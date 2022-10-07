Read full article on original website
'We need to get back to taking the ball away': Washington State defense looks for uptick in turnover production
PULLMAN – Last year, Washington State’s defense distinguished itself for forcing turnovers. The Cougars totaled 29 takeaways, finishing tied for fifth in the nation in that category. But the Cougars haven’t sustained that level of production this season. At the midway point of its season, WSU is on...
First look: Washington State travels to Corvallis seeking ninth consecutive win against Oregon State
What is it? Washington State (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) looks to rebound from its road loss against USC and extend its winning streak versus Oregon State to nine when it visits a Beavers team (4-2, 1-2) that is coming off a dramatic win. Where is it? Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon.
Washington State guard Grant Stephens to miss first half against Oregon State after Pac-12 upholds targeting penalty
PULLMAN – Washington State appealed a targeting penalty that went against starting right guard Grant Stephens in the second half of the Cougars’ game last weekend at USC. But Pac-12 officials upheld the call. By rule, Stephens will be sidelined for the first half of WSU’s next game, a conference matchup with Oregon State on Saturday.
Washington State receiver Renard Bell, running back Nakia Watson sidelined indefinitely with injuries
PULLMAN – Washington State receiver Renard Bell and running back Nakia Watson will be sidelined indefinitely due to injuries sustained last weekend, Cougars coach Jake Dickert told local media members Monday. Dickert expects Bell and Watson to return to WSU’s lineup “at some point, but it won’t be until...
Washington State defense can't stop USC ground game as Trojans separate in second half
LOS ANGELES – Edge rusher Brennan Jackson lamented Washington State’s inconsistent tackling in the second half against sixth-ranked Southern Cal. The Cougars had trouble bringing down Trojan running back Travis Dye, who slipped through defenders and spearheaded the Trojans’ methodical offense after the half, keying his team to a 30-14 win Saturday at L.A. Memorial Coliseum.
Cougars offensive skill players sustain injuries; backup tailback shines in loss at USC
LOS ANGELES – Washington State’s starting running back went down with an injury during the Cougars’ 30-14 loss to sixth-ranked USC. But the backup tailback’s performance on Saturday at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum should provide some level of encouragement for WSU fans. True freshman Jaylen Jenkins...
Two freshman students at Grand Canyon University from Clarkston killed in wrong-way crash
CLARKSTON, Wash. - Two freshman students at Grand Canyon University, who were both from Clarkston, were killed in New River, Arizona following a four-vehicle wrong-crash crash on I-17 early Monday morning. A third student, from Hawaii, was also killed. "It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share...
