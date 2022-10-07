Central/Southwest Valley Conference football statistical leaders through Week 5

Here are the Central/Southwest Valley Conference leaders through five weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.

Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to orehssports@gmail.com . Is your team missing? Encourage your coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.

Photo by Leon Neuschwander

—

Passing yards

Daschel Smith, South Salem - (134 - 192) 1,790 yards

Deacon Edgar, South Medford - (79 - 115) 1,177 yards

Jace Blanchard, Grants Pass - (70 - 148) 1,018 yards

Brock Thomas, Sheldon - (61 - 90) 1,014 yards

Kaden Martirano, West Salem - (55 - 109) 747 yards

Caiden Lacey, North Medford - (61 - 98) 666 yards

Jackson Alt, McNary - (55 - 110) 624 yards

TC Manumaleuna II, North Salem - (28 - 53) 545 yards

Athan Palmateer, Sprague - (35 - 59) 456 yards

Will Hassoun, Sprague - (15 - 22) 261 yards

Passing TDs

Brock Thomas, Sheldon - 16 TDs (2 interceptions)

Daschel Smith, South Salem - 15 TDs (7 interceptions)

Deacon Edgar, South Medford - 12 TDs (4 interceptions)

Jace Blanchard, Grants Pass - 11 TDs (7 interceptions)

TC Manumaleuna II, North Salem - 7 TDs (3 interceptions)

Athan Palmateer, Sprague - 6 TDs (5 interceptions)

Caiden Lacey, North Medford - 5 TDs (4 interceptions)

Jackson Alt, McNary - 5 TDs (7 interceptions)

Kaden Martirano, West Salem - 4 TDs (2 interceptions)

Will Hassoun, Sprague - 3 TDs (1 interception)

Rushing yards

Josiah Davis, North Salem - 576 yards on 79 carries

Ty Pugliano, North Medford - 516 yards on 101 carries

Trevor Reeves, Grants Pass - 325 yards on 78 carries

Barik Hill, Sprague - 292 yards on 59 carries

Grafton Robinson, Sheldon - 263 yards on 28 carries

Jake Allen, McNary - 259 yards on 58 carries

Brock Thomas, Sheldon - 251 yards on 38 carries

Ryder Scheid, South Medford - 239 yards on 49 carries

Braedy Vogt, South Salem - 225 yards on 32 carries

Alexander Angulo, North Medford - 214 yards on 29 carries

DeMari Thompson, North Salem - 192 yards on 19 carries

Cayden Eckel, Roseburg - 191 yards on 43 carries

Rushing TDs

Josiah Davis, North Salem - 8 TDs

Deacon Edgar, South Medford - 7 TDs

Brock Thomas, Sheldon - 5 TDs

Ty Pugliano, North Medford - 5 TDs

Braedy Vogt, South Salem - 4 TDs

Grafton Robinson, Sheldon - 4 TDs

Daschel Smith, South Salem - 4 TDs

Barik Hill, Sprague - 4 TDs

Trevor Reeves, Grants Pass - 3 TDs

Zach Wusstig, South Salem - 3 TDs

Mana Tuioti, Sheldon - 3 TDs

Receiving yards

Jackson Tunick, Grants Pass - 565 yards on 30 receptions

Andrew Walker, South Medford - 505 yards on 28 receptions

Tini Tinitali III, South Salem - 446 yards on 29 receptions

Zach Wusstig, South Salem - 439 yards on 22 receptions

Drew Rodriguez, Sprague - 422 yards on 21 receptions

Esteban Mendez, South Salem - 361 yards on 26 receptions

Erick Gonzalez, North Salem - 330 yards on 11 receptions

Ty Henry, South Medford - 295 yards on 16 receptions

Isaac Peters, Sheldon - 249 yards on 11 receptions

Jaxon Watson, South Salem - 240 yards on 25 receptions

Connor Cesaro, North Medford - 234 yards on 22 receptions

Luke Leighton, Sheldon - 222 yards on 14 receptions

Receiving TDs

Jackson Tunick, Grants Pass - 8 TDs

Drew Rodriguez, Sprague - 8 TDs

Andrew Walker, South Medford - 7 TDs

Zach Wusstig, South Salem - 6 TDs

Erick Gonzalez, North Salem - 5 TDs

Grafton Robinson, Sheldon - 4 TDs

Tini Tinitali III, South Salem - 4 TDs

Luke Leighton, Sheldon - 4 TDs

Isaac Peters, Sheldon - 3 TDs

Aiden Dietz, Grants Pass - 3 TDs

Cade Welch, Sheldon - 3 TDs

Esteban Mendez, South Salem - 3 TDs

Ty Henry, South Medford - 3 TDs

Total tackles

Roman Burrow, West Salem - 61 tackles

Casen Collins, Sprague - 49 tackles

Braedy Vogt, South Salem - 43 tackles

Jameson Lowery, West Salem - 42 tackles

Carson Evenson, West Salem - 41 tackles

Cody Warren, West Salem - 40 tackles

Noah Scharer, South Salem - 37 tackles

Ty Pugliano, North Medford - 37 tackles

Isaack Valdez, South Medford - 35 tackles

Aiden DeWitt, West Salem - 34 tackles

Bruxton Leair, Grants Pass - 33 tackles

Tristan Geer, South Salem - 32 tackles

Drew Rodriguez, Sprague - 32 tackles

Barik Hill, Sprague - 32 tackles

Riley Penn, Sprague - 32 tackles

Tackles for loss

Teitum Tuioti, Sheldon - 14 tackles for loss

Josh Merriman, Sheldon - 8 tackles for loss

Imyas Aguilar, North Salem - 6.5 tackles for loss

Noah Snyder, Sheldon - 6 tackles for loss

Jerrik Wangler, North Salem - 5.5 tackles for loss

Riley Penn, Sprague - 5 tackles for loss

Bruxton Leair, Grants Pass - 5 tackles for loss

Tiger Black, Roseburg - 5 tackles for loss

Easton Abbott, North Medford - 5 tackles for loss

Kyler Hammond, North Salem - 4.5 tackles for loss

Gabe Staszak, South Medford - 4 tackles for loss

Will Haverland, Sheldon - 4 tackles for loss

Sam Kline, Sheldon - 4 tackles for loss

Sacks

Teitum Tuioti, Sheldon - 5 sacks

Gavin Epperly, North Salem - 3.5 sacks

Kyler Hammond, North Salem - 3 sacks

Easton Abbott, North Medford - 3 sacks

Bruxton Leair, Grants Pass - 3 sacks

Jerrik Wangler, North Salem - 3 sacks

Josh Merriman, Sheldon - 3 sacks

Interceptions

Ty Pugliano, North Medford - 2 interceptions

Tini Tinitali III, South Salem - 2 interceptions

Josh Phillips, South Medford - 2 interceptions

Dylan Espinosa, South Medford - 2 interceptions

E.J. Peterson, Sheldon - 2 interceptions

Joey Rubino, Sheldon - 2 interceptions

Malachi Kinyon, Grants Pass - 2 interceptions

Forced fumbles

Jerrik Wangler, North Salem – 3 forced fumbles

Josh Merriman, Sheldon - 3 forced fumbles

Fumble recoveries

Teitum Tuioti, Sheldon - 2 fumble recoveries

Dylan Espinosa, South Medford - 2 fumble recoveries

Hunter Lansdon, Sheldon - 2 fumble recoveries

Hatimu Letisi, South Salem - 2 fumble recoveries

Drew Rodriguez, Sprague - 2 fumble recoveries

Gavin Nguyen, Sprague - 2 fumble recoveries

Nonoffensive TDs

Drew Rodriguez, Sprague - 2 TDs

—