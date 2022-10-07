ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions

A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
MARKETS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
STOCKS
Benzinga

United Airlines Holdings Whale Trades For October 11

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on United Airlines Holdings UAL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Whales#Mercadolibre#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Mercadolibre Whale Trades#Meli
Benzinga

Tesla Shows Signs Of An Imminent Bounce: Here's What To Watch

Tesla Inc. TSLA was trading flat in the premarket Tuesday after forming a long-legged doji candlestick on Monday, which indicated a bounce may be in the horizon. The stock has suffered eight bearish red candlesticks in a row, plunging over 21% since opening the trading day on Sept. 29. On...
STOCKS
u.today

This Whale Dumps 623 Billion SHIB in Past 20 Days, But He Bought 2x More

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyhodl.com

Bitwise CEO Says Fortunes To Be Made As Bitcoin Gears Up for New Bull Market Cycle

The chief executive officer of the world’s largest crypto index fund manager says the firm’s clients are positioning themselves for the next Bitcoin (BTC) bull cycle. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley says that 2022 has certainly been a bear market for crypto, but that he sees an increased amount of interest from clients.
MARKETS
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reaches Pivotal Moment: Crypto Market Review, October 7

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Looking At Relmada Therapeutics's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Relmada Therapeutics RLMD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About BlackRock

Analysts have provided the following ratings for BlackRock BLK within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, BlackRock has an average price target of $743.0 with a high of $860.00 and a low of $585.00.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Snowflake, Twilio, and HubSpot Tanked Today

Snowflake saw a lukewarm initiation, and Twilio saw its price target slashed. Software stocks are having a tough time amid high inflation and slowing growth. Earnings season is upcoming, but even good earnings may not be enough to offset broader economic forces. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
u.today

Shiba Inu Price Drop Makes This Whale Buy Another 70 Billion SHIB

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
u.today

Here's Why Coinbase Q3 Report Is Important for Crypto Market as Its Date Is Announced

Leading U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced the date of publication of financial results for the third quarter of 2022. According to the news, the exchange will release a letter to shareholders, including the required figures, on Nov. 3 after the close of trading on the stock market. Among other things, Coinbase will hold a Q&A session and discussion of the released financials at 2:30 p.m. the same day.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Ripple [XRP]: Before you become a part of exit liquidity, read this

As per data revealed by popular blockchain analytics platform Santiment, on 8 October, Ripple [XRP] clinched the highest daily count of new addresses created on the network since its last high in July. According to Santiment, new addresses created on the XRP network on 6 October stood at a total...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
97K+
Followers
172K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy