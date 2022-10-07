ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
lastwordonsports.com

WTA San Diego Open Day 1 Predictions Including Bianca Andreescu vs Ludmilla Samsonova

Bianca Andreescu continues her attempts to return to the top of the game here in San Diego. She joins the likes of Sofia Kenin and Madison Keys in their respective bids to climb back into the upper tier of women’s tennis. However, none will have it easy as the draw is deep for this tournament. We’ve already covered three matches in our first set of WTA San Diego Open predictions, so be sure to take a look at those too. This set features the remaining three matches taking place on Monday, with the Canadian star headlining the set.
SAN DIEGO, CA
lastwordonsports.com

WTA San Diego Open Day 2 Predictions Including Coco Gauff vs Robin Montgomery

Our second set of WTA San Diego Open day 2 predictions sees a pair of 18 year old Americans headlining the three matches covered. Coco Gauff’s ascent to stardom continues and she looks set for her first top ten year end finish. By contrast, Robin Montgomery is still looking to make her way on the WTA Tour and could do with a big week here. The pair are joined by the likes of Maria Sakkari and Sloane Stephens in what should be a great day of tennis. Be sure to check out our other set of predictions for Tuesday’s matches for full coverage of the day’s play. With that in mind, let’s get stuck into the three covered here.
SAN DIEGO, CA
lastwordonsports.com

WTA Cluj Day 1 Predictions Including Jule Niemeier vs Ana Bogdan

The WTA Transylvania Open in Cluj is back for its second edition after a strong debut in 2021. WTA Cluj has a weaker field this time around, headlined by Ostrava champion and top seed Barbora Krejcikova. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will win?
TENNIS
lastwordonsports.com

ATP Gijon Day 1 Predictions Including Dominic Thiem vs Joao Sousa

The indoor ATP Gijon Open kicks off with a bang with a number of exciting matchups on day one, including several top-100 stars and one former-Grand Slam champion. As always, we here at LWOT, are offering our predictions for every match on the schedule. But who will come out on top in Spain?
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Novak Djokovic
lastwordonsports.com

ATP Florence Day 2 Predictions Including Richard Gasquet vs Brandon Nakashima

Expect an exciting second day at the ATP Florence Open with six intriguing first-round matches on the slate in Tuscany. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match around the grounds in Florence, including Alexander Bublik vs Cristian Garin. But who will advance?. ATP...
TENNIS
lastwordonsports.com

WTA San Diego Open Day 2 Predictions Including Elena Rybakina vs Garbine Muguruza

A deep draw in San Diego means we should see brilliant tennis throughout the week. In fact, Tuesday sees several Grand Slam champions and top ten players take to the court in what promises to be a great day of tennis. Headlining the three matches covered in this set of WTA San Diego Open predictions are Elena Rybakina and Garbine Muguruza. However, they are far from the only must-see match so be sure to check out our other predictions set for the rest of the day’s action.
SAN DIEGO, CA
lastwordonsports.com

ATP Florence Day 2 Predictions Including Alexander Bublik vs Cristian Garin

The ATP Tour has returned to Florence, Italy for the first time since 1994. The 28-man draw at the ATP Florence Open, a 250-level event is has a number of highly ranked players as well as some looking to regain form as the 2022 season winds down. Day two should provide plenty of entertaining action and, as always, we here at LWOT are offering our predictions for every match on the slate, including Richard Gasquet vs Brandon Nakashima. But who will advance?
TENNIS
lastwordonsports.com

ATP Gijon Day 2 Predictions Including Andy Murray vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Day two at the inaugural ATP Gijon Open on Tuesday will feature more intriguing first-round. Home fans will be thrilled with four Spaniards in action, two of whom are seeded in the draw, whilst a former-world #1 is also set to take to the courts. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match on the schedule, but who will come out on top?
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Astana#Greek
lastwordonsports.com

WTA Cluj Day 2 Predictions Including Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs Harmony Tan

It should be an exciting second day at the WTA Cluj Open in Romania with eight matches on the slate. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match on the schedule, including Eugenie Bouchard vs Anhelina Kalinina. But who will reach the second round?
TENNIS
lastwordonsports.com

WTA Cluj Day 2 Predictions Including Eugenie Bouchard vs Anhelina Kalinina

Expect an entertaining day of tennis on Tuesday at the WTA Cluj Open with eight first-round matches on the slate in Romania. As ever, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match on the schedule, including Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs Harmony Tan. But who will secure their spot in the round of 16?
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy