Saints Reveal Starting QB vs. Seahawks

By All Seahawks Staff
 4 days ago

OCTOBER 7 SAINTS NAME ANDY DALTON STARTING QB VS. SEAHAWKS

The Seattle Seahawks are set to face Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints this weekend after starter Jameis Winston was ruled out for the second straight week with a back and hip injury.

Dalton made his Saints debut last week in London against the Minnesota Vikings. Dalton completed over 70 percent of his passes and threw for 236 yards and a touchdown in a 28-25 loss.

The Saints and Seahawks play at 10 a.m. in New Orleans on Sunday.

OCTOBER 6 ROSTER MOVES

Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return..

Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad, signing center Joey Hunt, and cut DB Quandre Mosely from the practice squad.

SEPTEMBER 28 SEAHAWKS PLACE HOMER ON IR

The Seattle Seahawks have placed running back Travis Homer on IR, following a rib injury he sustained on Sunday against the Falcons.

To replace Homer, the Seahawks added cornerback Xavier Crawford to the 53-man roster.

The Seahawks also signed running back Godwin Igwebuike and fullback Cullen Gillaspia to the practice squad.

SEPTEMBER 20 SEAHAWKS SEND CB TO PRACTICE SQUAD

Following their 27-7 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks have sent cornerback Xavier Crawford back to the practice squad.

Crawford was elevated to the active roster for the matchup with the 49ers.

SEPTEMBER 13 SEAHAWKS ROOKIE RB TO MAKE DEBUT

Per Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, rookie running back Kenneth Walker III, who missed the team's season-opening win over the Broncos on Monday Night Football this week, will make his NFL debut next Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

“(Walker) is going to be out there this week ,” Carroll told 710 ESPN in Seattle.

Before being selected in the second round by Seattle, Walker was a Heisman finalist last season with the Michigan State Spartans, rushing for 1,636 yards on the year.

SEPTEMBER 12 SEAHAWKS SEND ROBINSON TO IR, SIGN TWO FROM PRACTICE SQUAD

Just hours ahead of their Monday Night Football season opener, the Seahawks have made multiple transactions , sending outside linebacker Alton Robinson to injured reserve, keeping him out for at least four games.

Robinson injured his knee in the preseason finale. To replace Robinson, Seattle elevated practice squad linebacker Tanner Muse.

The Seahawks have also ruled out deep snapper Tyler Ott with a shoulder injury, elevating Carson Tinker to take his place.

AUG 31 UPDATE

The Seahawks, along with the Dallas Cowboys, made a recent call to the New York Jets about disgruntled receiver Denzel Mims.

How much does Seattle need more receiver help? That's a subject for debate.

How much does Seattle want to give up for Mims? Our guys at CowboysSI.com have the details on what the Cowboys - and the Seahawks - said "no'' to.

AUGUST 30 CUTS BEGIN

9:15 AM : According to Brady Henderson, the Seahawks have informed center Dakoda Shepley he's being waived. The former CFL star joined the team as a waiver pickup last August after being released by the 49ers and appeared in all three preseason games seeing snaps behind Austin Blythe and Kyle Fuller.

10:20 AM : Despite a strong preseason showing, per Doug Kyed of PFF and confirmed through a team source, the Seahawks will release undrafted rookie safety Scott Nelson. The former Wisconsin standout produced six tackles and allowed only one catch for seven yards on 73 defensive snaps in exhibition play and could be a priority candidate to re-sign on practice squad as insurance at the safety position.

10:45 AM : According to Henderson, due to a crowded group ahead of him, the Seahawks have informed tight end Tyler Mabry of his release. The team also cut ties with former Washington receiver Aaron Fuller.

10:47 AM : After finishing third on the team among receivers in receptions and receiving yards a year ago, the Seahawks are officially moving on from veteran wideout Freddie Swain. The 2020 sixth-round pick played his way out of a roster spot this month, struggling with drops during the preseason and falling down the depth chart during training camp behind the likes of rookie Dareke Young and Penny Hart.

11:01 AM : Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Seahawks have released linebacker Tanner Muse. The ex-Clemson safety appeared in six games last season, producing four tackles on special teams.

11:24 AM : Moving on from a former top pick, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports the Seahawks have informed safety Marquise Blair of his release. Coming off of two injury-shortened seasons, the fourth-year defender started training camp working at nickel cornerback before transitioning back to safety full-time and struggled with tackling throughout the preseason. Passed on the depth chart by Josh Jones, he became expendable in a crowded position group also featuring Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs, and Ryan Neal.

August 29

8:48 AM : With Trey Lance set to take over under center, the 49ers have a potentially expensive decision awaiting them on veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. If the team releases him before Tuesday's deadline, they would save $25.5 million in cap space. But according to insider Jordan Schultz, general manager John Lynch isn't keen on the idea of Garoppolo ending up with the Seahawks, who play their division rivals in Week 2 and could have interest in upgrading at the position if he becomes available to sign. This will be a situation worth monitoring over the next 24 hours.

2:22 PM : Garoppolo won't be coming to Seattle. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the veteran quarterback agreed to a restructured one-year contract to stay in San Francisco that includes a no-trade clause, which surely would eliminate the possibility of being dealt to a division rival.

Garoppolo and the Niners have a new deal agreed that is worth $6.5 million in fully guaranteed base salary, a reduction of about $19 million from his previous salary.

August 28

11:05 AM : In the first announced cut, Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson reported Seattle has waived undrafted rookie Cade Brewer for the second time in less than two weeks. The former Texas standout signed with the Seahawks after the draft and caught three passes for 17 yards in three exhibition games.

11:29 AM : Per Brady Henderson of ESPN, the Seahawks have waived cornerback Jameson Houston. Originally signed on August 10, he appeared in all three preseason games, registering five tackles.

1:16 PM : Along with confirming Houston and Brewer had been cut, the Seahawks announced cornerback Tre Brown (knee) has been transferred to the reserve/PUP list, which means he will miss at least the first four regular season games. The second-year defender missed all of training camp and continues to recover from a patellar tendon injury suffered in Week 11 last season.

In addition, Seattle waived linebacker Aaron Donkor and running back Ronnie Rivers, bringing the roster to 76 players. Donkor, who joined the team through the International Player Pathway Program in 2021, appeared in one preseason game before being sidelined by a hamstring injury, while Rivers played in the final preseason game after being signed last week.

Never surrender
He's better than Winston and should have been the starter from the very beginning of the season.

4
 

