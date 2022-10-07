Determining who is under the most pressure in the Pac-12 moving after the first five weeks
By Kevin Borba
All Cardinal
4 days ago
The pressure is all the way up as we enter the halfway point in the college football season
We are now almost halfway through the college football season, which is pretty crazy to think about considering how long it felt like it was taking for the season to start.
Prior to the season, I predicted who would be under the most pressure in the Pac-12 . A conference that is full of talented and competitive teams vying for two spots in the conference championship, with a few of the teams having their sights set on a playoff bid. While I believe I was correct about the teams/players/coaches that I picked, now that we are nearly at the halfway point the pressure has somewhat shifted off of some, and has now been passed to others.
For reference, the teams/players/coaches I had under the most pressure were Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee, Utah, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, and lastly USC coach Lincoln Riley. Let's take a look at who I think is under the most pressure now that we have seen five weeks of play.
When it comes to McKee, I still think he is feeling some pressure as a potential first round pick, but he plays well when his offensive line isn't getting demolished every play, and is doing the best he can in what has been a poorly called offense. He is doing the best he can given the circumstances.
Another quarterback who I am taking the "under pressure" label off of is, Oregon's Bo Nix. He has proven the doubters (me) wrong, and is on track to finish this season as his best college football season yet. I think the first week loss to Georgia should be erased from consideration, as Georgia is just elite and realistically might win another championship. Nix is leading Oregon to a successful season, and the Ducks are improving each and every week.
Chip Kelly and UCLA have done what they needed to do thus far, which is win. Even if they lose against Utah, Oregon, and USC they still can easily secure nine wins, which would be their best season since 2014. Kelly finally has this program trending upward, it just took longer than many thought.
