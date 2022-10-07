Read full article on original website
yourdailylocal.com
Lumberjack and Lumberjill Competition, Pie Contest and More Highlight Another Fun-Filled Johnny Appleseed Festival
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – The air was crisp and the smell of autumn filled Sheffield’s Memorial Park over the weekend at the 16th annual Johnny Appleseed festival. The vendors were lined throughout the park with delicious foods, and fun-filled events like the Lumberjack and Lumberjill competition, the horse and tractor pulls, the apple pie baking contest, the wine trail, cornhole tournament and more kept patrons busy all weekend.
yourdailylocal.com
2022 Trick or Treat Hours
WARREN, Pa. – Here are the Trick or Treat hours for municipalities around Warren County. *Will be updated as more times are released. If you know of a Trick or Treat (or Trunk or Treat) event that we don’t have listed, please email us the information at news@yourdailylocal.com.
yourdailylocal.com
Watch Live: Cathedral Prep at Warren Volleyball
WARREN, Pa. – Watch live as Cathedral Prep travels to Warren for a District 10, Region 5 volleyball matchup. Brian Hagberg is on the call from Warren Area High School. The game can be watched above or below, or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels.
yourdailylocal.com
City Leaf Collection to Begin on Oct. 17
WARREN, Pa. – The City of Warren announced that its Department of Public Works will begin 2022 leaf pickup on Monday, Oct. 17. There is no set schedule for when or where DPW crews will be collecting on a given day. According to a post on the city website, “Crews will be collecting throughout the City on a daily basis, concentrating on areas of most need.”
Tour the Greenberg Cadillac Museum in Brookville on its last open day to the public
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Before the Greenberg Cadillac Museum in Jefferson County closes for the year, the public will have one more opportunity to see and learn about the history of the vehicles. In partnership with the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce, the museum, located at 67 South White Street in Brookville, will be open […]
yourdailylocal.com
Pitt-Bradford to Hold Panel Discussion Ahead of Community Read
BRADFORD, Pa. – The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford will hold a panel discussion Wednesday evening in advance of a visit by the author of the university’s first-year common and community reader, Joyful Clemantine Wamariya. Wamariya writes in her memoir “The Girl Who Smiled Beads” about her childhood...
yourdailylocal.com
Youngsville Crowns Homecoming Queen and King
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Youngsville ended its 2022 Homecoming week festivities with the crowing of King Logan McDonald and Queen Melea Jenkins at the Homecoming Dance on Saturday. Pictured are Logan and Melea with their court – In Front – Lilly Clough, Maddie Baker, Melea Jenkins, Dilyn Moore, and Olivia...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Driver Seriously Injured, Life-Flighted After Vehicle Crashes into Tree Off Route 219
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A DuBois man was life-flighted to a nearby hospital after his vehicle slammed into a tree off State Route 219 on Sunday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash happened at 1:42 p.m. on Sunday, October 9, on State Route 219 in Bell Township, Clearfield County.
explore venango
Family of 7 Displaced in Franklin Residential Fire
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A family of seven was displaced after their home on Meadville Pike went up in flames on Saturday afternoon. According to a press release issued by the Franklin Fire Department, units were dispatched to a structural house fire at 169 Meadville Pike, in Franklin, Venango County, at 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.
1 flown to the hospital in Clearfield County crash
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was flown to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown after crashing into a tree Sunday. On Oct. 9 around 1:42 p.m., a man was driving south on SR 2019 in Bell Township when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree on the west side […]
Sandy Township approves subdivision plans for DuBois Mall
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Sandy Township Supervisors recently approved subdivision plans for the DuBois Mall property. According to Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Patrick Green, the subdivision plans have been brought up and worked on for a few months and they were presented by North Coast Geomatics. As of right now, the subdivision plans […]
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Returns Home, Sweeps Cathedral Prep
WARREN, Pa. – After a tough week on the road, Warren volleyball returned to the friendly confines of Joseph A. Massa Gymnasium Tuesday and picked up a 3-0 win over Cathedral Prep. The Dragons (10-2 overall, 4-1 Region 5) had to pull away in the first two sets, then...
Man killed in Clearfield County crash
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was pronounced dead on scene after crashing his pickup truck on Saturday in Morris Township. Harold Evans, 84, of Philipsburg, died Oct. 8 after he turned left out of a driveway onto SR 53 directly in front of another vehicle around 8 a.m., causing a collision. Evans was […]
PennDOT suspends weekly maintenance schedules for winter
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Due to the seasonal change to winter operations and winter shifts, PennDOT District 1 is suspending the weekly county maintenance schedules. According to a PennDOT release, employees at maintenance units in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties will continue to work on patching roads, clearing brush, ditching, and other maintenance activities […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Man Accused of Grabbing Woman, Shoving Her into Door Frame at Corsica Residence
CORSICA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 35-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly grabbing a woman and shoving her into a door frame during an altercation in Corsica Borough. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Tyler Dean Ford, of Bear Lake, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on September 25.
yourdailylocal.com
IU5 Director Makes Visit to Warren County School District
WARREN, Pa. – IU5 Executive Director Brad Whitman toured the Warren County School District on Monday and addressed the Warren County School Board. Whitman addressed the need for teachers as well as turning around some of the negative connotations around public education. “There’s been declining enrollment in our schools...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Driver Killed, Two Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 53
MORRIS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An 84-year-old man was killed and two others were injured following a two-vehicle accident on State Route 53 in Morris Township on Saturday morning. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash happened at 8:09 a.m. Saturday, October 8, on State Route 53 (Morrisdale Allport Highway), in Morris Township, Clearfield County.
Duo at large after robbing man at knifepoint in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a man and woman that worked together to rob someone at knifepoint in Gibson Township. On Oct. 7 around 7 p.m., state police received a report of a robbery/carjacking at Hoover Road and Forest Road. They were told that a man held the victim at […]
erienewsnow.com
PHOTOS: More than 200 Animals Seized from Summit Township Farm; Numerous Dead Animals Also Found
More than 200 animals including dogs, chickens, pigeons, ducks and pigs were seized from a Summit Township farm as part of an animal cruelty investigation Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at an address in the 7600 block of Edinboro Rd. after troopers said they received a video...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Tractor-Trailer Collides With Oversize Load on Route 536
RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a tractor-trailer collided with an oversize load on State Route 536 last Thursday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash occurred on State Route 536 in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County, around 12:13 p.m. on Thursday, October 6. Police say a 2015...
Comments / 1