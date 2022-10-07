ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Report: Bailey Zappe starting at QB for Patriots vs. Lions

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S2yx8_0iQQYfcU00

Patriots 1st Down: What the New England defense needs to do to beat Lions in Week 5 01:46

BOSTON -- All week, just about every indication has been that rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe will be making his first career NFL start on Sunday.

That will indeed be the case, The Score's Jordan Schultz reported Friday.

Zappe dressed on game day for the first time of his career last week in Green Bay, serving as veteran Brian Hoyer's backup, with Mac Jones absent due to an ankle injury. But Zappe had to replace Hoyer after just two offensive series for the Patriots, as Hoyer suffered a concussion and did not return.

The Patriots minimized their demand on Zappe, who threw 15 passes and completed 10 of them for 99 yards and a touchdown. But the Patriots lost in overtime, punting from the Packers' side of the 50-yard line in overtime before Aaron Rodgers led a game-winning drive.

This week, with Hoyer going to injured reserve, the options were either starting a severely limited Jones, or a healthy Zappe. (Practice squad quarterback Garrett Gilbert just came aboard this week and wouldn't figure to be a piece of that puzzle.) Friday's report indicates that despite Jones making progress, he's not quite healthy enough to resume his duties under center for New England.

UPDATE: Mac Jones has officially been listed as DOUBTFUL for Sunday's game.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Boston Township, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals potential Odell Beckham Jr. return date

Much has been said about who Odell Beckham Jr. will play for once he fully recovers from his ACL injury. However, it is still unknown when Beckham will actually be able to play. On Sunday, however, we got a potential hint on that answer. Beckham is targeting a mid-November return...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday

FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Aaron Rodgers
CBS Boston

Matthew Judon switches to blue sleeves with Pats in throwback unis

BOSTON -- Since arriving in New England last year, pass rusher Matthew Judon has developed a signature look. But the red sleeves were kept in the closet on Sunday.With the Patriots sporting their red "Pat Patriot" throwback look for their home game vs. the Giants, Judon opted to mix it up by substituting his trademark red sleeves with some navy blue sleeves, instead.Judon looked to be at his normal comfort level, despite the new duds.The Patriots' social media team had some fun with the sleeve options this week, allowing fans to see Judon in red, white, or blue sleeves.Judon said...
NFL
People

Tom Brady Takes the Field in Tampa amid Marriage Struggles with Gisele Bündchen

Sources told PEOPLE earlier this month that Gisele Bündchen has hired a divorce lawyer after months of issues between her and Tom Brady Tom Brady will play in another NFL game without wife Gisele Bündchen in the stands. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, joined his team to take on the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium for game five of the NFL season. Brady and the Buccaneers have a 2-2 record so far, and the seven-time Super Bowl winner is a bit banged up — he...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Here's what Belichick told Patriots after 29-0 shutout win

BOSTON -- The Patriots rolled the Detroit Lions in Foxboro on Sunday, and as you might imagine, head coach Bill Belichick was a happy camper afterwards.The Patriots captured the postgame locker room scene, in which Belichick shared plenty of praise for both sides of the ball."Look, the big thing here, we played the game the way we wanted to play it. All right?" Belichick said. "So, good ball security. 'Mondre, 160 yards."After some raucous applause for Rhamondre Stevenson from the team, Belichick shifted attention to the defense."Number one in scoring -- shutout. Shutout," Belichick said. "Six fourth-down stops. Six fourth-down stops."Belichick concluded his speech simply: "It's all about us, fellas."The video also showed team owner Robert Kraft making sure to greet and congratulate Bailey Zappe after his first NFL win."You have great poise," Kraft told Zappe. "You showed it last week, and I wanted to tell you and I wanted to tell you."As is tradition, Matthew Slater broke things down with a team huddle, asking his teammates how they fell about the shutout.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Patriots-Lions: Bailey Zappe to start; Tyquan Thornton making NFL debut

FOXBORO -- Mac Jones is inactive for Sunday's Patriots-Lions tilt at Gillette Stadium, paving way for rookie Bailey Zappe to make his first career NFL start. Another Patriots rookie will also debut in Sunday's game.Rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton, who was sidelined for over a month after breaking his collarbone during the preseason, is active and set to play Sunday. Taken with the 50th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft out of Baylor, Thornton had shown some promising flashes in the preseason before getting hurt in the second exhibition game against the Carolina Panthers. He began practicing this week and...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Concussion#American Football#Qb For Patriots#Score#Nfc#Gm
CBS Boston

Patriots' dominant defense made life easy for Bailey Zappe

BOSTON -- Without a doubt, rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe showed some exceptional poise while making his first career NFL start on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. He was calm in the pocket, he delivered passes with confidence, he knew when to pull the ball down and run, and he more or less did everything the team asked him to do.It was a very good day for Zappe. But it was also an easy one.With the way the Patriots were playing on defense, they likely could have won if the famed quarterback of Foxboro High was lining up under center in place...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Jack Jones comes down with another impressive interception

FOXBORO -- The legend of Jack Jones continues to rise in New England. The rookie corner didn't get the start Sunday against the Lions, but still made his presence known early in the contest with a great interception to keep Detroit off the scoreboard.With Jared Goff and the Lions in the red zone, Jones read a pass to Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson perfectly and came down with his second interception of his career. Hockenson wasn't even Jones' assignment on the play, but he broke off and plucked the pass out of the air before it could get to the...
NFL
StyleCaster

Gisele Threatened to Divorce Tom Years Before She Hired a Lawyer—Their Marriage Can’t Be ‘Repaired’

Ready for a break? Amid multiple sources that say that the couple is fighting, many football fans are asking: Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing?  Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

BOSTON -- Last week's activation of rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton made for a crowded depth chart at wide receiver for the Patriots. The team cleared a spot on Tuesday, though, releasing wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey.The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Humphrey impressed the Patriots during the preseason, and he filled more of a hybrid receiver/blocking tight end role in the New England offense.He played a season-high 54 snaps in the Week 3 loss to Baltimore, and he had been on the field for 41.4 percent of the Patriots' offensive snaps this season.After catching 13 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown in three preseason games, he caught just two passes for 20 yards in five regular-season games. In his career, he has just 18 receptions for 315 yards and three touchdowns in 23 games.The release of Humphrey leaves Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton on the receiver depth chart.In addition to releasing Humphrey, the team also released offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez from the practice squad.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Another brutal roughing the passer call, this time in Raiders-Chiefs

BOSTON -- When Grady Jarrett was flagged for routinely tackling Tom Brady on Sunday, thus robbing the Falcons of a chance to win their game against the Buccaneers, it figured to stand as the worst call of the week in the entire NFL.It may still be the worst call of the week, but it now has some real company.This time, it was veteran defensive tackle Chris Jones and the Chiefs who (rightfully) feel quite wronged by a roughing the passer penalty. Late in the second quarter, Jones came in from behind Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and made a dynamite, game-changing...
NFL
CBS Boston

Jack Jones continues to impress in New England secondary

BOSTON  -- Jack Jones has introduced himself to the NFL over the last two weeks, coming up with three turnovers for the New England Patriots. He's also pretty good at covering people, too.There's been a lot of talk about Jones' ability to go get the football. Rightfully so, after the rookie made an incredibly athletic interception in New England's 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. (We'll have much more on that pick in a moment.)But first, look at where Jones ranks in Pro Football Focus' coverages grades among cornerbacks. There is no corner in the NFL that has...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bailey Zappe earns first career win in his first career start

FOXBORO -- There were very few instances when Bailey Zappe looked like a rookie quarterback making his first career start on Sunday. The 24-year-old, starting in place of the injured Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer for New England, showed an incredible amount of poise throughout the Patriots' 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium.While Zappe was impressive with a very elementary level offense when he took over for Hoyer last week in Green Bay, he was even better after getting a full week of practice as New England's starter against the Lions. He connected on 17 of his...
NFL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
87K+
Followers
27K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy