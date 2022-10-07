Read full article on original website
Related
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Thomasville (GA) Fire Rescue Pushes in New Engine
On October 4, the Thomasville Fire Rescue held a traditional Push-In Ceremony to commission its newest 2022 Sutphen Quint fire engine and place it into service, TimesEnterprise.com reported. Thanking the council and the city manager for allowing the purchase of the fire engine, a fire official said that it wasn’t...
Leon County Commission to Consider 244 Unit Multi-Family Project on Cawthon Property
On October 11, the Leon County Commission will consider an item on their agenda designed to “conditionally approve” the Cawthon Multi-Family Residential development and its “development plan application.” The location of the new development is on Bannerman Road southeast of Glenoak Trail. The development will be adjacent to a commercial project, which will consist of […]
Changes coming for Liberty Expressway travelers in Dougherty County
ALBANY — The speed limit will drop and outside shoulders will close on a portion of U.S. Highway 82/State Route (SR) 520/Liberty Expressway as a contractor prepares to begin construction to extend Westover Boulevard into Lee County. Starting Thursday, the speed limit will be set at 45 miles per...
Post-Searchlight
Rec Authority clears land for construction of soccer complex
Anyone who has passed by the rec fields lately will have noticed a tract of land on the corner of Hubert Dollar Drive and Cox Avenue that has recently been cleared. While the parcel of dirt and piles of smoldering timber may not look like much now, eventually, it will all be a new soccer complex built to accommodate the growing community demand.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Family Members Killed In A Car Crash In Thomasville (Columbus, GA)
Authorities responded to a car crash that claimed three lives in Thomasville. According to the police, Byron, Katrina Jakes, and Kamryn Jakes were driving home from their son’s football game [..]
wfxl.com
Pelham police need community help to find missing man
The Pelham Police Department needs help from the community to locate a man who was reported missing. Police say that 28-year-old Seth Martin Taylor, of Pelham, left home on October 8 and hasn't returned. Taylor is a white male that stands six feet tall and weighs approximately 167 pounds. He...
wfxl.com
Brooks County man convicted of distributing drugs at Valdosta apartment complex
A Brooks County resident with a lengthy criminal history was found guilty by a federal jury on two charges related to his drug distribution activities out of a Valdosta apartment complex. 46-year-old Barry Kiya Daise, of Quitman, was convicted of one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and...
Doerun mural sends message the city is open for business
DOERUN — Drivers making the trip from Albany to Moultrie are getting a new greeting in the small town of Doerun, with a cow and chicken highlighting a mural that spells out the city’s name in brilliant letters. Doerun, located some 20 miles southeast of Albany, is on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama couple charged with chemical endangerment of children
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan couple has been arrested for chemical endangerment of five children, according to the Dothan Police Department. On October 6, the Dothan Police Department was made aware of possible illegal drug activity at a residence on the 1200 block of Southland Drive. DPD officers and investigators went to the residence […]
WALB 10
Albany, Dougherty Co. moving forward with plans for former National Guard Armory
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany and Dougherty County commissioners are moving forward on their plans for the former National Guard Armory property in downtown Albany. The city and county are working together to begin the process of repurposing the armory property on Jefferson Street. Right now, the county says they...
fsunews.com
Increased Surveillance on FSU campus
In collaboration with the Tallahassee Police Department, the FSU Police Department, and Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the FSU Criminology department has plans to install a Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) in the Sliger building. The most prominent argument in favor of the installation of the RTCC is that it would act as an educational lab for students at the College of Criminology and Criminal Justice. It is being propped up as a learning resource as the only RTTC with a built-in research component.
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 9
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The wind and some clouds likely kept the temperatures a little warmer in some locations Sunday morning, but it will all warm up into the 80s again for Sunday with a few locations potentially hitting the mid 80s inland. The cold front that passed through the area late Saturday was to the south of the Big Bend Sunday morning, which will leave high pressure to control our weather for at least the first part of the new work week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Albany State University Royal Court coronation
The Royal Court Coronation is the first event in a week full of homecoming festivities. The official kick-off will take place on Monday, October 10 at 5:00 p.m.
wtvy.com
Child tumbles from second floor window of Dothan apartment
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A small child fell from the second story window of a Dothan apartment on Saturday afternoon. The 4-year-old was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. She tumbled an estimated at 20 feet at Henry Green Apartments, a housing community near downtown Dothan.
Woman dead following accident on County Road 268 in Gadsden County
One person died following an accident Thursday morning on County Road 268 just east of Glen Julia Road in Gadsden County.
Albany Herald
Dougherty Jail Report
These are bookings for Sept. 29-Oct. 5 at the Dougherty County Jail. AGENCY KEY: ADDU, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit; APD, Albany Police Department; ASU, Albany State University Police; DCP, Dougherty County Police Department; DCSP, Dougherty County School System Police Department; Prob, Probation; SO, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office; GSP, Georgia State Patrol:
Leon County Sheriff's Office investigates inmate death at Detention Facility
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at the LCSO's Detention Facility Sunday night and later pronounced dead.
15-year-old Ga. football player loses parents, sister in crash on way home from his game
THOMASVILLE, Ga. — A 15-year-old Georgia boy is mourning the loss of both of his parents and his sisters after they got into a fiery crash on the way home from his football game Friday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Byron, Katrina and...
WCTV
Tallahassee Police investigating shootings late Friday, early Saturday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people suffered gunshot wounds in two separate shootings Friday and Saturday in Tallahassee. Police say Friday night, just before 11 pm, a man suffered serious injuries after a shooting at Hickory Hill Apartments, on Jackson Bluff Rd. TPD says no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. This is at least the third shooting this year in that area of Jackson Bluff Rd.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Brooks County man convicted on drug charges
ALBANY — A Brooks County resident with a lengthy criminal history has been found guilty by a federal jury on two charges related to his drug distribution activities out of a Valdosta apartment complex. Barry Kiya Daise, 44, of Quitman, was convicted of one count of possession with intent...
Comments / 0