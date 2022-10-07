Read full article on original website
Related
Vox
New York seems to have a weed store on every corner. None of them are legal.
New York City’s crisp autumn air has a distinct scent to it, and this year that scent is weed. Many of the city streets have a fresh look to them, too — marijuana and cannabis products are for sale, out in the open, everywhere. New York legalized recreational marijuana in the spring of 2021, but the state is still in the process of doling out licenses to legally sell it, which makes the situation ... confusing.
Columbus Day Going Away? This New York State Bill May Have It Replaced
It's Columbus Day in the Capital Region; that's a statement that we may not be able to say much longer. The holiday was first celebrated in 1792, and it originated in the Empire State, when the Columbian Order of New York organized an event to celebrate the 300th year anniversary of Christopher Columbus' voyage to the Americas in 1492.
New York Homes More Likely To Be Haunted Than Most Of U.S.
Spooky season is upon us. Turns out, you're more likely to live in a haunted home in New York than in most of the United States. The team at HomeAdvisor reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know a study found New Yorkers are more likely to live in a haunted home.
‘Historic Change’ Made To New York State License
A "historic change" was made to the New York State driver's license. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a change to the New York State license. Empire State residents now have the option of not selecting a gender. New York residents who don't want to choose a gender can...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is New York Really One Of The Least Educated States?
When you think New York State, do you think highly educated, or one of the least educated states in the country?. According to a report from Scholaroo.com, New York State is a lot more educated than what you may give it credit for. Scholaroo used the following criteria to take a look at this education study, and find the top states in the country:
3 New York Towns Ranked As The Coziest In The United States
If you're looking for a cozy place to escape and have fun at, good news for New York. 3 towns just made the list of the coziest in the United States. My Dating Advisor took a look at America to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape.
One City in New York Ranks Among the Top 10 Safest in America
When it comes to traveling or living in cities across the United States, there are many people will recommend and those others will steer you away from. WalletHub recently completed a study that completely ranked 182 of the safest cities in the nation. There are many factors that can determine what makes a city risky or not. This study in particular made sure to take all of them into consideration.
One City In New York State Ranked In Top 10 Safest Might Surprise You
Only one city in New York State made the top 10 list of the safest in America and it might really surprise you. WalletHub just released the results of its study, which determined the safest (and least safe) cities in the United States. To determine where Americans can feel most...
RELATED PEOPLE
Have You Received Your $270 Stimulus Check From New York State Yet?
Certain New Yorkers should begin to receive their $270 stimulus tax relief checks in their mailboxes or accounts this month. New York State is sending out millions of dollars in tax relief to low-income residents in October 2022. Governor Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders made the announcement on September 8, 2022. New Yorkers who meet income eligibility will have access to millions of dollars in tax relief to help ease the financial burden that inflation has been causing.
Did You Know New York State Is Home To The Oldest Winery In America?
Here's a smooth delicious fact- Did you know that New York State is home to the oldest winery in all of America?. For a state that's well known for the Finger Lakes and classic wine, we are also well known for historic winery. Brotherhood Winery was founded before the American Civil War. It's been going strong since 1839.
Does New York Officially Have the Worst Roads in the Entire Country?
New Yorkers know our roads suck, but could they actually be the worst in ALL 50 states?!. A recent analysis by MoneyGeek took a hard look at roads across the U.S. to determine which states had the most work to do on their infrastructure. Local and state governments spend billions of dollars annually to help maintain their roadways, but sometimes it doesn't seem that way. Taxpayers are left gritting their teeth and swearing at the top of their lungs when they hit an unsuspecting pothole.
Freezing ‘Cold, Snowy’ Winter Expected For New York State
Weather experts believe a freezing "cold" and "snowy" winter is coming soon to New York State. Winter is inching closer and weather experts who are correct "80 percent" of the time believe New York is in for a cold and snowy winter. "For 231 years, The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac...
IN THIS ARTICLE
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Suffolk County & Village of Hempstead to Participate in Clean Water Infrastructure Asset Management Program
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced 27 municipalities have been selected to participate in a program that will help develop asset management programs to evaluate, monitor, protect, and responsibly plan upgrades for wastewater infrastructure facilities. The program supports ongoing efforts to ensure the responsible stewardship of New York's nation-leading investments in clean water infrastructure to protect public health and the environment and support local economies.
The Most Haunted Restaurant in New York State
We're just under four weeks away from Halloween and if you have looked around at any store, you probably would have guessed that. Here in New York State, it's full on spooky mode as people gear up for pumpkin patch trips, hayrides, apple picking and visiting haunted houses. New York...
New ‘Wordle-Like Game’ About New York Housing Shocking Nation
A new online game about the New York housing market is sweeping the nation and leaving out-of-towners shocked. NBC 4 New York called "Lord of the Rent" a new "World-like" game. This online game tests how much you know about real estate in New York. New Wordle-Like Game Is About...
Two Shockingly Hidden Laws in New York State
Believe it or not, there are new laws that are proposed and either passed or never get off the ground in the State of New York. There are many obstacles that a potential new law needs to get through in order to be signed into law. Most people know the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How A New York Man Caught A Record-Breaking ‘Monster’ Fish
A young New York fisherman reeled in a "monster" catfish which broke a New York State record. Here's how he caught it. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos recently announced that the New York State catfish record was broken. "New York has an abundance...
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
Confirmed Wolf Spotted In New York State For Just 3rd Time In 25 Years
New York State officials were shocked to discover a wolf roaming the Empire State. Officials now want the public to report sightings of any unusually large animals. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently confirmed an animal taken by a New York hunter was a wolf. Wolf Confirmed...
Lake Erie Is Nearly ‘As Bad As It Gets’ According To New Report
According to a recent report, Lake Erie is in poor condition and it's not getting better. The 'State of the Great Lakes 2022' report describes the challenges Lake Erie is facing. The report says nutrient concentrations and algae blooms are causing problems in the lake, which provides habitat for wildlife, as well as drinking water, recreation, and fishing for Western New Yorkers. The United States and Canadian governments created the report,
WIBX 950
Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2