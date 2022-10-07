ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, AK

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

A bear-y big problem: Alaska Fat Bear Week contest rocked by voting scandal

One bear nearly clawed her way to the finals of Alaska's Fat Bear Week contest Monday after nearly 9,000 fraudulent ballots were cast for the contestant during the semifinals. Organizers with the Katmai National Park in King Salmon, Alaska, which oversees the weeklong competition, said it was easy to discern which votes were legitimate and which were fraudulent. The elimination of the bear that benefited from the fraudulent ballots, named Holly, meant contestant 747 advanced to the finals, which will close Tuesday night.
KING SALMON, AK
Must Read Alaska

J.H. Snider: Why is calling a constitutional convention on the ballot this November?

Once per decade — next on Nov. 8 — Alaska’s constitution grants the people the right to call a constitutional convention via a statewide referendum. Alaska’s Framers placed this automatic referendum on the ballot to prevent the Legislature from having monopoly power over initiating constitutional amendment. The process they created grants the people three votes: First, whether to call a convention. Second, if called, to elect delegates to the convention. Third, whether to approve the convention’s proposals.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
Alaska State
Alaska Elections
State
Alaska State
City
Homer, AK
Homer, AK
Government
City
Kenai, AK
kinyradio.com

9th annual AFN tribal conference scheduled for the 19th

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) announced their 9th annual tribal conference will take place Wednesday, October 19th. The AFN is the largest statewide Native organization in Alaska. AFN celebrated its 50th year in 2016. The conference will take place in Anchorage at the William A....
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

No marijuana-possession prisoners in Alaska, state officials say

(Alaska Beacon) - The state of Alaska, which voted to legalize recreational marijuana use in 2014, has no one in prison for simple marijuana possession, officials with the Alaska Department of Corrections and the office of Gov. Mike Dunleavy said on Thursday. Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden said...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Indigenous Peoples Day in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska was the second state behind South Dakota to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day in place of Columbus Day. The grassroots effort of conversations started well before it eventually became law in 2017. University of Alaska Anchorage Psychology Professor E.J. David was instrumental in getting the idea off the ground.
ALASKA STATE
kbbi.org

Monday Morning 10-10-22

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation. Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
HOMER, AK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Les Gara
Person
Bill Walker
police1.com

Troopers plan to launch statewide bodycam program in rural Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Department of Public Safety plans to outfit more than 400 employees with body-worn cameras by next summer, including Alaska State Troopers statewide and Village Public Safety Officers in rural Alaska. Officials say the cameras are long overdue for the troopers, the largest law enforcement agency...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Students encouraged to enter 2nd Alaska Radon Poster Contest

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Young artists can help bring awareness to the dangers of radon - a gas that can cause lung cancer - by entering the Alaska Radon Poster Contest. The U.S. Surgeon General lists radon exposure as the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Travel Alaska unveils new Alaska Native Culture Guide

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Just a few months after a redesigned TravelAlaska.com launched with expanded information on Alaska Native cultures and tourism opportunities, the Alaska Travel Industry Association is releasing a brand new Alaska Native Culture Guide. The guide will be unveiled Tuesday at ATIA’s Annual Convention in Sitka. Available...
ALASKA STATE
alaskalandmine.com

Review: Alaska Daily, Season One – Episode One

I wasn’t planning on watching Alaska Daily, then curiosity and targeted ads got the better of me. I suspect my experience isn’t unique – I read about the show when it was first announced and… kind of forgot about it. Then, about two weeks ago I was on the receiving end of a massive marketing push. Without Googling I know Alaska Daily is on ABC, starts after Grey’s Anatomy, stars Oscar Award winner Hilary Swank, has two Native Alaskan writers, has ties to the ADN, and was even partly filmed in Anchorage.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Mayor#Democratic#Republican
kinyradio.com

Public comment out on new forest service cabins in Southeast

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A public comment period on where new recreational cabins in Southeast Alaska should go, is open. The US forest service is seeking comment after receiving $14.4 million in federal funding for new cabins, as well as repairs to existing cabins, throughout Southeast. The money is through the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
JUNEAU, AK
Doug Stewart

Bristol Bay Snow & Red King Crab Season Closed for 2022/23 Season

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced today that the Bristol Bay Snow & Red King Crab fishery is closed for the 2022/23 season. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) and National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) have completed an analysis of 2022 NMFS trawl survey results for Bering Sea snow crab. The stock is estimated to be below the ADF&G regulatory threshold for opening a fishery. Therefore, Bering Sea snow crab will remain closed for the 2022/23 season. ADF&G appreciates and carefully considered all input from crab industry stakeholders prior to making this decision. Understanding that crab fishery closures have substantial impacts on harvesters, industry, and communities, ADF&G must balance these impacts with the need for long-term conservation and sustainability of crab stocks. Management of Bering Sea snow crab must now focus on conservation and rebuilding given the condition of the stock. Efforts to advance our science and understanding of crab population dynamics are underway. With crab industry input, ADF&G will continue to evaluate options for rebuilding, including the potential for sustainably fishing during periods of low abundance. This will allow ADF&G to work on issues related to state and federal co-management, observer coverage, discard mortality, and fishery viability.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
kinyradio.com

Office of the State Veterinarian confirms Avian Influenza in Alaska

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Two domestic poultry flocks in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough have been confirmed to have highly pathogenic avian influenza. One flock was a backyard chicken flock, and the other was a mix of poultry species. There has been a total of four backyard flocks and over 570 wild...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Western Alaska receives millions to repair roads and storm-damaged communities

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration is providing $9 million to help cover damages in Western Alaska from last month’s historic storm. The administration released the emergency relief funds on Oct. 6. Right now, Western Alaskans are in the midst of restoring roads, repairing subsistence camps...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Alaska lawmakers urge investigation on fuel price spike in Alaska

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Thursday, Anchorage Senator Bill Wielechowski and Fairbanks Senator Scott Kawasaki wrote to Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor urging the Department of Law to investigate Alaska’s excessively high fuel prices and determine if Alaskans are experiencing price gouging. According to AAA, Alaska consumer prices for...
ALASKA STATE
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Places to Visit in Alaska

Many people’s first associations with Alaska are extreme cold, gloomy skies, and mountains of powdery snow. However, Alaska is the place to go if you’re seeking adventure. In this enormous, rocky state, one can find some of North America’s most stunning and varied scenery. The state of Alaska is known for its untamed beauty, unique wildlife, and quaint beach communities, to name just a few attractions. This far-off paradise is a delight for those willing to travel there because many destinations are only reachable by plane or water.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy