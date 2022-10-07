ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Veto Sidelined $2B+ Roadway Project

While normally regarded as one of Arizona’s more pro-economic development and infrastructure governors, Governor Doug Ducey’s July veto of a bill that would have sent an extension of the Proposition 400 half-cent sales tax – a major funding source for Maricopa County transportation projects since 1985 – has already caused delays and ripple effects for major projects deemed essential for the county’s progress.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Can a strain of wheatgrass with an odd name help Colorado farmers use less water?

With the flashlight shining out of the back of his cellphone, Perry Cabot, a water resources specialist at Colorado State University’s Western Colorado Research Center in Fruita, hunched behind a grain drill, a piece of equipment farmers use to plant seeds in a field. The research center’s operations manager, Jim Fry, piloted a tractor that slowly dragged the equipment through the dirt. Cabot followed along, pointing the light toward the bottom of the machine.
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
Two Colorado companies plan to lay off hundreds

Houston-based Chord Energy Corp. and Lafayette-based Planterra Foods plan to layoff 225 Colorado workers in coming weeks, according to notices the companies filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chord will lay off 104 employees as it closes its Denver office, located at 1700 Lincoln Street. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Oasis Petroleum merged in a $6 billion deal March, creating the rebranded Chord Energy, according to published reports. ...
Colorado Springs Gazette: Vote 'no' on legalizing more dangerous drugs

We know what happens when voters or legislators legalize or “decriminalize” drugs. The proof, in Colorado and from regions around the globe, is always the same. Deregulation of illicit drugs leads to more substance abuse. More abuse leads to more broken families, unemployment, crime, mental health problems and death.
A Colorado Thing: Marijuana-Friendly Halloween Movie Screenings

After having legal marijuana for over a decade now, it seems like we've seen everything weed-related that you can imagine come to fruition in Colorado. There are just about as many marijuana-themed fill-in-the-blank possibilities as one can imagine, which is great for the recreational smoker that likes to have an active lifestyle.
Colorado’s Best Distilleries With 4.8 Star Reviews or Better

Let's take a break from craft beers and wine for a moment, and explore the remarkable distilleries calling Colorado home. Each of these distilleries in the Centennial State scored a 4.8 star or better rating on Yelp. Peruse the gallery below, and take note of how many brands you recognize....
An Open Letter To Jerk Pedestrians In Colorado

Let me start off by saying this is beyond just a "Colorado thing" this is a society thing for the most part and quite frankly, I'm sick of it. In this day and age where so many people are in the "me me me" state of mind and in a time where common sense has seemingly gone out the window, that has seemed to carryover to crosswalk etiquette.
Industry Professionals 10-11-22

1. Electrical workers gathered last month at the We-Ko-Pa Golf Club in Fort McDowell to raise more than $262K for The Rosendin Foundation at its Inaugural Fundraising Golf Tournament and auction. Boards & Commissions. 2. Governor Doug Ducey has announced his four appointments to the new Water Infrastructure Finance Authority...
Colorado city among places with steepest decline in home prices

Colorado home prices have been a key point of discussion in recent years with the latest question being whether or not they'll fall from record highs. A recent report from Realtor.com analyzed year-over-year home price changes, as well as how much prices have changed since June. Based on median list price, the rate that Denver home prices have fallen in recent months is one of the fastest among the nation's 100 largest cities.
Bow Hunter Impaled by Another’s Arrow Airlifted out of Colorado Wilderness

In Colorado, the life of a bow hunter probably was saved thanks to his rescue beacon after being impaled by another arrow. This all takes place in the Colorado wilderness. Now, the hunter happened to be impaled above his knee. This happened while he was hiking off trail, a member of the Routt County Search and Rescue said as CBS News reported.
Hunter impaled by arrow while traveling off-trail in Colorado

A hunter was impaled by a lost arrow last week while traveling off-trail in Routt County, according to officials from Route County Search and Rescue (RCSAR). The incident occurred in the South Fork of Mad Creek, about 8 miles north of Steamboat Springs. The hunter reportedly walked into an arrow that officials believe was released earlier in the archery hunting season.
