Da Club” hitmaker paid his mother Shaniqua Tompkins in child support was simply not enough. “Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid,” Marquise wrote. “Red Yellow Green whatever color he like.” The caption was...
CELEBRITIES
Older dad George Clooney wants to be ‘out of it’ when daughter starts dating

As an older father, George Clooney is holding out hope that he’ll be “out of it” by the time his 5-year-old daughter, Ella, starts dating. When Hoda Kotb asked the actor in a Monday interview whether he’s “scared” of missing milestones since he became a dad later in life, the “Catch-22” alum laughed off the question. “Papa, I want you to meet [this guy],” Clooney, 61, said, pretending to be Ella. “He’s a drummer in a band.” The Oscar winner, who also shares son Alexander, 5, with wife Amal Clooney, pretended to be “out of it” by replying, “What? I like toast.” George’s “Ticket...
RELATIONSHIPS
Kyle Richards says ‘RHOBH’ reunion was much worse than she expected

Being one of the OG housewives on the iconic Bravo franchise is no easy feat — just ask Kyle Richards. As the only remaining original cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Richards has had her fair share of reunions, but nothing prepared her for the most recent one. “I knew it was going to be a rough reunion going into it, but I didn’t know it was going to be that bad,” Richards, who’s starred on “RHOBH” since Season 1 in 2010, told Studio 10 on Wednesday. The 53-year-old said it “took her a while to recover from that day,” as the...
CELEBRITIES
Where Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton stand after ‘emotional’ ‘RHOBH’ reunion

Kyle Richards revealed that she and her sister Kathy Hilton haven’t resolved their feud yet. “Things are not great right now, but I have high hopes,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 53, told E! in an interview published on Monday. Richards explained that although she and her sisters have had rifts over the years, they “always come back together.” (Before Hilton joined the cast, Kyle shared the screen with their other sister, Kim Richards. They also had a rocky relationship and feuded for several seasons.) “I know that’s why I was so emotional at the reunion,” Richards said of the “RHOBH” Season...
CELEBRITIES
Britney Spears: Dad Jamie called me ‘fat,’ ‘treated me like a f–king dog’

Britney Spears said her dad and former conservator, Jamie Spears, treated her “less than a f–king dog” as she hurled several allegations against him on social media. “Why did you and the family go along with it and treat me like a f–king dog ???” Britney captioned a series of throwback photos of herself on Tuesday, addressing her estranged father. “WHAT MAKES YOU SO GODDAMN SPECIAL ??? WHAT MAKES YOUR OTHER DAUGHTERS SO GODDAMN SPECIAL THAT YOU TREATED ME LESS THAN A F–KING DOG ???”
CELEBRITIES
Tia Mowry thanks fans for their support after Cory Hardrict split

They got her. Tia Mowry thanked her fans for the “outpouring of love” she received after announcing she and her husband, Cory Hardrict, were going their separate ways. “Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one’s dedicated to you: my friends, family, and community,” the actress, 44, captioned an Instagram post on Monday. She also shared several photos where she posed next to a vintage car. “The outpouring of love I received from you over the last week has been so encouraging and humbling. I’m so grateful to you all,” she continued. “New Book, First Chapter to follow. Love, Tia...
CELEBRITIES
Vinny Guadagnino reacts to having ‘good luck charms’ Pauly D, Mike in ‘DWTS’ audience

Oh yeah, “Dancing With the Stars,” yeah! Vinny Guadagnino partly credits his high-scoring routine on the dance competition show Monday night to having two of his “Jersey Shore” pals in the star-studded ballroom. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and DJ Pauly D were in the audience to support their co-star as he and his pro partner, Koko Iwasaki, performed a “Luca”-inspired samba during “Disney+ Night.” The routine landed Guadagnino and Iwasaki their highest score yet – a 29/40 from judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough – and the dance duo doesn’t think that’s a coincidence. “I mean, just having them...
TV SHOWS
