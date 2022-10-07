ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BET

Don Lemon Signs Off For Final Time On Primetime CNN Show

On Friday (October 7), Don Lemon bid farewell to his primetime CNN show Don Lemon Tonight for the final time in preparation for a switch to a new time slot on the network. The 56-year-old reflected on his last eight years in primetime news, giving an emotional speech during the show's final episode.
BET

Hip Hop Awards 2022: See Hitmaka's Musical Journey to 'Producer of the Year'

Veteran record producer Hitmaka was crowned “Producer of the Year” at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards hosted by legendary rapper Fat Joe, beating out several equally talented musicians, including ATL Jacob, Baby Keem, Hit-Boy, Kanye West, Metro Boomin, and Grammy Award-winning producer Pharrell Williams. In honor of...
BET

Hip Hop Awards 2022: The Future Looks Bright for These Female Hip Hop Awards Winners

Grammy award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar may have won big at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, but the ladies definitely had a night to remember. It was a night of first wins and career-highlighting moments, including up-and-coming rapper Latto who took home “Song of the Year” for her smash hit “Energy.” In honor of this year’s celebration, let’s look at the biggest female winners.
BET

Kanye West Reportedly Locked Out Of Twitter Account

On Saturday, Instagram deleted posts and restricted the account of Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, for violating the social media platform’s policies. Now, his Twitter account is in a similar predicament. According to CBS News, the rapper and fashion entrepreneur was locked out “due to a...
BET

The Franklins Continue Their Pursuit of Power on The Oval

While Victoria and Hunter work to conceal one murder, Diane plots with Bobby, Lilly and Max to expose another on the next episode of Tyler Perry's The Oval, Tuesday at 9/8c. Some are facing the truth while others need to watch their backs on the next episode of Tyler Perry's The Oval, Tuesday at 9/8c.
BET

You Can Always Count on Your Bruh

When life gets hard and romances go wrong, these four best friends lean on each other for support on Tyler Perry's Bruh, airing Tuesdays at 11/10c on BET. Hunter and Victoria Franklin make moves to keep their grip on the White House when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns to BET with new episodes on Tuesdays at 9/8c.
BET

Damon Wayans Teams Up With Son Damon Wayans Jr. To Star in A Comedy Series For CBS

One of our favorite television dads is gearing up for a return to primetime and he’s bringing one of his children with him!. Damon Wayans and his son Damon Wayans Jr. are set to star in a multi-camera father-son comedy series for CBS according to Deadline. The plot for the show follows “a legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” (Damon Wayans) who has to drag his grown son (Damon Wayans Jr.), who has all his charm and none of his drive, kicking and screaming into adulthood before he turns 40.”
BET

Hip Hop Awards 2022: Get To Know This Year's ‘Best International Flow’ Winner Benjamin Epps

If they didn’t know him before, music fans worldwide will soon know French rapper Benjamin Epps. The burgeoning emcee bringing the boom-bap stylings of hip-hop to France took home the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards for “Best International Flow.” The rising only recently began releasing musical projects. Still, he’s already proving to have what it takes to join the ranks of Sarkodie, Stormzy, Burna Boy, and Little Smiz, who’ve all earned the prestigious honor.
BET

Sade Is Recording New Music

According to Billboard, the singer and her band have been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” said Damien Quintard, French producer and composer, who co-operates Miraval Studios. Sade hasn’t released an album in 12...
