NM Lottery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ These New Mexico lotteries were drawn Friday:
Mega Millions
06-11-29-36-55, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 2
(six, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-six, fifty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $445,000,000
Pick 3 Day
3-7-4
(three, seven, four)
Pick 3 Evening
9-1-9
(nine, one, nine)
Pick 4 Day
8-8-1-2
(eight, eight, one, two)
Pick 4 Evening
4-4-4-1
(four, four, four, one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 378,000,000
Roadrunner Cash
01-05-08-10-13
(one, five, eight, ten, thirteen)
Estimated jackpot: $47,000
