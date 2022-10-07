Read full article on original website
WTA San Diego Open Day 1 Predictions Including Bianca Andreescu vs Ludmilla Samsonova
Bianca Andreescu continues her attempts to return to the top of the game here in San Diego. She joins the likes of Sofia Kenin and Madison Keys in their respective bids to climb back into the upper tier of women’s tennis. However, none will have it easy as the draw is deep for this tournament. We’ve already covered three matches in our first set of WTA San Diego Open predictions, so be sure to take a look at those too. This set features the remaining three matches taking place on Monday, with the Canadian star headlining the set.
WTA San Diego Open Day 2 Predictions Including Coco Gauff vs Robin Montgomery
Our second set of WTA San Diego Open day 2 predictions sees a pair of 18 year old Americans headlining the three matches covered. Coco Gauff’s ascent to stardom continues and she looks set for her first top ten year end finish. By contrast, Robin Montgomery is still looking to make her way on the WTA Tour and could do with a big week here. The pair are joined by the likes of Maria Sakkari and Sloane Stephens in what should be a great day of tennis. Be sure to check out our other set of predictions for Tuesday’s matches for full coverage of the day’s play. With that in mind, let’s get stuck into the three covered here.
WTA Cluj Day 1 Predictions Including Jule Niemeier vs Ana Bogdan
The WTA Transylvania Open in Cluj is back for its second edition after a strong debut in 2021. WTA Cluj has a weaker field this time around, headlined by Ostrava champion and top seed Barbora Krejcikova. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will win?
ATP Gijon Day 1 Predictions Including Dominic Thiem vs Joao Sousa
The indoor ATP Gijon Open kicks off with a bang with a number of exciting matchups on day one, including several top-100 stars and one former-Grand Slam champion. As always, we here at LWOT, are offering our predictions for every match on the schedule. But who will come out on top in Spain?
ATP Florence Day 2 Predictions Including Richard Gasquet vs Brandon Nakashima
Expect an exciting second day at the ATP Florence Open with six intriguing first-round matches on the slate in Tuscany. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match around the grounds in Florence, including Alexander Bublik vs Cristian Garin. But who will advance?. ATP...
WTA San Diego Open Day 2 Predictions Including Elena Rybakina vs Garbine Muguruza
A deep draw in San Diego means we should see brilliant tennis throughout the week. In fact, Tuesday sees several Grand Slam champions and top ten players take to the court in what promises to be a great day of tennis. Headlining the three matches covered in this set of WTA San Diego Open predictions are Elena Rybakina and Garbine Muguruza. However, they are far from the only must-see match so be sure to check out our other predictions set for the rest of the day’s action.
ATP Florence Day 2 Predictions Including Alexander Bublik vs Cristian Garin
The ATP Tour has returned to Florence, Italy for the first time since 1994. The 28-man draw at the ATP Florence Open, a 250-level event is has a number of highly ranked players as well as some looking to regain form as the 2022 season winds down. Day two should provide plenty of entertaining action and, as always, we here at LWOT are offering our predictions for every match on the slate, including Richard Gasquet vs Brandon Nakashima. But who will advance?
ATP Gijon Day 2 Predictions Including Andy Murray vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Day two at the inaugural ATP Gijon Open on Tuesday will feature more intriguing first-round. Home fans will be thrilled with four Spaniards in action, two of whom are seeded in the draw, whilst a former-world #1 is also set to take to the courts. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match on the schedule, but who will come out on top?
ATP Florence Day 3 Predictions Including Matteo Berrettini vs Roberto Carballes Baena
It promises to be an entertaining third day at the ATP Florence Open with five intriguing matches on the schedule and the Italian #2 amongst those in action. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match on the schedule. But who will advance?. ATP...
WTA Cluj Day 2 Predictions Including Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs Harmony Tan
It should be an exciting second day at the WTA Cluj Open in Romania with eight matches on the slate. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match on the schedule, including Eugenie Bouchard vs Anhelina Kalinina. But who will reach the second round?
WTA Cluj Day 2 Predictions Including Eugenie Bouchard vs Anhelina Kalinina
Expect an entertaining day of tennis on Tuesday at the WTA Cluj Open with eight first-round matches on the slate in Romania. As ever, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match on the schedule, including Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs Harmony Tan. But who will secure their spot in the round of 16?
