Philadelphia, PA

thedp.com

Magill announces committee to inform University priorities for 'Penn's next century'

Penn President Liz Magill has formed an advisory committee to inform the University's strategic framework over the next century. The Red and Blue Advisory Committee, which was announced in a message to the University community Tuesday, is part of a new "Tomorrow, Together: Penn's Next Century" campaign. It will be chaired by John L. Jackson, Jr., the dean of the Annenberg School for Communication, and will consist of 15 additional members from across the University — including professors, administrators, and students — who will make recommendations for potential priorities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Traffic
thedp.com

Coalition to Save the UC Townhomes | Correcting myths about the UC Townhomes movement

To those first years who were disappointed that their convocation was disrupted: We understand your disappointment. We would all like to live in a community where we celebrate each other’s achievements and dreams. Unfortunately, Penn has a long and troubled history of silencing dissent on campus and, more significantly, harming its Black and low-income neighbors. When the administration continues to ignore the needs of its neighbors for its own self-interest, we are left with few choices. We must ask ourselves: Is the celebration of our achievements and dreams more important than the right of our Black, low-income, and disabled neighbors to live in our community? Do Black lives only matter to us if they are Penn students?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Bryn Mawr announces former Penn Makuu director as new undergraduate dean

Bryn Mawr College announced that Karlene Burrell-McRae, former director of Makuu: The Black Cultural Center, will serve as the next dean of the undergraduate college. Burrell-McRae became Makuu's founding director in 2000 and served in the role for several years. During her time at Penn, Burrel-McRae also received a doctorate in higher education, a Master of Social Work, and a Master of Science in education, and worked for 18 years in the Division of University Life.
BRYN MAWR, PA
thedp.com

Penn Athletics weekend recap: Win streaks for field hockey, football, and men's soccer

October is perhaps one of the most exciting months in sports, as the buildup towards the World Series crosses paths with an accelerating NFL season, and engines are just beginning to rev in the NBA and NHL. Here at Penn, several fall sports teams are barrelling forward in exciting win streaks, while some teams are just picking up the keys to claiming consistent victories.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Carjackings have increased while homicides have seen a slight decrease

While homicide rates have slightly decreased in Philadelphia, carjacking is on the rise — according to the Philadelphia District Attorney. In a meeting with reporters, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner discussed an increase in Philadelphia carjackings with more than 1,000 incidents being reported through the end of September, WHYY reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

