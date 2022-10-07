ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carly Rae Jepsen Returns With A 'Disco Power Ballad'

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Carly Rae Jepsen is back with another song and it's her final single before her new album The Loneliest Time drops later this month . Earlier this week, Jepsen announced the titular track, "The Loneliest Time" and revealed that it features Canadian singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright .

"If you like 5-part string sections, 4:30+ track lengths, and disco power ballads… you might want to check it out," she wrote on Twitter . On the track's chorus, the pair sings:

"I'm comin' over tonight/ Knock on your door just like before/ I need that look in your eyes (Look in your eyes)/ 'Cause we'vе had the loneliest timе (Loneliest time)/ I'm thinkin' all through the night (All through the night)/ I could be yours just like before/ Rewrite another try/ 'Cause we've had the loneliest time."

Jepsen also teased that a music video for the song will drop next Tuesday, October 14th. The clip shows the singer in sparkly makeup and a sparkly dress dancing around people wearing star costumes.

The pop star has released four singles to gear up for the album's release including, "Talking to Yourself," " Beach House ," and " Western Winds ." The Loneliest Time drops on October 21st, the same day that Taylor Swift 's Midnights drops . Jepsen recently joked about the coincidence during a recent show.

Check out the full tracklist below:

  1. Surrender My Heart
  2. Joshua Tree
  3. Talking To Yourself
  4. Far Away
  5. Sideways
  6. Beach House
  7. Bends
  8. Western Wind
  9. So Nice
  10. Band Thing TWice
  11. Shooting Star
  12. Go Find Yourself or Whatever
  13. The Loneliest Time (feat. Rufus Wainwright)

