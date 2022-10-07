Central/Southwest Valley Conference football statistical leaders through Week 5
Here are the Central/Southwest Valley Conference leaders through five weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.
Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to orehssports@gmail.com . Is your team missing? Encourage your coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.
Photo by Leon Neuschwander
STATE LEADERS: CLASS 6A | CLASS 5A | CLASS 4A
Passing yards
Daschel Smith, South Salem - (134 - 192) 1,790 yards
Deacon Edgar, South Medford - (79 - 115) 1,177 yards
Jace Blanchard, Grants Pass - (70 - 148) 1,018 yards
Brock Thomas, Sheldon - (61 - 90) 1,014 yards
Kaden Martirano, West Salem - (55 - 109) 747 yards
Caiden Lacey, North Medford - (61 - 98) 666 yards
Jackson Alt, McNary - (55 - 110) 624 yards
TC Manumaleuna II, North Salem - (28 - 53) 545 yards
Athan Palmateer, Sprague - (35 - 59) 456 yards
Will Hassoun, Sprague - (15 - 22) 261 yards
Passing TDs
Brock Thomas, Sheldon - 16 TDs (2 interceptions)
Daschel Smith, South Salem - 15 TDs (7 interceptions)
Deacon Edgar, South Medford - 12 TDs (4 interceptions)
Jace Blanchard, Grants Pass - 11 TDs (7 interceptions)
TC Manumaleuna II, North Salem - 7 TDs (3 interceptions)
Athan Palmateer, Sprague - 6 TDs (5 interceptions)
Caiden Lacey, North Medford - 5 TDs (4 interceptions)
Jackson Alt, McNary - 5 TDs (7 interceptions)
Kaden Martirano, West Salem - 4 TDs (2 interceptions)
Will Hassoun, Sprague - 3 TDs (1 interception)
Rushing yards
Josiah Davis, North Salem - 576 yards on 79 carries
Ty Pugliano, North Medford - 516 yards on 101 carries
Trevor Reeves, Grants Pass - 325 yards on 78 carries
Barik Hill, Sprague - 292 yards on 59 carries
Grafton Robinson, Sheldon - 263 yards on 28 carries
Jake Allen, McNary - 259 yards on 58 carries
Brock Thomas, Sheldon - 251 yards on 38 carries
Ryder Scheid, South Medford - 239 yards on 49 carries
Braedy Vogt, South Salem - 225 yards on 32 carries
Alexander Angulo, North Medford - 214 yards on 29 carries
DeMari Thompson, North Salem - 192 yards on 19 carries
Cayden Eckel, Roseburg - 191 yards on 43 carries
Rushing TDs
Josiah Davis, North Salem - 8 TDs
Deacon Edgar, South Medford - 7 TDs
Brock Thomas, Sheldon - 5 TDs
Ty Pugliano, North Medford - 5 TDs
Braedy Vogt, South Salem - 4 TDs
Grafton Robinson, Sheldon - 4 TDs
Daschel Smith, South Salem - 4 TDs
Barik Hill, Sprague - 4 TDs
Trevor Reeves, Grants Pass - 3 TDs
Zach Wusstig, South Salem - 3 TDs
Mana Tuioti, Sheldon - 3 TDs
Receiving yards
Jackson Tunick, Grants Pass - 565 yards on 30 receptions
Andrew Walker, South Medford - 505 yards on 28 receptions
Tini Tinitali III, South Salem - 446 yards on 29 receptions
Zach Wusstig, South Salem - 439 yards on 22 receptions
Drew Rodriguez, Sprague - 422 yards on 21 receptions
Esteban Mendez, South Salem - 361 yards on 26 receptions
Erick Gonzalez, North Salem - 330 yards on 11 receptions
Ty Henry, South Medford - 295 yards on 16 receptions
Isaac Peters, Sheldon - 249 yards on 11 receptions
Jaxon Watson, South Salem - 240 yards on 25 receptions
Connor Cesaro, North Medford - 234 yards on 22 receptions
Luke Leighton, Sheldon - 222 yards on 14 receptions
Receiving TDs
Jackson Tunick, Grants Pass - 8 TDs
Drew Rodriguez, Sprague - 8 TDs
Andrew Walker, South Medford - 7 TDs
Zach Wusstig, South Salem - 6 TDs
Erick Gonzalez, North Salem - 5 TDs
Grafton Robinson, Sheldon - 4 TDs
Tini Tinitali III, South Salem - 4 TDs
Luke Leighton, Sheldon - 4 TDs
Isaac Peters, Sheldon - 3 TDs
Aiden Dietz, Grants Pass - 3 TDs
Cade Welch, Sheldon - 3 TDs
Esteban Mendez, South Salem - 3 TDs
Ty Henry, South Medford - 3 TDs
Total tackles
Roman Burrow, West Salem - 61 tackles
Casen Collins, Sprague - 49 tackles
Braedy Vogt, South Salem - 43 tackles
Jameson Lowery, West Salem - 42 tackles
Carson Evenson, West Salem - 41 tackles
Cody Warren, West Salem - 40 tackles
Noah Scharer, South Salem - 37 tackles
Ty Pugliano, North Medford - 37 tackles
Isaack Valdez, South Medford - 35 tackles
Aiden DeWitt, West Salem - 34 tackles
Bruxton Leair, Grants Pass - 33 tackles
Tristan Geer, South Salem - 32 tackles
Drew Rodriguez, Sprague - 32 tackles
Barik Hill, Sprague - 32 tackles
Riley Penn, Sprague - 32 tackles
Tackles for loss
Teitum Tuioti, Sheldon - 14 tackles for loss
Josh Merriman, Sheldon - 8 tackles for loss
Imyas Aguilar, North Salem - 6.5 tackles for loss
Noah Snyder, Sheldon - 6 tackles for loss
Jerrik Wangler, North Salem - 5.5 tackles for loss
Riley Penn, Sprague - 5 tackles for loss
Bruxton Leair, Grants Pass - 5 tackles for loss
Tiger Black, Roseburg - 5 tackles for loss
Easton Abbott, North Medford - 5 tackles for loss
Kyler Hammond, North Salem - 4.5 tackles for loss
Gabe Staszak, South Medford - 4 tackles for loss
Will Haverland, Sheldon - 4 tackles for loss
Sam Kline, Sheldon - 4 tackles for loss
Sacks
Teitum Tuioti, Sheldon - 5 sacks
Gavin Epperly, North Salem - 3.5 sacks
Kyler Hammond, North Salem - 3 sacks
Easton Abbott, North Medford - 3 sacks
Bruxton Leair, Grants Pass - 3 sacks
Jerrik Wangler, North Salem - 3 sacks
Josh Merriman, Sheldon - 3 sacks
Interceptions
Ty Pugliano, North Medford - 2 interceptions
Tini Tinitali III, South Salem - 2 interceptions
Josh Phillips, South Medford - 2 interceptions
Dylan Espinosa, South Medford - 2 interceptions
E.J. Peterson, Sheldon - 2 interceptions
Joey Rubino, Sheldon - 2 interceptions
Malachi Kinyon, Grants Pass - 2 interceptions
Forced fumbles
Jerrik Wangler, North Salem – 3 forced fumbles
Josh Merriman, Sheldon - 3 forced fumbles
Fumble recoveries
Teitum Tuioti, Sheldon - 2 fumble recoveries
Dylan Espinosa, South Medford - 2 fumble recoveries
Hunter Lansdon, Sheldon - 2 fumble recoveries
Hatimu Letisi, South Salem - 2 fumble recoveries
Drew Rodriguez, Sprague - 2 fumble recoveries
Gavin Nguyen, Sprague - 2 fumble recoveries
Nonoffensive TDs
Drew Rodriguez, Sprague - 2 TDs
—
