ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

12th Starbucks store in Michigan votes to unionize as coffee workers to continue to organize

By Steve Neavling
Detroit Metro Times
Detroit Metro Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HM8cy_0iQQk1x900
A dozen Starbucks stores in Michigan have voted to unionize.

A Starbucks store in Bloomfield Township voted to form a union Friday, becoming the 12th Starbucks store in Michigan to do so.

Baristas at the 6420 Telegraph Rd. store voted 7-2 in favor of unionizing, joining the growing labor movement sweeping across the country.

“We are so proud of our partners for working hard to make this historic moment happen,” the Bloomfield Township workers said in a statement. “We are looking forward to taking the necessary steps to make our store a better and more democratic workplace. This process hasn’t been easy, but we are excited for the future of Maple and Telegraph as a unionized Starbucks!”

Since December, at least 247 Starbucks stores in 35 states have voted to unionize, according to A More Perfect Union , a nonprofit that tracks labor unions. Only 54 stores have lost an election to unionize.

Baristas are asking for better wages, benefits, and working conditions.

Michigan joined the movement in May, when Starbucks workers at 2480 Burton St. in Grand Rapids voted in favor of forming a union, 15-3.

On June 7, four Starbucks stores in Ann Arbor voted to unionize. One Ann Arbor store voted against it.

Two days later, four more Starbucks stores in Clinton Township, Lansing, Flint, and East Lansing voted to form a union. A store in Grand Blanc voted not to unionize.

On June 17, a Starbucks store in Ypsilanti voted to unionize.

Workers voted to join a union at a Starbucks in Mount Pleasant on Sept. 12.

The labor movement has grown beyond Starbucks. In Detroit, employees at Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Co. went on strike in February as part of a move to unionize. In August, the workers withdrew from an election to form a union because the company has been closing its stores.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters , and follow us on Google News , Apple News , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , Reddit , or TikTok .

Comments / 6

Robert Wightman
4d ago

I had already stopped going to Starbucks the day they became woke, this is one more reason to go elsewhere as their prices will go up.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Grand Blanc, MI
Business
City
Ypsilanti, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
City
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI
Local
Michigan Society
City
Bloomfield Township, MI
Local
Michigan Business
City
Grand Blanc, MI
Ypsilanti, MI
Business
Ypsilanti, MI
Society
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Grand Blanc, MI
Society
City
Flint, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

These zip codes have the highest home values in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Home values vary widely across Metro Detroit, shifting significantly from zip code to zip code. According to data from September, some of the the lowest Metro Detroit home values can be found in zip codes in Detroit, Ecorse and Inkster -- but where are the homes with the highest value?
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Union#Coffee Roasting#A More Perfect Union
ClickOnDetroit.com

Christy McDonald: Why I decided to join WDIV

My 13-year-old daughter found me standing in front of my closet last night. “What are you going to wear tomorrow? It’s kind of like your first day of school!”. I laughed because she was so right. I didn’t have a new outfit or backpack – but I had that same feeling of starting something new, slightly unknown, and very exciting.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit paying residents to get jobs

A new approach to helping people find jobs in Detroit involves paying them. The city is hoping to help people who have been on long-term unemployment or have criminal records find work.
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is your go-to comfort food? If the answer is a burger and some fries on the side, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve delicious burgers, and no matter how you prefer them, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these burger places.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
PhillyBite

Best Michigan Hot Dog Spots

- When it comes to hot dogs in Michigan, there are dozens of options. You're sure to find a favorite from Lafayette Coney Island to American Coney Island to Angelo's Famous Coney Island in Flint. There's also the Starlite Diner & Coney Island in Burton. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
AdWeek

Christy McDonald to Join WDIV in Detroit

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Christy McDonald is joining Detroit NBC affiliate WDIV as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor. McDonald will begin working at the station...
DETROIT, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan dispensary suspended after inspection reveals ‘duffel bags’ of untagged marijuana

Michigan marijuana regulators are temporarily shutting down a Detroit medical marijuana dispensary accused of possessing unknown amounts of untagged marijuana. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency on Monday, Oct. 10, signed a consent order with the business, House of Mary Jane at 19154 James Couzens Freeway in Detroit, suspending its medical marijuana license for 30 days in addition to issuing a $75,000 fine.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Metro Times

Detroit Metro Times

Detroit, MI
929
Followers
259
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 30 years Metro Times has been Detroit’s premier alternative source for news, arts, culture, music, film, food, fashion and more.

 https://www.metrotimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy