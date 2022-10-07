Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
82-year-old Elderly New Jersey Woman on Oxygen Loses $8K in a Targeted ‘Grandson in Jail’ ScamZack LoveDeptford Township, NJ
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Pennsylvania Horticultural Society opens Green Resource Center in Norristown Farm Park to the PublicMarilyn JohnsonNorristown, PA
Ambra Restaurant Reopens After Two-Year HiatusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
thedp.com
Magill announces committee to inform University priorities for 'Penn's next century'
Penn President Liz Magill has formed an advisory committee to inform the University's strategic framework over the next century. The Red and Blue Advisory Committee, which was announced in a message to the University community Tuesday, is part of a new "Tomorrow, Together: Penn's Next Century" campaign. It will be chaired by John L. Jackson, Jr., the dean of the Annenberg School for Communication, and will consist of 15 additional members from across the University — including professors, administrators, and students — who will make recommendations for potential priorities.
thedp.com
Penn Program in Environmental Humanities to host storytelling event for Climate Week
This Wednesday and Thursday, Penn will host a climate storytelling event series including a reading and interactive program with climate storyteller and journalist Devi Lockwood and workshops led by Cosmic Writers. “Listen Up! Climate Storytelling with Devi Lockwood” is a two-day program that will be presented by My Philadelphia Climate...
thedp.com
Nearly a month in, Fossil Free Penn’s encampment continues despite harsh weather conditions
Nearly one month after students first set up their tents at this semester's Fossil Free Penn encampment, FFP members remain on College Green despite recent abysmal weather conditions and many students' departures from campus during fall break last weekend. FFP's encampment, which began on Sept. 14., features three demands for...
thedp.com
Fels Institute study reports almost 900 Phila. Police Dept. jobs could be performed by civilians
A study conducted by two Penn researchers last year revealed that almost 900 jobs currently filled by sworn officers in the Philadelphia Police Department could be performed by civilians. The researchers, Declan Sullivan and Alaynah Tombridge — who both received their Master of Public Administration degrees from Penn in 2021...
thedp.com
Coalition to Save the UC Townhomes | Correcting myths about the UC Townhomes movement
To those first years who were disappointed that their convocation was disrupted: We understand your disappointment. We would all like to live in a community where we celebrate each other’s achievements and dreams. Unfortunately, Penn has a long and troubled history of silencing dissent on campus and, more significantly, harming its Black and low-income neighbors. When the administration continues to ignore the needs of its neighbors for its own self-interest, we are left with few choices. We must ask ourselves: Is the celebration of our achievements and dreams more important than the right of our Black, low-income, and disabled neighbors to live in our community? Do Black lives only matter to us if they are Penn students?
thedp.com
Bryn Mawr announces former Penn Makuu director as new undergraduate dean
Bryn Mawr College announced that Karlene Burrell-McRae, former director of Makuu: The Black Cultural Center, will serve as the next dean of the undergraduate college. Burrell-McRae became Makuu's founding director in 2000 and served in the role for several years. During her time at Penn, Burrel-McRae also received a doctorate in higher education, a Master of Social Work, and a Master of Science in education, and worked for 18 years in the Division of University Life.
thedp.com
Frank | Win over Georgetown suggests offensive potential previously unseen
WASHINGTON, D.C. — There are caveats, to be sure. But on Saturday at Georgetown, Penn football’s offense finally showed signs of life — and suggested that the defense might not have to be the unit carrying the team all season. During Penn’s prior two games, the Quakers...
thedp.com
From college volleyball fan to Penn volleyball player, Ella Green is marking crucial kills on the court
Before finding her place on the volleyball court at age 11, sophomore Ella Green tried out several different sports while growing up in San Francisco. “Well, I was always really tall, so initially I was a swimmer because my dad was a swimmer, and both of my siblings were swimmers,” Green said.
thedp.com
Penn Athletics weekend recap: Win streaks for field hockey, football, and men's soccer
October is perhaps one of the most exciting months in sports, as the buildup towards the World Series crosses paths with an accelerating NFL season, and engines are just beginning to rev in the NBA and NHL. Here at Penn, several fall sports teams are barrelling forward in exciting win streaks, while some teams are just picking up the keys to claiming consistent victories.
thedp.com
Carjackings have increased while homicides have seen a slight decrease
While homicide rates have slightly decreased in Philadelphia, carjacking is on the rise — according to the Philadelphia District Attorney. In a meeting with reporters, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner discussed an increase in Philadelphia carjackings with more than 1,000 incidents being reported through the end of September, WHYY reported.
thedp.com
Junior wideout Joshua Casilli growing into sizable role for Penn football
Last week, junior wide receiver Joshua Casilli got the Quakers off to a strong start in their key matchup at Dartmouth, scoring the team's first and only regulation touchdown of the game and his first of the season. The Red and Blue beat reigning Ivy co-champion Dartmouth in with a...
thedp.com
Sprint football becomes a father-son affair for coaches Jerry and Frank McConnell
They say the best teams are like a family. In the case of Penn’s sprint football team it couldn’t be closer to the truth. Head coach Jerry McConnell and his son, offensive line coach Frank McConnell, have been coaching in the sprint football program for a combined 19 years.
