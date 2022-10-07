Read full article on original website
Eleven Warriors
Photos from Ohio State’s Open Men’s Basketball Practice
Ohio State is about a month away from its season opener against Robert Morris on Nov. 7. But fans had an opportunity to watch the 2022-2023 Ohio State men's basketball team practice Monday evening at The Schottenstein Center. With a roster comprised of lots of new faces, fans got to see the Buckeyes compete in defensive movement/rebounding drills, 2-on-2 work, situational 5-on-5 play and full-court scrimmaging for more than an hour.
Why did Ohio State’s Mike Hall Jr. only play seven snaps against Michigan State?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It’s impressive that Mike Hall Jr. walked away with 2.5 sacks on Ohio State football’s 49-20 win over Michigan State. It’s even more impressive that he did that while only playing seven snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He got his money’s worth and then some while not necessarily being a constant part of the game plan. So why’d that happen?
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud Earns Maxwell Player of the Week Honors for Six-Touchdown Performance Against Michigan State
The accolades keep coming for C.J. Stroud. Following his record-breaking performance against Michigan State on Oct. 8, the Ohio State quarterback was named the Maxwell Award player of the week on Tuesday. In the Buckeyes' win over the Spartans, Stroud completed 21 of 26 passes for 361 yards and six...
Analyst Names Ohio State's Toughest Remaining Game
The 6-0 Ohio State Buckeyes have hardly broken a sweat since winning a low-scoring game over Notre Dame in Week 1. Ohio State has notched each of its last five victories -- all against unranked opposition -- by 29 points or more. While Ryan Day's team hasn't encountered a significant challenge in recent weeks, that will change later in the season.
Eleven Warriors
Highlights and Observations from Ohio State’s Open Practice and Scrimmage at the Schottenstein Center
Less than a month before the basketball season officially begins against Robert Morris, Chris Holtmann and company opened up a portion of practice for media members and Buckeye fans at the Schottenstein Center Monday. In more than an hour of action, Ohio State allowed onlookers to watch some defensive movement/rebounding...
Eleven Warriors
Three-star 2024 TE Gavin Grover Has "Awesome Experience" at Ohio State and Four-star 2024 Safety Vaboue Toure Picks Up an OSU Offer
Three-star 2024 Ohio tight end Gavin Grover’s Ohio State visit on Oct. 1 for the Rutgers game isn’t something that the 6-foot-6, 220-pound prospect will forget any time soon. “I had a really cool day, checked in right at 1:30 p.m., got to walk to the team room...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt builds Ohio State's case as most complete team in the country through Week 6
Joel Klatt is praising Ohio State for how the team is looking through Week 6. He did this on his podcast “The Joel Klatt Show.”. No one has come close to beating Ohio State since Notre Dame in the season opener. The Buckeyes escaped Columbus with a 21-10 victory that day.
247Sports
College football rankings: C.J. Stroud headlines Kirk Herbstreit's top players of Week 6
Week 6 of the college football season featured great performances from various players. Kirk Herbstreit released his list of top eight players from this past week's action, with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud being the headliner. Stroud completed 21 of 26 passes for 361 yards and six touchdowns to one interception. It was the third six-touchdown game of his Ohio State career.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud And Marvin Harrison Jr. Set Records, Quinn Ewers Lights Up the Sooners And Alabama Survives A Scare
We’ve reached the midway mark of the college football regular season, and only 15 FBS teams remain unbeaten as they enter the latter half of their schedule. The Buckeyes can count themselves among the select few following a 49-20 blowout win against Michigan State on the road, which saw record-setting performances from multiple players on offense and another solid defense effort – save a couple of nitpicks, perhaps.
Ohio State announces kickoff time against Iowa
The kickoff time has been announced for when Ohio State plays Iowa at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22.
saturdaydownsouth.com
CFB analysts release updated Heisman hot boards following Week 6
Heisman Trophy voters Matt Zenitz and Mike Huguenin released their weekly updates Tuesday on who they think the leaders are for this year’s Heisman, and both of them agree on 1 thing: Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is the leader in the clubhouse after Week 6. Stroud tossed an...
sunny95.com
Buckeyes move up in poll
COLUMBUS – Ohio State moved up a spot to No. 2 in one major college football polls following its 49-20 win over Michigan State in East Lansing on Saturday. Georgia took back the top spot in The Associated Press Top 25 from Alabama. The Crimson Tide slid to No. 3 after escaping an upset bid at home by Texas A&M with Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young sidelined by injury. Georgia thumped Auburn 42-10.
wkar.org
MSU Madness tonight; Former MSU baller Draymond Green punches teammate, former Michigan star Jordan Poole; OSU comes to East Lansing to play MSU football | Current Sports | Oct. 7, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we preview Saturday's MSU football matchup against Ohio State. The Spartans haven't beaten the Buckeyes in quite sometime, but do they have what it takes to pull off the upset? Hear what Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day has to say concerning what makes the Spartans dangerous. Also, we discuss tonight's MSU Madness festivities, which acts as the unofficial start to the MSU basketball seasons for Spartan fans everywhere. Also, we dive into the Golden State Warriors scuffle between teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole; both players having direct ties to the MSU / Michigan rivalry. Coincidence?That, and more!
Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter charged with fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter was charged with a fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine and will appear in Franklin County Court on Friday. According to WSYX-TV in Columbus, Schlichter was found unresponsive at the Hampton Inn in Hilliard and was resuscitated with the help of...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Reportedly Visiting Both Damon Wilson and Keon Keeley Monday, Various Ohio State Commits Have Big Performances on the Prep Gridiron
Ohio State is in the midst of an open week and, as such, will use that time off as an opportunity to visit with various prospects in different cycles, both in-state and out-of-state. According to 247Sports, Ryan Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson started their weeks off by visiting...
