Read full article on original website
Related
BET
Couple Cam!: Shereé Whitfield And Martell Holt Attend A Fabulous Black-Tie Party Together
Shereé Whitfield and Martell Holt are taking their relationship to the next level! Over the weekend, the reality stars showcased their union while attending athlete Aaron Ross‘ birthday party in Atlanta. During the black-tie event, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her new beau posed for stylish...
BET
Don Lemon Signs Off For Final Time On Primetime CNN Show
On Friday (October 7), Don Lemon bid farewell to his primetime CNN show Don Lemon Tonight for the final time in preparation for a switch to a new time slot on the network. The 56-year-old reflected on his last eight years in primetime news, giving an emotional speech during the show's final episode.
BET
‘P-Valley' Star J. Alphonse Nicholson Marries In A Beautiful Los Angeles Wedding!
J. Alphonse Nicholson is married! According to Essence, the P-Valley actor tied the knot earlier this month to his longtime girlfriend Nafeesha with a lovely star-studded wedding. Here’s what we know about the ceremony held on October 7!. The media outlet reports that the pair exchanged vows in front...
BET
Beloved Rapper Coolio Cremated In Private Ceremony, Loved Ones To Get Ashes In Necklaces With Personal Inscriptions
October 7th marks the 25th anniversary of Janet Jackson’s iconic (and most liberated) album, ‘The Velvet Rope,’ and here are 5 things we learned about her classic project. From classics to customs, Fat Joe's shoes bring the heat!. Yeezy also made an appearance on Fox News’ 'Tucker...
RELATED PEOPLE
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: See Hitmaka's Musical Journey to 'Producer of the Year'
Veteran record producer Hitmaka was crowned “Producer of the Year” at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards hosted by legendary rapper Fat Joe, beating out several equally talented musicians, including ATL Jacob, Baby Keem, Hit-Boy, Kanye West, Metro Boomin, and Grammy Award-winning producer Pharrell Williams. In honor of...
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: The Future Looks Bright for These Female Hip Hop Awards Winners
Grammy award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar may have won big at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, but the ladies definitely had a night to remember. It was a night of first wins and career-highlighting moments, including up-and-coming rapper Latto who took home “Song of the Year” for her smash hit “Energy.” In honor of this year’s celebration, let’s look at the biggest female winners.
BET
‘Stranger Things’ Actor Caleb McLaughlin Wants To Play DC’s Static
Caleb McLaughlin wants to take on the portrayal as DC’s Static!. During a Q&A session at Heros Comic Con Belgium 2022 in Brussels, the Stranger Things actor shared that he hopes to play a superhero and would love if it could be Static from the animated series Static Shock.
BET
Kanye West Reportedly Locked Out Of Twitter Account
On Saturday, Instagram deleted posts and restricted the account of Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, for violating the social media platform’s policies. Now, his Twitter account is in a similar predicament. According to CBS News, the rapper and fashion entrepreneur was locked out “due to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BET
New Music Monday: Quavo & Takeoff, Jazmine Sullivan, And Ty Dolla $ign Start Your Week With A Fresh Batch Of New Tunes
Discovering new music, albums, and artists can be hard, considering how much it all arrives in overwhelming waves on a weekly basis. Don't worry, because BET.com has you covered with our New Music Mondays column. Built with you in mind, you won't miss out on the latest sounds, thanks to us sifting through them to make things easier.
BET
The Franklins Continue Their Pursuit of Power on The Oval
While Victoria and Hunter work to conceal one murder, Diane plots with Bobby, Lilly and Max to expose another on the next episode of Tyler Perry's The Oval, Tuesday at 9/8c. Some are facing the truth while others need to watch their backs on the next episode of Tyler Perry's The Oval, Tuesday at 9/8c.
BET
Lauryn Hill Teases 2023 Tour, Gets Onstage Surprise From Her Oldest Child During ONE Musicfest
Lauryn Hill is looking forward to celebrating the 25th anniversary of the release “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” her breakthrough solo album and teased a Georgia audience with a possible tour during a performance over the weekend. On Saturday (October 8), the 47-year-old artist rocked the house at...
BET
You Can Always Count on Your Bruh
When life gets hard and romances go wrong, these four best friends lean on each other for support on Tyler Perry's Bruh, airing Tuesdays at 11/10c on BET. Hunter and Victoria Franklin make moves to keep their grip on the White House when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns to BET with new episodes on Tuesdays at 9/8c.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BET
Damon Wayans Teams Up With Son Damon Wayans Jr. To Star in A Comedy Series For CBS
One of our favorite television dads is gearing up for a return to primetime and he’s bringing one of his children with him!. Damon Wayans and his son Damon Wayans Jr. are set to star in a multi-camera father-son comedy series for CBS according to Deadline. The plot for the show follows “a legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” (Damon Wayans) who has to drag his grown son (Damon Wayans Jr.), who has all his charm and none of his drive, kicking and screaming into adulthood before he turns 40.”
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Get To Know This Year's ‘Best International Flow’ Winner Benjamin Epps
If they didn’t know him before, music fans worldwide will soon know French rapper Benjamin Epps. The burgeoning emcee bringing the boom-bap stylings of hip-hop to France took home the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards for “Best International Flow.” The rising only recently began releasing musical projects. Still, he’s already proving to have what it takes to join the ranks of Sarkodie, Stormzy, Burna Boy, and Little Smiz, who’ve all earned the prestigious honor.
BET
Sade Is Recording New Music
According to Billboard, the singer and her band have been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” said Damien Quintard, French producer and composer, who co-operates Miraval Studios. Sade hasn’t released an album in 12...
BET
Shaq Reveals A Major Label Offered Him A $10 Million Contract To Produce Three Albums
Shaq recently appeared on Drinks Champs and revealed he was once offered $10 million from Jive Records to deliver three albums. “My agent called me and said ‘man, you ain’t gone believe this.’ I said ‘what?’ He said Jive offered you $10 million for three albums. And I’m like, ‘bro, $10 million?’” he recalled.
Comments / 0