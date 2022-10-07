Read full article on original website
Social Security's 2023 COLA: What Retirees Must Know
The Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 will be announced on Oct. 13, 2022.
What spiking US veterinary prices reveal about inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Most pets hate visiting the vet. Now it’s becoming a lot more unpleasant for their owners, too. America’s worst bout of inflation in four decades has swollen the cost of your dog or cat’s visit to the animal doctor. Prices for vet services have jumped 10% in the past year, government data shows — the biggest such spike on records dating back two decades.
PETS・
Opinion: Educator’s View: My Schools Are Helping Parents Become Voters. Yours Should, Too
I immigrated to America when I was 10 years old and lived with my family in the uncertainty of not having documentation for 10 years. I became a citizen in 2017, after my American grandmother petitioned for me. I still remember the day I swore my oath of citizenship. It was a cold Boston morning, […]
Do we want social media companies to decide whether Kanye West gets a platform? | Robert Reich
Platforms like Twitter and Instagram control the largest megaphones in world history. Do we want them to have that power?
Biden goes West on 3-state tour as midterm elections near
Joe Biden's three-state swing out West this week will capture, in a nutshell, the White House's midterm strategy for a president who remains broadly unpopular: Promote his administration's accomplishments and appear where he can effectively rally the party faithful
