One of our favorite television dads is gearing up for a return to primetime and he’s bringing one of his children with him!. Damon Wayans and his son Damon Wayans Jr. are set to star in a multi-camera father-son comedy series for CBS according to Deadline. The plot for the show follows “a legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” (Damon Wayans) who has to drag his grown son (Damon Wayans Jr.), who has all his charm and none of his drive, kicking and screaming into adulthood before he turns 40.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 HOURS AGO