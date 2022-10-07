Report: Bailey Zappe starting at QB for Patriots vs. Lions

Patriots 1st Down: What the New England defense needs to do to beat Lions in Week 5 01:46

BOSTON -- All week, just about every indication has been that rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe will be making his first career NFL start on Sunday.

That will indeed be the case, The Score's Jordan Schultz reported Friday.

Zappe dressed on game day for the first time of his career last week in Green Bay, serving as veteran Brian Hoyer's backup, with Mac Jones absent due to an ankle injury. But Zappe had to replace Hoyer after just two offensive series for the Patriots, as Hoyer suffered a concussion and did not return.

The Patriots minimized their demand on Zappe, who threw 15 passes and completed 10 of them for 99 yards and a touchdown. But the Patriots lost in overtime, punting from the Packers' side of the 50-yard line in overtime before Aaron Rodgers led a game-winning drive.

This week, with Hoyer going to injured reserve, the options were either starting a severely limited Jones, or a healthy Zappe. (Practice squad quarterback Garrett Gilbert just came aboard this week and wouldn't figure to be a piece of that puzzle.) Friday's report indicates that despite Jones making progress, he's not quite healthy enough to resume his duties under center for New England.

UPDATE: Mac Jones has officially been listed as DOUBTFUL for Sunday's game.