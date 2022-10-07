ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York seems to have a weed store on every corner. None of them are legal.

New York City’s crisp autumn air has a distinct scent to it, and this year that scent is weed. Many of the city streets have a fresh look to them, too — marijuana and cannabis products are for sale, out in the open, everywhere. New York legalized recreational marijuana in the spring of 2021, but the state is still in the process of doling out licenses to legally sell it, which makes the situation ... confusing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

Columbus Day Going Away? This New York State Bill May Have It Replaced

It's Columbus Day in the Capital Region; that's a statement that we may not be able to say much longer. The holiday was first celebrated in 1792, and it originated in the Empire State, when the Columbian Order of New York organized an event to celebrate the 300th year anniversary of Christopher Columbus' voyage to the Americas in 1492.
POLITICS
WIBX 950

New York Homes More Likely To Be Haunted Than Most Of U.S.

Spooky season is upon us. Turns out, you're more likely to live in a haunted home in New York than in most of the United States. The team at HomeAdvisor reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know a study found New Yorkers are more likely to live in a haunted home.
POLITICS
WIBX 950

‘Historic Change’ Made To New York State License

A "historic change" was made to the New York State driver's license. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a change to the New York State license. Empire State residents now have the option of not selecting a gender. New York residents who don't want to choose a gender can...
POLITICS
State
New Jersey State
WIBX 950

Is New York Really One Of The Least Educated States?

When you think New York State, do you think highly educated, or one of the least educated states in the country?. According to a report from Scholaroo.com, New York State is a lot more educated than what you may give it credit for. Scholaroo used the following criteria to take a look at this education study, and find the top states in the country:
EDUCATION
WIBX 950

One City in New York Ranks Among the Top 10 Safest in America

When it comes to traveling or living in cities across the United States, there are many people will recommend and those others will steer you away from. WalletHub recently completed a study that completely ranked 182 of the safest cities in the nation. There are many factors that can determine what makes a city risky or not. This study in particular made sure to take all of them into consideration.
YONKERS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Have You Received Your $270 Stimulus Check From New York State Yet?

Certain New Yorkers should begin to receive their $270 stimulus tax relief checks in their mailboxes or accounts this month. New York State is sending out millions of dollars in tax relief to low-income residents in October 2022. Governor Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders made the announcement on September 8, 2022. New Yorkers who meet income eligibility will have access to millions of dollars in tax relief to help ease the financial burden that inflation has been causing.
INCOME TAX
WIBX 950

Does New York Officially Have the Worst Roads in the Entire Country?

New Yorkers know our roads suck, but could they actually be the worst in ALL 50 states?!. A recent analysis by MoneyGeek took a hard look at roads across the U.S. to determine which states had the most work to do on their infrastructure. Local and state governments spend billions of dollars annually to help maintain their roadways, but sometimes it doesn't seem that way. Taxpayers are left gritting their teeth and swearing at the top of their lungs when they hit an unsuspecting pothole.
TRAFFIC
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Suffolk County & Village of Hempstead to Participate in Clean Water Infrastructure Asset Management Program

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced 27 municipalities have been selected to participate in a program that will help develop asset management programs to evaluate, monitor, protect, and responsibly plan upgrades for wastewater infrastructure facilities. The program supports ongoing efforts to ensure the responsible stewardship of New York's nation-leading investments in clean water infrastructure to protect public health and the environment and support local economies.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

The Most Haunted Restaurant in New York State

We're just under four weeks away from Halloween and if you have looked around at any store, you probably would have guessed that. Here in New York State, it's full on spooky mode as people gear up for pumpkin patch trips, hayrides, apple picking and visiting haunted houses. New York...
MASSENA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Two Shockingly Hidden Laws in New York State

Believe it or not, there are new laws that are proposed and either passed or never get off the ground in the State of New York. There are many obstacles that a potential new law needs to get through in order to be signed into law. Most people know the...
POLITICS
98.1 The Hawk

Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
WIBX 950

Lake Erie Is Nearly ‘As Bad As It Gets’ According To New Report

According to a recent report, Lake Erie is in poor condition and it's not getting better. The 'State of the Great Lakes 2022' report describes the challenges Lake Erie is facing. The report says nutrient concentrations and algae blooms are causing problems in the lake, which provides habitat for wildlife, as well as drinking water, recreation, and fishing for Western New Yorkers. The United States and Canadian governments created the report,
TRAVEL
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York.

