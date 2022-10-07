Read full article on original website
15-year-old Ga. football player loses parents, sister in crash on way home from his game
THOMASVILLE, Ga. — A 15-year-old Georgia boy is mourning the loss of both of his parents and his sisters after they got into a fiery crash on the way home from his football game Friday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Byron, Katrina and...
wdhn.com
Little Miss National Peanut Festival 2022 crowned
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Young pageant queens from all over the Wiregrass took to the stage Saturday night. Trying to be crowned Little Miss National Peanut Festival and at the end of the competition, it was Harper Kate Wilks who took home the crown. She was Little Miss Geneva...
wdhn.com
ALERT: Dothan runaway teen!
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—According to DPD, Jada Butler, 16, was last seen by her mother on October 8, walking down the street near their residence, 702 Wimbledon Drive in Dothan. Jada has not been seen or heard from by friends since 6:00 on October 10. Jada was last seen wearing...
Post-Searchlight
Rec Authority clears land for construction of soccer complex
Anyone who has passed by the rec fields lately will have noticed a tract of land on the corner of Hubert Dollar Drive and Cox Avenue that has recently been cleared. While the parcel of dirt and piles of smoldering timber may not look like much now, eventually, it will all be a new soccer complex built to accommodate the growing community demand.
WALB 10
Finally, rain returns
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful fall weather continues on a very dry note. Tonight, clear with patch fog and lows in the upper 50s low 60s followed by sunshine and highs mid 80s Wednesday. Finally, a cold front slide east with the first opportunity for rain in about a month. Showers and thunderstorms likely Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Behind the boundary drier and much cooler air filters in on brisk NW winds Friday and holds through the weekend.
WALB 10
Charles Sherrod, Albany Civil Rights Movement spearhead, dies at 85
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The man that spearheaded the Albany Civil Rights Movement has died. Rev. Charles Sherrod died at 85 on Tuesday. He died of natural causes at his home in Albany. “He was a great husband, a great father and a great servant to his community,” Shirley Sherrod,...
Alabama’s Fort Rucker to be renamed ‘as soon as possible;’ Defense secretary signs off on new names
The name “Fort Rucker” is one step closer to being a thing of the past. Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has signed off on an independent commission’s recommendations to rename Alabama’s Fort Rucker and other installations that were named for Confederate leaders. The 2021 National...
thefamuanonline.com
Upset over homecoming lineup
Homecoming week at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), is a time to celebrate the history and legacy of each HBCU across the country. The week-long celebration includes a range of events for both alumni and students. During homecoming, celebrities make appearances, and events range from the club environment to...
Changes coming for Liberty Expressway travelers in Dougherty County
ALBANY — The speed limit will drop and outside shoulders will close on a portion of U.S. Highway 82/State Route (SR) 520/Liberty Expressway as a contractor prepares to begin construction to extend Westover Boulevard into Lee County. Starting Thursday, the speed limit will be set at 45 miles per...
WALB 10
1 shot in Dawson shooting
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - One man was shot in a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon, according to Dawson Police Department. Police said the shooting happened on 7th Street around 2:50 p.m. The condition of the man is currently unknown. This is a developing story and will be updated as more...
wfxl.com
Pelham police need community help to find missing man
The Pelham Police Department needs help from the community to locate a man who was reported missing. Police say that 28-year-old Seth Martin Taylor, of Pelham, left home on October 8 and hasn't returned. Taylor is a white male that stands six feet tall and weighs approximately 167 pounds. He...
wfxl.com
Sumter firefighters extinguished a ‘totally engulfed’ house fire
The Sumter County Fire Rescue and Americus Fire Emergency Services responded to a structure fire at the Rockdale Subdivision Loop Saturday evening. SCFS says Upon arrival at 4:48 p.m. the first due engine reported a double wide mobile home trailer completely involved with fire plus adjacent carport. The fire had...
Investigator says racial slur led to murder of south Alabama businessman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan Police Department investigator believes a racial slur led to the murder of Robert Blount, a Dothan businessman who was found dead in his home on Labor Day weekend. During a recent preliminary hearing for the suspects, the DPD investigator, Morgan Owens, said Robert Blount reportedly used a racial slur […]
Post-Searchlight
Brenna Conley throws second Perfect Game of Season in Win
The Bainbridge High School Lady Cats softball team is off to another dominant regular season as they posted a 10-2 region record, winning 12 games overall. A huge part of that success has been the performance of junior pitcher Brenna Conley. In last Tuesday’s 17-0 dominant win against Shaw, Conley...
wtvy.com
Child tumbles from second floor window of Dothan apartment
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A small child fell from the second story window of a Dothan apartment on Saturday afternoon. The 4-year-old was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. She tumbled an estimated at 20 feet at Henry Green Apartments, a housing community near downtown Dothan.
wtvy.com
Dothan father admits he killed his newborn
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man pleaded guilty this morning to killing his infant son and received a 20-year prison sentence. Rolando Castillo faced life in prison without parole had he been convicted of Capital Murder, the charge of which he had been accused before the plea agreement. Dothan police...
wtvy.com
Paramedic in ambulance crash identified
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim in an ambulance crash that took place earlier this evening has been identified. Sources tell News 4 that Don Parrish, who was employed with Pilcher Ambulance Service, passed in the accident. Parrish was a retired member of the Dothan Fire Department as well...
WALB 10
Albany, Dougherty Co. moving forward with plans for former National Guard Armory
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany and Dougherty County commissioners are moving forward on their plans for the former National Guard Armory property in downtown Albany. The city and county are working together to begin the process of repurposing the armory property on Jefferson Street. Right now, the county says they...
Americus Times-Recorder
Berrien’s Matthew Lopez deals crushing blow to Panthers with game-winning field goal
AMERICUS – In football games involving high-powered offenses that rack up points against each other, the team that has the ball last often ends up with the victory. Unfortunately for the Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) in their Homecoming game against the Berrien Rebels (BHS) on Friday, October 7, this was indeed the case. With 2:15 to go in the game, the Panthers had a 36-35 led, but BHS orchestrated a drive that led to a 33-yard field goal attempt by Mathew Lopez with 1.7 seconds left. Lopez ended up drilling the ball through the up rights as time expired and thus drilled a hole into SCHS hearts, handing the Panthers a 38-36 defeat on Homecoming Night at Alton Shell Stadium.
Major discount grocery store chain just opened another new location in Georgia
Residents living or working in southwest Georgia now have another option when it comes to getting their groceries. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi recently opened another new location in Georgia.
