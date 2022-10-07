Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Parents say children are coming home from school 'starving' because pupils are not being given enough time to queue and eat lunch in their break
Pupils at a secondary school are missing lunch because the canteen is so busy, parents claim. Parents at Co-op Academy in Higher Blackley say that their children are coming home 'starving' as there is not got enough time to eat lunch. Pupils are having to eat within lunch breaks that...
22 WSBT
2nd grader kicked out of school after parents' outrage over bathtub picture assignment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (TND) — After her parents refused to comply with a homework assignment that asked students to "send picture of you doing reading homework in bathtub," a second grader in Florida has been reportedly removed from her school. The girl attended Victory Christian Academy in Florida, according to...
Voices: My five-year-old son came home from school in tears and said he ‘hated’ his Afro hair
I’m a father of two — my son Jaden is seven and my daughter Ava is three. Now, as a man who has experienced racism in my childhood, I’d like to think that, since then, change has occurred when it comes to racism and feeling visible in the classroom.However, just one week into my son’s first days at school, I was rudely awakened and reminded that in 25 years, change hasn’t been as quick as I or any parent would like. I remember him coming home from school and realising that he was really upset. In tears, he said to...
Mum fumes as daughter gets ‘banned from school lunch' for not wearing her tie in class
A mum has been left fuming after claiming her daughter was refused school lunch for not wearing her tie. Joanne Mcclenaghan is one of many parents who's had uniform dramas as their kids start the new school term. The incident unfolded at South Wigston High School in Leicester last Friday, 23 September.
My son’s coming home from school starving, exhausted and light-headed for the most ridiculous reason
OUTRAGED parents have said their children are left 'starving' as their school doesn't allow enough time to queue and eat dinner. Students at north Manchester high school, Co-op Academy, come home 'lightheaded' and exhausted, multiple parents claimed. Charlotte Lockwood, whose daughter is in year eight claimed her child is often...
4-year-old gets in trouble on 1st day of school for calling teacher Mrs. Half-A-Hamburger: 'My father told me to say it'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. On my first day of kindergarten, I got in trouble for calling my teacher Mrs. Half-A-Hamburger. Her real name was Mrs. Hoffenberg, but my dad had dared me to call her Mrs. Half-A-Hamburger because he thought it was clever.
8-year-old expelled from school for refusing assignment instructing her to send a photo of her from the bathtub
Homework assignments seem to be taking a turn into bizarro world. Parents are not only trying to keep up with new standards in schools, new ways of doing the same old things (does anyone actually understand common core?) but now they also have to deal with homework assignments that would raise anybody's eyebrows.
Mom Refusing to Allow Her Son to Feed His 'Hungry' 8th Grade Friend Slammed
"Children going hungry is everyone's business and he was relying on you," wrote one Redditor, after the mom stopped making lunch for her son's pal.
Outrage erupts over claim schools are installing litter boxes for students who identify as cats
A FALSE rumor claiming that schools are installing litter boxes in bathrooms for students who identify as cats has sparked outrage once again - this time by a gubernatorial candidate in Minnesota. The myth has been peddled for months, often by parents who bizarrely suggested that schools want to accommodate...
Mother Whose 15-Year-Old Son Destroyed Her Home Speaks Out
The mother of the teenage boy who destroyed their home is speaking out and clearing things up.
GoLocalProv
Classical High Students Walking Out Over Teachers Who They Say Are “Not Safe for Students”
A walkout — and “sit in” at the Providence Public School Department (PPSD) has been planned for Friday at noon, over teachers that event organizers claim "aren't safe for students." “The PPSD is protecting Ramona Bessinger, as well as other teachers...these teachers are not safe for students,...
'Little heroes': A pair of 6-year-old twin girls used their toys and hair dryer to fend off their mother's attacker, police say
"It's a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today," neighbor Carrie Jacobs told News 6 Orlando.
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
A Florida student was removed from class after her parents questioned a homework assignment
A Florida student was removed from a classroom after her parents questioned a bizarre homework assignment.
International Business Times
Toddler Wanders Away From Home After Crawling Out Of Bed, Found Dead Hours Later
An hours-long search for a missing toddler boy, who crawled out of bed and wandered away from home at night, came to a tragic end after his body was found around half a mile away from his home in Okemah, Oklahoma. Two-year-old Ares Muse was reported missing Monday after his...
Parents Demand Answers After Photos Of Autistic Son Using The Bathroom At School Posted Online
After an autistic 14-year-old boy was recorded unknowingly in a Prince George's County school bathroom, his parents are looking for those responsible to be held accountable, reports NBC Washington. A video of the freshman with his pants around his ankles while using the bathroom in Largo High School was reportedly...
Toddler, 2, and eight-month-old baby girl become latest American children to die in hot cars this year taking death toll to 27: Boy, 2, died in 96 degree heat in vehicle while it was parked at Kids Campus daycare center in Alabama
A two-year-old and eight-month-old baby girl have become the latest American children to die in hot cars this year taking the death toll to 27. The two-year-old boy was left in a vehicle in the car park of Kids Campus daycare center off State Highway 75 in Oneonta, Alabama and found around 3.06pm yesterday afternoon.
8th Grade Student Arrested After Attacking Black School Teacher Who Took His Phone
A 14-year-old student in Texas has been arrested and charged with a felony after he attacked and dragged his teacher after she confiscated his mobile phone. According to Your Basin, the situation took place in Odessa, Texas and the eighth-grade student was recorded assaulting his teacher in front of the rest of his class. The incident reportedly took place on September 7.
msn.com
Girls Felt Body Shamed After School Kicked Them Out Of Homecoming Dance
School dress codes have become less popular in recent years. Many districts have relaxed their attire-related policies to update for modern times. Unfortunately, one school's updates did not prevent numerous girls from being kicked out of their homecoming dance, including the homecoming queen. American Leadership Academy recently updated its dress...
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.
Texas students have defended a teacher fired for a 'concerning' viral video that has her telling students to use the term "minor-attracted persons" instead of paedophiles. A screenshot from the viral video as shared by KVIA ABC-7 during a broadcast.KVIA ABC-7 / YouTube.
