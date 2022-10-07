Read full article on original website
alaskapublic.org
Where do Alaska’s governor candidates stand on the Permanent Fund dividend?
Since 2016, no issue has divided Alaska state lawmakers more than the issue of the Permanent Fund dividend. The annual struggle over the amount given to state residents has repeatedly driven the Alaska Legislature into impasses that have brought the state of Alaska to the brink of a government shutdown.
Washington Examiner
A bear-y big problem: Alaska Fat Bear Week contest rocked by voting scandal
One bear nearly clawed her way to the finals of Alaska's Fat Bear Week contest Monday after nearly 9,000 fraudulent ballots were cast for the contestant during the semifinals. Organizers with the Katmai National Park in King Salmon, Alaska, which oversees the weeklong competition, said it was easy to discern which votes were legitimate and which were fraudulent. The elimination of the bear that benefited from the fraudulent ballots, named Holly, meant contestant 747 advanced to the finals, which will close Tuesday night.
alaskasnewssource.com
Voters in Alaska need to register by midnight Sunday for the general election
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The deadline to register to vote for Alaskans is Sunday at midnight for the general election on Nov. 8. To register to vote or update your voter registration, Alaskans can visit the Division of Elections website. Alaskans can register to vote at the Division of Elections...
J.H. Snider: Why is calling a constitutional convention on the ballot this November?
Once per decade — next on Nov. 8 — Alaska’s constitution grants the people the right to call a constitutional convention via a statewide referendum. Alaska’s Framers placed this automatic referendum on the ballot to prevent the Legislature from having monopoly power over initiating constitutional amendment. The process they created grants the people three votes: First, whether to call a convention. Second, if called, to elect delegates to the convention. Third, whether to approve the convention’s proposals.
kinyradio.com
9th annual AFN tribal conference scheduled for the 19th
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) announced their 9th annual tribal conference will take place Wednesday, October 19th. The AFN is the largest statewide Native organization in Alaska. AFN celebrated its 50th year in 2016. The conference will take place in Anchorage at the William A....
kinyradio.com
No marijuana-possession prisoners in Alaska, state officials say
(Alaska Beacon) - The state of Alaska, which voted to legalize recreational marijuana use in 2014, has no one in prison for simple marijuana possession, officials with the Alaska Department of Corrections and the office of Gov. Mike Dunleavy said on Thursday. Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden said...
alaskasnewssource.com
Indigenous Peoples Day in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska was the second state behind South Dakota to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day in place of Columbus Day. The grassroots effort of conversations started well before it eventually became law in 2017. University of Alaska Anchorage Psychology Professor E.J. David was instrumental in getting the idea off the ground.
kbbi.org
Monday Morning 10-10-22
The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation. Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
police1.com
Troopers plan to launch statewide bodycam program in rural Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Department of Public Safety plans to outfit more than 400 employees with body-worn cameras by next summer, including Alaska State Troopers statewide and Village Public Safety Officers in rural Alaska. Officials say the cameras are long overdue for the troopers, the largest law enforcement agency...
kinyradio.com
Students encouraged to enter 2nd Alaska Radon Poster Contest
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Young artists can help bring awareness to the dangers of radon - a gas that can cause lung cancer - by entering the Alaska Radon Poster Contest. The U.S. Surgeon General lists radon exposure as the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States.
kinyradio.com
Travel Alaska unveils new Alaska Native Culture Guide
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Just a few months after a redesigned TravelAlaska.com launched with expanded information on Alaska Native cultures and tourism opportunities, the Alaska Travel Industry Association is releasing a brand new Alaska Native Culture Guide. The guide will be unveiled Tuesday at ATIA’s Annual Convention in Sitka. Available...
alaskalandmine.com
Review: Alaska Daily, Season One – Episode One
I wasn’t planning on watching Alaska Daily, then curiosity and targeted ads got the better of me. I suspect my experience isn’t unique – I read about the show when it was first announced and… kind of forgot about it. Then, about two weeks ago I was on the receiving end of a massive marketing push. Without Googling I know Alaska Daily is on ABC, starts after Grey’s Anatomy, stars Oscar Award winner Hilary Swank, has two Native Alaskan writers, has ties to the ADN, and was even partly filmed in Anchorage.
kinyradio.com
Public comment out on new forest service cabins in Southeast
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A public comment period on where new recreational cabins in Southeast Alaska should go, is open. The US forest service is seeking comment after receiving $14.4 million in federal funding for new cabins, as well as repairs to existing cabins, throughout Southeast. The money is through the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
alaskapublic.org
Jury awards million-dollar verdict to attorney fired by Alaska Department of Law
A Juneau jury awarded almost $1.2 million to a former Alaska Department of Law attorney this week, finding at trial that the department failed to follow state laws governing promotions and then wrongfully fired her when she complained. Joan Wilkerson, the attorney who filed a lawsuit in 2018 against the...
alaskapublic.org
Families, activists question why so many people in Alaska’s jails and prisons have died this year
Early one morning this summer, Nora Brown got a knock on her door in White Mountain, a small community near Nome. It was a village public safety officer letting her know that her 20-year-old daughter, Kitty Douglas, had died in jail. She had only been there for six nights. It...
Bristol Bay Snow & Red King Crab Season Closed for 2022/23 Season
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced today that the Bristol Bay Snow & Red King Crab fishery is closed for the 2022/23 season. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) and National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) have completed an analysis of 2022 NMFS trawl survey results for Bering Sea snow crab. The stock is estimated to be below the ADF&G regulatory threshold for opening a fishery. Therefore, Bering Sea snow crab will remain closed for the 2022/23 season. ADF&G appreciates and carefully considered all input from crab industry stakeholders prior to making this decision. Understanding that crab fishery closures have substantial impacts on harvesters, industry, and communities, ADF&G must balance these impacts with the need for long-term conservation and sustainability of crab stocks. Management of Bering Sea snow crab must now focus on conservation and rebuilding given the condition of the stock. Efforts to advance our science and understanding of crab population dynamics are underway. With crab industry input, ADF&G will continue to evaluate options for rebuilding, including the potential for sustainably fishing during periods of low abundance. This will allow ADF&G to work on issues related to state and federal co-management, observer coverage, discard mortality, and fishery viability.
kinyradio.com
Office of the State Veterinarian confirms Avian Influenza in Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Two domestic poultry flocks in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough have been confirmed to have highly pathogenic avian influenza. One flock was a backyard chicken flock, and the other was a mix of poultry species. There has been a total of four backyard flocks and over 570 wild...
alaskapublic.org
Western Alaska receives millions to repair roads and storm-damaged communities
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration is providing $9 million to help cover damages in Western Alaska from last month’s historic storm. The administration released the emergency relief funds on Oct. 6. Right now, Western Alaskans are in the midst of restoring roads, repairing subsistence camps...
kinyradio.com
Alaska lawmakers urge investigation on fuel price spike in Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Thursday, Anchorage Senator Bill Wielechowski and Fairbanks Senator Scott Kawasaki wrote to Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor urging the Department of Law to investigate Alaska’s excessively high fuel prices and determine if Alaskans are experiencing price gouging. According to AAA, Alaska consumer prices for...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Places to Visit in Alaska
Many people’s first associations with Alaska are extreme cold, gloomy skies, and mountains of powdery snow. However, Alaska is the place to go if you’re seeking adventure. In this enormous, rocky state, one can find some of North America’s most stunning and varied scenery. The state of Alaska is known for its untamed beauty, unique wildlife, and quaint beach communities, to name just a few attractions. This far-off paradise is a delight for those willing to travel there because many destinations are only reachable by plane or water.
