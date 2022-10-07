Read full article on original website
White County delays reopening Hulsey Road Convenience Center
White County has delayed by one day the reopening of the White County Convenience Center located on Hulsey Road. The convenience center has been closed since September 26, for the purpose of replacing the building located at the facility. The center was scheduled to reopen on October 11, but delays...
Foothills Landscape Project meeting scheduled Oct. 13
The Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest will host its first stakeholder meeting on Foothills Landscape Project implementation Thursday, October 13. The event is scheduled from 1-4 p.m. at Cohutta Springs Conference Center in Crandall, Georgia. Forest Service specialists from the Conasauga, Blue Ridge, and Chattooga River Ranger Districts will be available in...
Heating and water assistance available to elderly and disabled residents
Ninth District Opportunity will soon begin taking applications for its home heating and water assistance programs. Households in Habersham and surrounding North Georgia counties in which every member is age 65 and older or homebound due to health reasons may apply beginning November 1st. If enough funds are available, the general public may apply beginning December 1st.
Mt. Airy police chief sworn in as county investigator; will hold down both jobs through January
Tim Jarrell has left his job as Mt. Airy’s town manager but he’s staying on as the town’s police chief through the first of next year. Until then, he’ll be pulling double duty in local law enforcement. Jarrell will serve as Mt. Airy’s part-time police chief...
Sylvia Marie “June” Smith Wilson
Sylvia Marie “June” Smith Wilson, age 92, of Commerce, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Born on August 4, 1930, in Midland, Michigan, she was a daughter of the late Ed Smith and Vernita Billings Smith. Mrs. Wilson loved playing bingo and enjoyed crocheting blankets and baby clothing. She loved her family and her Yorkies. She was of the Christian faith.
Verlon James Brock
Verlon James Brock, age 75, of Homer, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Born on November 14, 1946, in Baldwin, he was a son of the late Simon Brock and Lula Maxwell Brock. Mr. Brock worked as a correctional officer for 20 years and was also a carpentry worker. He loved his family, and in his spare time enjoyed doing ancestry research. Verlon was the last member of his immediate family and was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church.
Runaway Habersham teens missing for 3 weeks located in Asheville
Two Habersham County 16-year-olds who were missing for three weeks are back home, safe with their families. Joseph Attard of Cornelia and his girlfriend Dorothy Krei of Clarkesville were picked up by police in Asheville, North Carolina, Attard’s mom says. “They were in a group of homeless and street...
Vespa driver injured in rear end wreck on GA 365
State troopers charged a Vespa driver with following too closely after he ran into the back of a sedan on GA 365 in Demorest. The Sunday evening accident sent Bruce Boger of Toccoa to the hospital. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the 76-year-old Boger was driving a GTS 300...
Suspect in cemetery statue thefts arrested after pursuit of stolen vehicle
The man suspected in the theft of several animal statues from Gainesville’s Memorial Park Cemetery was arrested over the weekend after he led law enforcement officers on a chase in a stolen pickup truck. Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators had issued warrants for the arrest of Santiago Morales Villalobos,...
Dump truck driver killed in crash near Clayton
A dump truck driver was thrown from his vehicle and killed late Tuesday morning in a crash on Highway 76 west of Clayton. Troopers were dispatched to the scene around 11:05 a.m. According to the Georgia State Patrol, 75-year-old Jerry James Payne was driving a Mack dump truck near Barnyard...
Alto woman arrested, charged with vehicular homicide in wreck that killed two of her cousins
On October 29, 2021, 29-year-old Cynthia Wade and her 5-year-old nephew, Lincoln Burgess, died in a car wreck on GA 365 in south Habersham County. Now, nearly a year later, the cousin who was driving the car has been arrested and charged in connection with their deaths. Denise Gail Wade...
