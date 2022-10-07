Read full article on original website
Related
webcenterfairbanks.com
Mr. Sports Travel takes Alaskan college hockey trip
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Joe Connor, aka Mr. Sports Travel, has been all over the world of sports. You think of a stadium, arena, or park, he’s probably been there. Joe has been to every venue in the four major professional sports. That’s 30 MLB, 32 NHL, 30 NBA and 32 NHL venues. Not many people can say they’ve been to all venues of one professional sport.
alaskasnewssource.com
Fairbanks pilot dies in plane accident on lake
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a Fairbanks man is dead after flipping his plane in a lake at low speed Wednesday afternoon. A dispatch by troopers said 75-year-old Jerald Stansel was pulled from the submerged plane after witnesses at the Chena Marina Airstrip reported that “the plane flipped over forward while taxiing at a slow speed.”
alaskapublic.org
Fairbanks wilderness guide killed in floatplane crash
Alaska State Troopers say a 75-year-old Fairbanks wilderness guide died Wednesday after his floatplane flipped while taxiing on water. Troopers got report of the incident at the Chena Marina Airstrip in west Fairbanks at about 4 p.m. Wednesday. According to troopers, witnesses reported seeing the plane flip over forward while taxiing at a slow speed.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks voter group seeks increased access to ballot process
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - At the Shoppers Forum Mall, Monday, the Fairbanks North Star Borough (FNSB) Canvass Board worked to process 1,586 absentee and questioned ballots for the 2022 municipal election. Appointed by the borough assembly, this team of seven determines whether these ballots meet the requirements to be counted....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
midnightsunak.com
Local elections see Fairbanks conservatives shift tactics after last year’s flop
Adapted from The Midnight Sun Memo, a newsletter project from your humble Midnight Sun editor. For everyone who’s been asking about keeping up via email or how to support the work we’ve been doing here, we finally have an answer in this nifty newsletter… which comes with two free editions per week and extras for subscribers (though, as you might have learned from following this blog, the schedule can’t be entirely guaranteed). Sign up now!
Comments / 0