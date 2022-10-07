ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Pack 'em in: Arizona has sold more than 50K seats for Saturday's game vs. Oregon

By Justin Spears Arizona Daily Star
 4 days ago
Go figure, a man named Fisch wants fans attending Arizona’s showdown with the 12th-ranked Oregon Ducks to pack in like sardines.

Saturday is expected to be cozier than it has been over the last few years, because Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said during his pre-Oregon news conference on Thursday that the Wildcats have sold more than 50,000 tickets for Saturday night’s game; Arizona Stadium’s capacity is is 50,600.

