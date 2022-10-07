NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 5
03-05-12-28-37
(three, five, twelve, twenty-eight, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $499,000
Lucky For Life
07-09-13-16-18, Lucky Ball: 1
(seven, nine, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
06-11-29-36-55, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 2
(six, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-six, fifty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $445,000,000
Pick 3 Day
0-8-4, Fireball: 9
(zero, eight, four; Fireball: nine)
Pick 3 Evening
8-9-7, Fireball: 9
(eight, nine, seven; Fireball: nine)
Pick 4 Day
7-3-8-6, Fireball: 2
(seven, three, eight, six; Fireball: two)
Pick 4 Evening
0-3-5-6, Fireball: 9
(zero, three, five, six; Fireball: nine)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 378,000,000
Comments / 0