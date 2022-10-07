Don’t buy into that crap. You can’t live your life based on Woulda Coulda Should of. However you can pass on to younger people, if they ask, about the things Not to do orgood things to do.
I wish I would've let everyone that is no longer here on the journey anymore how very much I really did love them. Didn't really hit me in the face until later that death is permanent and real. Showing love was hard for me as I had years of abuse and was too busy being guarded to ever really let anyone "get the upper hand" per se. I regret it so much now.
Wish I would Not have bought so much stuff. Spent money on it, dusted it, moved it. Clothes and shoes I wore once, stuff for the house I need to get rid of when downsizing or someone else when I die. I would have had a lot more money for retirement.
