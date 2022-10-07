Study: SARS-CoV-2 can persist for more than a month on frozen berries

ATHENS -- At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, fears were rampant as researchers worldwide rushed to learn more about modes of transmission for the virus.

One concern was the possibility of foodborne transmission of the virus. While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has since reported that there is no evidence to support transmission of SARS-CoV-2 associated with food, concern over persistence of the virus on food prompted a study recently published in the journal Food Microbiology. University of Georgia food scientists began the study in 2021 to establish a pre-emptive method to measure the virus on foods and to determine whether the virus can persist on fresh or frozen berries.