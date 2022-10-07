Read full article on original website
msn.com
Man Brings Ice Cream to the Oldest Dog in the Animal Shelter and Pleads for Someone to Adopt Her
Every animal deserves a loving home. Even senior dogs like Share, a 13-year-old dog at an animal rescue who just needs love and a stable home. Enter TikTok creator @missiondriven, who wanted to raise awareness for Share's situation and hoped he can find her a fur-ever family. The TikToker started...
pethelpful.com
North Carolina Shelter's Halloween Photoshoot for Their Adoptable Dogs Is Simply the Best
Halloween is a very popular holiday across the United States. People love autumn and spooky decorations, plus it's a fun excuse to eat too much candy and get dressed up in cool costumes. One dog shelter decided to capitalize on the Halloween love with this awesome idea to get more of their dogs adopted!
pethelpful.com
Video of the 'Biggest Pup' at California Shelter Is Stealing Everyone's Hearts
Get ready to fall in love! That is, if you love gigantic, chonky, massively adorable dogs that look like they would make the best companion ever! We have all seen big dogs, and sure, there are big dogs, and then there are really, really big dogs, and Buck here firmly belongs to this category.
pethelpful.com
Video of Baby Rescue Pigs Enjoying a Slide at Their Sanctuary Is Simply the Best
Everyone loves a good dose of fun every now and again--even baby pigs! That's right--Rose Bridge Farm Sanctuary is going viral on TikTok for their adorable piggy playground, and we can't possibly get enough. And neither can the energetic lil' piglets!. This farm animal rescue posts regular videos of their...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home
A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
pethelpful.com
Small Breed Dog Rescue in Texas Introduces Their Adoptable Pups in Adorable Video
In recent years, there has been an increased push for people to adopt rescue dogs from shelters, but unfortunately there are many sweet pups that still languish without a home or a family. To help, one rescue is trying to get their pups adopted with cute videos of them to spread awareness of their availability.
pethelpful.com
Video of Dog's Hilariously Rude Way of Asking for Treats Is Going Beyond Viral
Look your dog might be your best friend, but that doesn't mean they always mind their manners. In fact, sometimes they're like one dog, who's gone viral for the impolite way she asked her mama for a treat. Don't worry though, she took her pup's sass in stride. Apparently Sapphire...
WLWT 5
Dogs recovering at Ohio shelter after being found inside cage in middle of woods
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — Three dogs were rescued after being found dehydrated and starving in the woods, according to the Highland County Humane Society. The shelter posted to Facebook on Sunday, saying they got a call from someone who found the dogs left in a cage with no food or water in the middle of the woods.
petpress.net
10 Dumbest Dog Breeds: Why They’re Not as Smart as You Think
“Dumb” is a relative term, and what might be considered the dumbest dog breed to one person may be seen as simply sweet and innocent by another. However, there are certain breeds that have gained a reputation for being not-so-smart. There are plenty of dumb dog breeds out there.
Cat's Reaction to Owner Performing TikTok Dance Has People in Stitches
A black cat's bemused reaction to their owner filming a TikTok dance video has gone viral. Footage showcasing Puma the cat's response to his owner, Mariasha Pinchuk, filming the clip with her friends has been watched more than 14 million times since being posted to social media. In a study...
pethelpful.com
Louisiana Rescue Puppy Returned Just 3 Days After His Adoption 'Isn't Giving Up'
Sometimes, animals that get adopted from shelters end up being returned shortly thereafter. It is not always the fault of the adopter, but this is a heartbreaking experience for pets who think they have found their forever home only to be back in the shelter a few days later. One pup experienced this recently, but he isn't giving up on finding his perfect family.
ohmymag.co.uk
Heartbroken ‘new mum’ dog was taken away from her puppies and dumped in the park
A 5-year-old brindle terrier cross named by the RSPCA Florence was struggling to breathe when a couple came across her in Hull, England. Thankfully, they were just in time to save the abandoned animal’s life. A new mum who had her puppies taken away from her, Florence was in extreme distress. But to her rescuers' relief, the resilient pooch found happiness again in her new forever home.
Elk Hunter Makes Big, Gross Mistake Field Dressing Bull In Hilarious Viral Video
An old video that never gets old. And also, a friendly reminder this hunting season… don’t nick the gut bag. We’re taking it back to 2015 for this life lesson on field dressing. It’s a pretty classic video if you’ve been around outdoors interwebs for a while, but with fall hunting season underway in most states, what better time than now to share it again.
Bride catches husband 'in the act' on their wedding day and people are fuming
A viral TikTok has captured the moment a wife caught her husband ‘in the act’ at her brother’s wedding after doing the same thing at their ceremony. Watch the clip below:. Dani Russell, 27, a social media influencer from Sydney, Australia shared the video starring her ‘rugby...
Pekingese left on side of the road in his bed
Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old Pekingese named Max. Max has a sad story. He was found on the side of the road sitting in his dog bed!
Hulk Smash?! Alabama Breeder Welcomes Rare Green Bulldog Puppy
There have been some strange situations with animals in Alabama in recent years. Earlier this year we told you about a wild situation where wild dogs killed more than 50 animals. Yes. 50 animals. The animals included ducks, goats, and chickens. You can see the uncensored footage here. There was...
Litter of labrador puppies found skinny, terrified and mange-ridden when they were abandoned in roadside crate are nursed back to health and set to start training as prison sniffer dogs
A litter of labrador puppies which were found abandoned in a roadside crate have been nursed back to health as they prepare to begin new lives as prisoner sniffer dogs. The six adorable puppies were just ten to 12 weeks old when they were discovered skinny, terrified and mange-ridden after being 'discarded like rubbish'.
WATCH: Alligator’s Reaction To Being Cleaned Goes Viral
This albino alligator named Coconut loves bath time. In this viral TikTok, this albino alligator looked absolutely thrilled to be scrubbed down by her caretaker. The adorable footage was shared by The Reptile Zoo (@thereptilezoo) of Fountain Valley, California. In the cute video, Coconut’s caretaker scrubs Coconut with a toothbrush....
The Best Dog Breed for Each Zodiac Sign
Searching for the perfect dog breed to match your zodiac sign? Look no further! From Aries to Pisces, we found the best breeds for each sign. Read on to find out which dog breed is the compliment to your zodiac. Aries. Traits: Passionate, impulsive, adventurous, argumentative, charismatic. Best dog for...
