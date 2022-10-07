ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Precious Angel#Dog#Tiktoker#The Rocky Kanaka
buckinghamshirelive.com

Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home

A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Pets
petpress.net

10 Dumbest Dog Breeds: Why They’re Not as Smart as You Think

“Dumb” is a relative term, and what might be considered the dumbest dog breed to one person may be seen as simply sweet and innocent by another. However, there are certain breeds that have gained a reputation for being not-so-smart. There are plenty of dumb dog breeds out there.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Louisiana Rescue Puppy Returned Just 3 Days After His Adoption 'Isn't Giving Up'

Sometimes, animals that get adopted from shelters end up being returned shortly thereafter. It is not always the fault of the adopter, but this is a heartbreaking experience for pets who think they have found their forever home only to be back in the shelter a few days later. One pup experienced this recently, but he isn't giving up on finding his perfect family.
LOUISIANA STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

Heartbroken ‘new mum’ dog was taken away from her puppies and dumped in the park

A 5-year-old brindle terrier cross named by the RSPCA Florence was struggling to breathe when a couple came across her in Hull, England. Thankfully, they were just in time to save the abandoned animal’s life. A new mum who had her puppies taken away from her, Florence was in extreme distress. But to her rescuers' relief, the resilient pooch found happiness again in her new forever home.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Litter of labrador puppies found skinny, terrified and mange-ridden when they were abandoned in roadside crate are nursed back to health and set to start training as prison sniffer dogs

A litter of labrador puppies which were found abandoned in a roadside crate have been nursed back to health as they prepare to begin new lives as prisoner sniffer dogs. The six adorable puppies were just ten to 12 weeks old when they were discovered skinny, terrified and mange-ridden after being 'discarded like rubbish'.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alligator’s Reaction To Being Cleaned Goes Viral

This albino alligator named Coconut loves bath time. In this viral TikTok, this albino alligator looked absolutely thrilled to be scrubbed down by her caretaker. The adorable footage was shared by The Reptile Zoo (@thereptilezoo) of Fountain Valley, California. In the cute video, Coconut’s caretaker scrubs Coconut with a toothbrush....
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
DogTime

The Best Dog Breed for Each Zodiac Sign

Searching for the perfect dog breed to match your zodiac sign? Look no further! From Aries to Pisces, we found the best breeds for each sign. Read on to find out which dog breed is the compliment to your zodiac. Aries. Traits: Passionate, impulsive, adventurous, argumentative, charismatic. Best dog for...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy