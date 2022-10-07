Verlon James Brock, age 75, of Homer, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Born on November 14, 1946, in Baldwin, he was a son of the late Simon Brock and Lula Maxwell Brock. Mr. Brock worked as a correctional officer for 20 years and was also a carpentry worker. He loved his family, and in his spare time enjoyed doing ancestry research. Verlon was the last member of his immediate family and was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church.

HOMER, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO