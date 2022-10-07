ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

wibqam.com

Shooting in Brazil leaves 23-year-old in ICU

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Tuesday in Clay County. According to Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen, the shooting happened at approximately 1:08 a.m. Tuesday along West Central Avenue in Brazil. Responding officers located a 23-year-old male who had been shot. Ambulances took the...
BRAZIL, IN
wibqam.com

Semi crashes into house in Illinois

CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi drove off the side of the road and hit a house. Around 1:30 p.m. Illinois State Troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said that the semi went off the roadway and for unknown reasons hit the house.
CERRO GORDO, IL
wibqam.com

One injured following a motorcycle wreck in Clark County

CLARK CO, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A wreck involving a motorcycle happened just west of Marshall on Route 40. A deputy on the scene said it happened at 4:30 p.m. central time. One person was injured, and their condition is not known. This is a developing story.
CLARK COUNTY, IL
wibqam.com

Law Enforcement summit takes place in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The 2nd annual National Law Enforcement Survival Summit is underway at the Terre Haute Convention Center. The four-day summit draws law enforcement from across the country to hear various speakers and gain physical, emotional and the mental resources that they need to perform their duties.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
