Android Headlines
Google Takes Another Dig At Apple Regarding RCS
Google is at it again. The company has taken another subtle dig at Apple for the lack of RCS support on iPhones. This time around, it was in front of hundreds of spectators at its Made by Google event last week, and millions more watching at home. It expectedly didn’t take Apple’s name, but the reference was obvious.
Android Headlines
Android TV Gets Update Reminder With October Google System Updates
Google has begun rolling out the Google System updates for October 2022. The first batch of updates adds a reminder dialog for pending system software updates to Android TV or Google TV device. This feature is available with Google Play Store version 40.2 rolled out a few days back. It will ensure you don’t miss out on critical updates for your TV. This is a timely addition ahead of the Android 12 update for the original Chromecast with Google TV.
Android Headlines
Google Has New 'Natural Elements' Ringtones And Notification Sounds
Google recently unveiled the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Along with this new hardware comes some new goodies on the software side. Google just unveiled its new Natural Element ringtones, alarms, and notification sounds, according to XDA Developers. In case you don’t know, Google just had its latest...
Android Headlines
The Pixel Watch Has Methods To Conserve Battery
The Google Pixel Watch was recently announced, and it is a pretty nice-looking device. However, what really matters is the battery performance. Because of this, Google has some tools in store to help the Pixel Watch conserve battery. Google fitted the Pixel Watch with an average-sized battery at 300mAh. That’s...
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 5
If you still own the Pixel 5, and are looking to upgrade to one of Google’s phones, the Pixel 7 is probably in your sights. That’s actually why we’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 5, to give you a better idea of what you’re getting. The Pixel 5 launched two years ago, and it may be a perfect time to upgrade for some of you. The Pixel 7 offers a vastly different design, and quite frankly considerably different internals as well.
Android Headlines
Google Launches Two Sets Of Pixel Wallpapers For October
Google recently announced 12 gorgeous wallpapers for its Pixel smartphones. It didn’t take the company long to expand its portfolio, though. Google has launched two new sets of Pixel wallpapers, for October. Google introduced two new sets of Pixel wallpapers for October 2022. These wallpapers are considerably different than...
Android Headlines
Google Launches New Pixel Buds A-Series Color Option
Google announced three high-profile products recently, and in addition to that, a new color variant for one of its existing earphones. The Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds have been launched in a new color option. The Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds are now available in a new color option. Google quietly announced...
Android Headlines
WhatsApp's Paid Subscription Will Be Tailored To Business Users
From Twitter to Instagram, there are several communication platforms that are coming out with paid subscriptions. WhatsApp is no different, as the company is testing the paid subscription with its beta users. According to WABInfo, the subscription might be targeted toward WhatsApp business users. This is an interesting dynamic, as...
Android Headlines
Start Your Smart Home With These Discounted Philips Hue Smart Ligths
Developing your smart home is a lot cheaper and easier nowadays than before, but that doesn’t mean discounted items are unwelcome. The Philips Hue Smart Light set is now discounted for Amazon’s Prime Early Access event. The price is down to just $143.99. This is the perfect starter...
Android Headlines
911 Bug Strikes Some Pixel 6 Series Phones Yet Again
The Google Pixel 6 series smartphones had their fair share of bugs since launch. One of those bugs was discovered last year, as it prevented phones from dialing 911. That bug was fixed really fast, but still, it was really annoying. Well, believe it or not, some Pixel 6 series phones are having problems with dialing 911 yet again, as a new bug emerged.
Android Headlines
The Brand New Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Are Now $235
For Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale today, it is discounting the brand new Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) which were announced just last month by Apple. These are currently listed for $234.99, which is going to save you $14 off of these. Sure that’s not a big discount, but keep in mind that Apple products rarely get discounted, and the fact that these are not even a month old yet.
Android Headlines
We Get A Glimpse Of The Pixel Tablet's UI
Google recently held its latest Pixel event where it unveiled its latest hardware. Among the devices announced was its upcoming tablet. While the company didn’t tell us too much about the hardware, we were able to get a glimpse of the UI powering the Pixel Tablet, and it looks pretty good.
Android Headlines
Moment Intros Pixel 7 Cases With MagSafe Compatibility
Moment has announced its Pixel 7 cases, and they offer MagSafe compatibility. Do note that we’re talking about two cases, one for the Pixel 7 and one for the Pixel 7 Pro. These two cases are basically identical, but have different dimensions to fit the two phones, of course.
Android Headlines
UAG Announces Scout Series Case For The Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro
UAG aka Urban Armor Gear announced a case for both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The company announced its Scout Series case for the two devices, and that case comes in two color options. UAG Scout case is now available for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
Android Headlines
Even Meta Employees Aren't Using Company's Metaverse App: Report
Meta is a pioneer company in developing the metaverse and its . However, The Verge reports that even the Meta employees are not interested in the company’s Metaverse app because it’s too buggy. Metaverse is the latest buzzword in the technology industry, and many companies are considering it...
Android Headlines
Google Pixel 6a Is A Steal At $329 On Amazon
The Google Pixel 6a has dropped to its lower price point yet, it can be yours for only $329 thanks to this sale. This sale is a part of the Amazon Prime Early Access deal. You’ll need to have a Prime account in order to avail the offer. Even if you don’t, though, you’ll get a great deal at $349.
Android Headlines
Get The Galaxy S22+ For $799 On Amazon Prime Early Access & More
There are plenty of opportunities to save money on the latest Samsung products, and Amazon prime early access is an example. The popular Samsung Galaxy S22+ is now down to just $799 during this sale. Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S22 devices earlier this year, and they were really popular. The...
Android Headlines
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale Pays You To Switch To Google Fi
In Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale, you can pick up a Google Fi SIM card for just $7. So what about the title of this article? How are you getting paid to switch to Google Fi? Well, that $7 SIM card comes with a $10 credit on your first bill. Netting you $3. Now that’s not a lot, but hey, you’re still ending up with more money.
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Series Gets New Software Update
Samsung‘s Galaxy Watch 4 series is receiving a new software update. The rollout began in South Korea a few days back and has since expanded to other regions too, including the US. The new firmware version for the 2021 Samsung smartwatches is R8**XXU1GVI3. The latest update for the Galaxy...
Android Headlines
Get The Moto G Stylus 5G For $100 Off
The popular Motorola G Stylus 5G (2022) is now available for a deep $100 discount as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access event. The discount brings the price down to a low $199. This is one of Motorola’s newest phones, as it is the 2022 version. Thus, it brings...
