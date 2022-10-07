ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

FOX Sports

Tom Brady 'unnecessarily' thrown down by Grady Jarrett, per NFL ref

With the Falcons trying to make an improbable comeback at Tampa on Sunday, a key penalty undid Atlanta's rally. With Atlanta trying to mount a 21-point, fourth-quarter rally on the road against the Buccaneers, defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was called for a critical roughing the passer penalty on a third-down sack of Tom Brady with 3:03 remaining.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Roughing-the-passer call prompts officiating scrutiny

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones believes the NFL should allow video review of roughing-the-passer penalties after his controversial call — the second in as many days — nearly cost the Kansas City Chiefs in their come-from-behind 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Is Cowboys' Dak Prescott feeling the pressure from Cooper Rush?

Dak Prescott spoke candidly about the state of his team and what's next for him after the Dallas Cowboys’ 22-10 win over the reigning champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday — and his comments are turning some heads. "Honestly, just knowing this team can win in a multitude...
DALLAS, TX
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
FOX Sports

Panthers move forward with new coach, QB and coordinator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It was just another Manic Monday for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers (1-4) began preparations for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with a new interim head coach, a new defensive coordinator and a new starting quarterback. The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule...
NFL
Person
Carson Wentz
FOX Sports

Commanders' Ron Rivera apologizes for Carson Wentz comments

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has issued an apology for his recent comments on QB Carson Wentz. "I actually talked to Carson this morning," Rivera said Tuesday morning on the Don Geronimo Show. "In fact I talked to the whole team. I had a mea culpa moment and that I should know better. I created a little bit of a distraction and that's one thing that I try not to do, and it's one thing that I'm very aware of. Again, it's one of those things that when you misstep, people can't wait to dive onto it and jump onto it and hold onto it without an opportunity to explain yourself. So, hey, that's on me. I should know better."
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

NFL Week 5: Raiders leading Chiefs on MNF

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing host to Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5 of the NFL season. There's no love lost between these longtime rivals. The Chiefs lead all-time series 70-54-2. Here are the top plays...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers laments negative talk in Packers' locker room

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he believes in the power of positive thinking, so hearing negative comments from some teammates got under his skin after a surprising 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. When asked about the Pack's second-half defensive woes against the Giants, star...
GREEN BAY, WI
#Giants#Washington Commanders#American Football#Nbc Sports#Titans
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Commanders-Bears, pick

The Washington Commanders (1-4) head to Illinois to face the Chicago Bears (2-3) in a Week 6 Thursday Night Football matchup. With both squads coming off disappointing losses, they hope to turn their seasons around with a quality win in the shortened week. Here's everything you need to know about...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Vikings win, but Justin Fields, Bears offense take a step forward

The Minnesota Vikings hung on for a win despite a 19-point rally from the visiting Chicago Bears. And while the Vikings will now sit atop the NFC North at 4-1, the Bears might have been the real winners Sunday because, well, they might have finally found their offense. It was,...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Panthers' Baker Mayfield to sit vs. Rams with high-ankle sprain

Baker Mayfield will be sidelined for Week 6, and perhaps longer. The Panthers' starting quarterback suffered a high-ankle sprain Sunday that could sideline him multiple games, NFL Network reported. Backup PJ Walker is expected to start next Sunday against the Rams. Carolina, of course, will also have a different head...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies in NLDS Game 1

Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Atlanta Braves (101-61, first in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-7, 3.65 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (14-7, 2.48 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 170 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

