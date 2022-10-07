ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur County, GA

fireapparatusmagazine.com

Thomasville (GA) Fire Rescue Pushes in New Engine

On October 4, the Thomasville Fire Rescue held a traditional Push-In Ceremony to commission its newest 2022 Sutphen Quint fire engine and place it into service, TimesEnterprise.com reported. Thanking the council and the city manager for allowing the purchase of the fire engine, a fire official said that it wasn’t...
THOMASVILLE, GA
Tallahassee Reports

Leon County Commission to Consider 244 Unit Multi-Family Project on Cawthon Property

On October 11, the Leon County Commission will consider an item on their agenda designed to “conditionally approve” the Cawthon Multi-Family Residential development and its “development plan application.” The location of the new development is on Bannerman Road southeast of Glenoak Trail. The development will be adjacent to a commercial project, which will consist of […]
LEON COUNTY, FL
Post-Searchlight

Rec Authority clears land for construction of soccer complex

Anyone who has passed by the rec fields lately will have noticed a tract of land on the corner of Hubert Dollar Drive and Cox Avenue that has recently been cleared. While the parcel of dirt and piles of smoldering timber may not look like much now, eventually, it will all be a new soccer complex built to accommodate the growing community demand.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
wfxl.com

Pelham police need community help to find missing man

The Pelham Police Department needs help from the community to locate a man who was reported missing. Police say that 28-year-old Seth Martin Taylor, of Pelham, left home on October 8 and hasn't returned. Taylor is a white male that stands six feet tall and weighs approximately 167 pounds. He...
PELHAM, GA
WKRG News 5

Alabama couple charged with chemical endangerment of children

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan couple has been arrested for chemical endangerment of five children, according to the Dothan Police Department. On October 6, the Dothan Police Department was made aware of possible illegal drug activity at a residence on the 1200 block of Southland Drive. DPD officers and investigators went to the residence […]
DOTHAN, AL
fsunews.com

Increased Surveillance on FSU campus

In collaboration with the Tallahassee Police Department, the FSU Police Department, and Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the FSU Criminology department has plans to install a Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) in the Sliger building. The most prominent argument in favor of the installation of the RTCC is that it would act as an educational lab for students at the College of Criminology and Criminal Justice. It is being propped up as a learning resource as the only RTTC with a built-in research component.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The wind and some clouds likely kept the temperatures a little warmer in some locations Sunday morning, but it will all warm up into the 80s again for Sunday with a few locations potentially hitting the mid 80s inland. The cold front that passed through the area late Saturday was to the south of the Big Bend Sunday morning, which will leave high pressure to control our weather for at least the first part of the new work week.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtvy.com

Child tumbles from second floor window of Dothan apartment

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A small child fell from the second story window of a Dothan apartment on Saturday afternoon. The 4-year-old was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. She tumbled an estimated at 20 feet at Henry Green Apartments, a housing community near downtown Dothan.
DOTHAN, AL
Albany Herald

Dougherty Jail Report

These are bookings for Sept. 29-Oct. 5 at the Dougherty County Jail. AGENCY KEY: ADDU, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit; APD, Albany Police Department; ASU, Albany State University Police; DCP, Dougherty County Police Department; DCSP, Dougherty County School System Police Department; Prob, Probation; SO, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office; GSP, Georgia State Patrol:
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee Police investigating shootings late Friday, early Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people suffered gunshot wounds in two separate shootings Friday and Saturday in Tallahassee. Police say Friday night, just before 11 pm, a man suffered serious injuries after a shooting at Hickory Hill Apartments, on Jackson Bluff Rd. TPD says no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. This is at least the third shooting this year in that area of Jackson Bluff Rd.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Brooks County man convicted on drug charges

ALBANY — A Brooks County resident with a lengthy criminal history has been found guilty by a federal jury on two charges related to his drug distribution activities out of a Valdosta apartment complex. Barry Kiya Daise, 44, of Quitman, was convicted of one count of possession with intent...
BROOKS COUNTY, GA

