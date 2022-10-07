ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State guard Grant Stephens to miss first half against Oregon State after Pac-12 upholds targeting penalty

PULLMAN – Washington State appealed a targeting penalty that went against starting right guard Grant Stephens in the second half of the Cougars’ game last weekend at USC. But Pac-12 officials upheld the call. By rule, Stephens will be sidelined for the first half of WSU’s next game, a conference matchup with Oregon State on Saturday.
Washington State defense can't stop USC ground game as Trojans separate in second half

LOS ANGELES – Edge rusher Brennan Jackson lamented Washington State’s inconsistent tackling in the second half against sixth-ranked Southern Cal. The Cougars had trouble bringing down Trojan running back Travis Dye, who slipped through defenders and spearheaded the Trojans’ methodical offense after the half, keying his team to a 30-14 win Saturday at L.A. Memorial Coliseum.
