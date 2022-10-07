ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Upstate seniors selected to 2022 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas returns and several Upstate athletes have been picked to the roster. In all, 13 senior football players have been selected from Upstate schools. Dorman had a pair of offensive lineman in...
WYFF4.com

Driver dies when truck goes off Greer road, hits object, coroner says

GREER, S.C. — A Greenville County man was killed early Tuesday morning in a crash, according to the coroner's office. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England said Joshua D. Strange, 44, of Greer, died in the single vehicle collision at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive.
Tomahawk Nation

FSU underdog vs. Clemson at home

FSU (4-2, 2-2 ACC) is set to take on the No. 4 Clemson Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) under the lights inside Doak Campbell Stadium this Saturday. While Florida State is coming off its second straight loss, a disappointing showing against NC State, the Tigers have started to find a groove over the last few weeks with quarterback DJ Uiagalelei finding a new level of consistency.
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Jackson Station: Music, Community, and Tragedy in Southern Blues Bar

Daniel Harrison, author of Live at Jackson Station: Music, Community, and Tragedy in a Southern Blues Bar (2021, USC Press), talks with Walter Edgar about how Jackson Station, in the little upstate town of Hodges, SC, emerged as a cultural kaleidoscope that served as an oasis of tolerance and diversity in a time and place that often suffered from undercurrents of bigotry and violence—an uneasy coexistence of incongruent forces that have long permeated southern life and culture.
WYFF4.com

Clemson moves up to No. 4 in AP Top 25 poll

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson football team is ranked No. 4 in this week's AP Top 25 poll. The Georgia Bulldogs are back in the No. 1 spot, with last week's No. 1, Alabama, dropping to No. 3. Ohio State is ranked No. 2 and Michigan rounds out the...
blufftontoday.com

Making sense of Clemson football's injury situation — and Cade Klubnik's role on offense

It was the best performance of the season for the Clemson football defense Saturday night as the Tigers shut down Boston College, 31-3, in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. The fifth-ranked Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) did it while continuing to shuffle players and plug holes on that side of the ball. There are questions to be answered about what the group will look like headed into a game Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC) at Florida State (4-2, 2-2). The Seminoles are coming off a 19-17 loss to N.C. State.
Newberry Observer

Flames on the Enoree: The Cherokee War of 1760 in Newberry County

The Cherokee War of 1760 is a misleading name for a war within a war. The French & Indian War, which lasted from 1754 to 1763, exasperated tensions between Native American tribes and European settlers in the frontier regions of Virginia and the Carolinas. Particularly amongst the Cherokee, these tensions were especially noticeable. Smallpox and increasing hostility with encroaching settlers ravaged the Cherokee population, and in 1758, these tensions exploded into outright war between the Cherokee and the colony of Virginia. Within a year, the Cherokees began launching raids up and down the frontier from the valleys of western Virginia to South Carolina’s backcountry.
WYFF4.com

Greenwood County rolls out new initiative to put signs on all docks on Lake Greenwood

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — Greenwood County is rolling out an initiative to put signs on all the docks on Lake Greenwood. "The reason that we need to label all the docks for Lake Greenwood is for any kind of emergencies we may have on the lake from boating accidents, drownings, any other kind of lake emergencies we have," said Jamie Parrish, emergency management coordinator for Greenwood County.
WYFF4.com

Hand gestures of Spartanburg man shot in face lead to arrest in shooting, officials say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man who was shot in the face helped identify his assailant using hand gestures. Now, the shooter is headed to prison, court officials said. Jamal K. Rios, 28, of Spartanburg, pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Murray Glenn, with the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
