Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas rosters released for 2022 season
The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas game will return this year after missing the past two seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The game pits some of the best seniors from the state of North Carolina against some of the best seniors from the state of South Carolina. The game...
FOX Carolina
Upstate seniors selected to 2022 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas returns and several Upstate athletes have been picked to the roster. In all, 13 senior football players have been selected from Upstate schools. Dorman had a pair of offensive lineman in...
Top Clemson CB target announces top teams, sets commitment date
One of Clemson's top defensive back targets in the class of 2024 dropped his final five schools on Sunday afternoon via social media. Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.) four-star Tavoy Feagin is down to (...)
WYFF4.com
Driver dies when truck goes off Greer road, hits object, coroner says
GREER, S.C. — A Greenville County man was killed early Tuesday morning in a crash, according to the coroner's office. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England said Joshua D. Strange, 44, of Greer, died in the single vehicle collision at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive.
FSU underdog vs. Clemson at home
FSU (4-2, 2-2 ACC) is set to take on the No. 4 Clemson Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) under the lights inside Doak Campbell Stadium this Saturday. While Florida State is coming off its second straight loss, a disappointing showing against NC State, the Tigers have started to find a groove over the last few weeks with quarterback DJ Uiagalelei finding a new level of consistency.
Jackson Station: Music, Community, and Tragedy in Southern Blues Bar
Daniel Harrison, author of Live at Jackson Station: Music, Community, and Tragedy in a Southern Blues Bar (2021, USC Press), talks with Walter Edgar about how Jackson Station, in the little upstate town of Hodges, SC, emerged as a cultural kaleidoscope that served as an oasis of tolerance and diversity in a time and place that often suffered from undercurrents of bigotry and violence—an uneasy coexistence of incongruent forces that have long permeated southern life and culture.
Herbstreit's top teams after Saturday
Each week, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit releases his top 6 teams following Saturday's action. Where does Clemson fall after Week Six? The Tigers remain in Herbstreit's top teams but aren't in the top four (...)
Clemson moves up to No. 4 in AP Top 25 poll
CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson football team is ranked No. 4 in this week's AP Top 25 poll. The Georgia Bulldogs are back in the No. 1 spot, with last week's No. 1, Alabama, dropping to No. 3. Ohio State is ranked No. 2 and Michigan rounds out the...
North Carolina HBCU leader ‘outraged’ after bus of Black students stopped in SC
“Armed police, interrogating innocent Black students, conducting searches without probable cause and blood-thirsty dogs. It’s hard to imagine.”
Change in Clemson's ranking in latest AP Poll
The latest AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 6 of the season. Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) is now ranked No. 4 in the new AP Top 25 after its 31-3 win at Boston College on (...)
Making sense of Clemson football's injury situation — and Cade Klubnik's role on offense
It was the best performance of the season for the Clemson football defense Saturday night as the Tigers shut down Boston College, 31-3, in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. The fifth-ranked Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) did it while continuing to shuffle players and plug holes on that side of the ball. There are questions to be answered about what the group will look like headed into a game Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC) at Florida State (4-2, 2-2). The Seminoles are coming off a 19-17 loss to N.C. State.
Injuries reported after bus rear-ended on Pelham Road in Greenville
A bus was rear-ended on Pelham Road near Pelham Commons on Monday, according to the Greenville Police Department.
3 charged following shooting at Clemson church parking lot
Three people were facing charges Monday in connection with a September shooting in the parking lot of a Clemson church.
Flames on the Enoree: The Cherokee War of 1760 in Newberry County
The Cherokee War of 1760 is a misleading name for a war within a war. The French & Indian War, which lasted from 1754 to 1763, exasperated tensions between Native American tribes and European settlers in the frontier regions of Virginia and the Carolinas. Particularly amongst the Cherokee, these tensions were especially noticeable. Smallpox and increasing hostility with encroaching settlers ravaged the Cherokee population, and in 1758, these tensions exploded into outright war between the Cherokee and the colony of Virginia. Within a year, the Cherokees began launching raids up and down the frontier from the valleys of western Virginia to South Carolina’s backcountry.
HBCU Shaw University president calls Spartanburg County traffic stop involving school bus 'unjust and unfair'
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The president of a North Carolina historically black university on Monday publicly called out Upstate South Carolina law enforcement officers after a traffic stop involving students and staff on a bus. In a statement, Paulette Dillard, president of Shaw University, a private Baptist historically black...
Fall For Greenville chef shares favorite recipe you can make at home
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The countdown to Fall For Greenville is on, with the popular downtown fall event set to kick off Thursday at 5 p.m. and run through Sunday. WYFF News 4 Today is introducing you to a chef whose entrees will be on display during the gastronomic festival.
Greenwood County rolls out new initiative to put signs on all docks on Lake Greenwood
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — Greenwood County is rolling out an initiative to put signs on all the docks on Lake Greenwood. "The reason that we need to label all the docks for Lake Greenwood is for any kind of emergencies we may have on the lake from boating accidents, drownings, any other kind of lake emergencies we have," said Jamie Parrish, emergency management coordinator for Greenwood County.
Mom speaks out about beloved son, high school football player's shooting death
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Elijah DeWitt's mom said her son was a gentle giant taken too soon. The 18-year-old was gunned down Wednesday night 50 feet outside the Dave & Buster's at the Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville. A suspect – Chandler Zion Richardson, 19, is in custody in...
Hand gestures of Spartanburg man shot in face lead to arrest in shooting, officials say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man who was shot in the face helped identify his assailant using hand gestures. Now, the shooter is headed to prison, court officials said. Jamal K. Rios, 28, of Spartanburg, pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Murray Glenn, with the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
‘Lowlife scum:’ SC Sheriff's strong words for school shooting hoax
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff has strong words for the “lowlife scum” behind a series of fake active shooter calls placed across South Carolina on Wednesday. Robert Anderson Middle School was one of the numerous schools across the state that was the victim of...
