Our second set of WTA San Diego Open day 2 predictions sees a pair of 18 year old Americans headlining the three matches covered. Coco Gauff’s ascent to stardom continues and she looks set for her first top ten year end finish. By contrast, Robin Montgomery is still looking to make her way on the WTA Tour and could do with a big week here. The pair are joined by the likes of Maria Sakkari and Sloane Stephens in what should be a great day of tennis. Be sure to check out our other set of predictions for Tuesday’s matches for full coverage of the day’s play. With that in mind, let’s get stuck into the three covered here.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO