Carly Rae Jepsen Returns With A 'Disco Power Ballad'
Carly Rae Jepsen is back with another song and it's her final single before her new album The Loneliest Time drops later this month . Earlier this week, Jepsen announced the titular track, "The Loneliest Time" and revealed that it features Canadian singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright .
"If you like 5-part string sections, 4:30+ track lengths, and disco power ballads… you might want to check it out," she wrote on Twitter . On the track's chorus, the pair sings:
"I'm comin' over tonight/ Knock on your door just like before/ I need that look in your eyes (Look in your eyes)/ 'Cause we'vе had the loneliest timе (Loneliest time)/ I'm thinkin' all through the night (All through the night)/ I could be yours just like before/ Rewrite another try/ 'Cause we've had the loneliest time."
Jepsen also teased that a music video for the song will drop next Tuesday, October 14th. The clip shows the singer in sparkly makeup and a sparkly dress dancing around people wearing star costumes.
The pop star has released four singles to gear up for the album's release including, "Talking to Yourself," " Beach House ," and " Western Winds ." The Loneliest Time drops on October 21st, the same day that Taylor Swift 's Midnights drops . Jepsen recently joked about the coincidence during a recent show.
Check out the full tracklist below:
- Surrender My Heart
- Joshua Tree
- Talking To Yourself
- Far Away
- Sideways
- Beach House
- Bends
- Western Wind
- So Nice
- Band Thing TWice
- Shooting Star
- Go Find Yourself or Whatever
- The Loneliest Time (feat. Rufus Wainwright)
