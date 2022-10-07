ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

Photos from Ohio State's Open Men's Basketball Practice

Ohio State is about a month away from its season opener against Robert Morris on Nov. 7. But fans had an opportunity to watch the 2022-2023 Ohio State men's basketball team practice Monday evening at The Schottenstein Center. With a roster comprised of lots of new faces, fans got to see the Buckeyes compete in defensive movement/rebounding drills, 2-on-2 work, situational 5-on-5 play and full-court scrimmaging for more than an hour.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Why did Ohio State's Mike Hall Jr. only play seven snaps against Michigan State?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It’s impressive that Mike Hall Jr. walked away with 2.5 sacks on Ohio State football’s 49-20 win over Michigan State. It’s even more impressive that he did that while only playing seven snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He got his money’s worth and then some while not necessarily being a constant part of the game plan. So why’d that happen?
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Analyst Names Ohio State's Toughest Remaining Game

The 6-0 Ohio State Buckeyes have hardly broken a sweat since winning a low-scoring game over Notre Dame in Week 1. Ohio State has notched each of its last five victories -- all against unranked opposition -- by 29 points or more. While Ryan Day's team hasn't encountered a significant challenge in recent weeks, that will change later in the season.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

College football rankings: C.J. Stroud headlines Kirk Herbstreit's top players of Week 6

Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud And Marvin Harrison Jr. Set Records, Quinn Ewers Lights Up the Sooners And Alabama Survives A Scare

We’ve reached the midway mark of the college football regular season, and only 15 FBS teams remain unbeaten as they enter the latter half of their schedule. The Buckeyes can count themselves among the select few following a 49-20 blowout win against Michigan State on the road, which saw record-setting performances from multiple players on offense and another solid defense effort – save a couple of nitpicks, perhaps.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

CFB analysts release updated Heisman hot boards following Week 6

Heisman Trophy voters Matt Zenitz and Mike Huguenin released their weekly updates Tuesday on who they think the leaders are for this year’s Heisman, and both of them agree on 1 thing: Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is the leader in the clubhouse after Week 6. Stroud tossed an...
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Buckeyes move up in poll

COLUMBUS – Ohio State moved up a spot to No. 2 in one major college football polls following its 49-20 win over Michigan State in East Lansing on Saturday. Georgia took back the top spot in The Associated Press Top 25 from Alabama. The Crimson Tide slid to No. 3 after escaping an upset bid at home by Texas A&M with Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young sidelined by injury. Georgia thumped Auburn 42-10.
COLUMBUS, OH
wkar.org

MSU Madness tonight; Former MSU baller Draymond Green punches teammate, former Michigan star Jordan Poole; OSU comes to East Lansing to play MSU football | Current Sports | Oct. 7, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we preview Saturday's MSU football matchup against Ohio State. The Spartans haven't beaten the Buckeyes in quite sometime, but do they have what it takes to pull off the upset? Hear what Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day has to say concerning what makes the Spartans dangerous. Also, we discuss tonight's MSU Madness festivities, which acts as the unofficial start to the MSU basketball seasons for Spartan fans everywhere. Also, we dive into the Golden State Warriors scuffle between teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole; both players having direct ties to the MSU / Michigan rivalry. Coincidence?That, and more!
EAST LANSING, MI
NBC4 Columbus

Family of teen girl fatally shot in Columbus park 'heartbroken'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lovely Kendricks’ parents remember her as a cheerleader, as a Chinese language pupil, and as a “ball of fun.” Now, they’re trying to reconcile their memory of their daughter with the images of her death. Kendricks, 15, was fatally shot in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. She was transported in critical condition […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Juvenile arrested for threat at Pickerington schools

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – A situation on Tuesday prompted lockdowns at two Pickerington schools, according to the area school district, and resulted in the arrest of a juvenile suspect. While a spokesperson for the district couldn’t share details on what happened, they did say the incident involved an “external threat” near Pickerington High School North […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man trying to break up fight gets shot in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man police said was attempting to break up an argument was shot on Columbus’ west side Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a call of a shooting near Wedgewood Drive and Eakin Road in the Holly Hill neighborhood just after 4:40 p.m., Columbus police said. When officers arrived at the scene, […]
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 15, dies after Franklin Park shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. Columbus police said Lovely Kendricks was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m., hours after police said she was shot during a fight at Franklin Park. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at approximately 3:20 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, OH

