Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:
7-3-8-6, Fireball: 2
(seven, three, eight, six; Fireball: two)
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:
7-3-8-6, Fireball: 2
(seven, three, eight, six; Fireball: two)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0