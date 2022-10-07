AMERICUS – In football games involving high-powered offenses that rack up points against each other, the team that has the ball last often ends up with the victory. Unfortunately for the Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) in their Homecoming game against the Berrien Rebels (BHS) on Friday, October 7, this was indeed the case. With 2:15 to go in the game, the Panthers had a 36-35 led, but BHS orchestrated a drive that led to a 33-yard field goal attempt by Mathew Lopez with 1.7 seconds left. Lopez ended up drilling the ball through the up rights as time expired and thus drilled a hole into SCHS hearts, handing the Panthers a 38-36 defeat on Homecoming Night at Alton Shell Stadium.

SUMTER COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO