Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
How to change the time font on your iOS 16 lock screen
Apple recently rolled out iOS 16 for its smartphones, bringing in plenty of features and design changes. Some notable changes include a new customizable lock screen, a handy Photo Cutout feature, edit and undo options for iMessage, and the ability to translate text from both the Camera app and the Photo Library.
Android Authority
How to use Face or Photo Unblur with Pixel phones
If there’s anything Google is good at, it’s packing its smartphone cameras with amazing capabilities and features. One of them is Face Unblur, a feature introduced with the Pixel 6 series. The search giant improved the feature and added Photo Unblur with the Pixel 7 series. Not sure how to use these features? Today we’re here to help you through the process of cleaning up blurry images you may have shot with your Pixel phone.
Android Authority
Poll: Will you switch from Chrome in light of ad-blocking changes?
Chrome is making major changes that could break ad-blocking extensions. So is this enough for you to switch?. Google Chrome has recently faced a backlash from enthusiasts and tech news outlets due to a major change coming next year. The company is switching to a new extension platform dubbed Manifest v3, but this will effectively break many ad-blocking extensions.
Android Authority
Google reportedly says face unlock won't be coming to Pixel 6 Pro
Google Germany reportedly told a publication that the company wouldn’t roll out face unlock to older Pixels. That means the Pixel 6 Pro might never get the Pixel 7 series feature. The Pixel 7 series features face unlock apart from the usual fingerprint, PIN, password, or pattern screen lock...
IN THIS ARTICLE
9to5Mac
iOS 16 can instantly remove the background from any image, here’s how
IOS 16 is full of headline-grabbing new features like a customizable Lock Screen, upgrades to Messages, and a refreshed design for notifications. iOS 16 also brings some smaller changes – and sometimes the smaller changes are even more notable than the tentpole features. This year, one of my favorite...
This hidden iPhone messaging feature in iOS 16 is a game-changer
In the coming weeks, iPhone owners are going to uncover a ton of neat tricks in iOS 16 that Apple never covered prior to launch. We’ve already covered a few of them, such as keyboard haptics and helpful Lock Screen widgets, but those are just the tip of the iceberg. iOS 16 also introduces a hidden messaging feature that may just change the way you use the Messages app forever. You’ll have to do some digging to find it, though.
Android Authority
Google flaunts the potential of Pixel 7 Pro's zoom, night, and macro shots
Google shows off the power of Tensor G2's computational photography. Google has enhanced its computational photography with Tensor G2. The company has shared pictures showing off the potential of its zoom, macro, and night modes. There are only a few more days until the retail availability of the Pixel 7...
CNET
Apple Changed the New iPhone Battery Icon in iOS 16.1 to What Everyone Wanted
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone used to show the percentage of battery left directly in the status bar, viewable from anywhere on your phone, which offered a handy way to quickly glance at your battery level -- until Apple removed the feature with the release of the iPhone X. The reason? Apple needed to make room for the various sensors in the minimized notch at the time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Business Insider
iOS 16 lets you mark text messages as unread on your iPhone — here's how to do it
Starting with iOS 16, Apple allows you to mark text messages as unread in the Messages app on your iPhone. You can mark a conversation as unread by swiping it to the right or by tapping and holding the conversation, then choosing Mark as Unread from quick actions. The Filters...
Android Authority
We asked, you told us: You're split over trusting a Google VPN service
It turns out that "no" was the most popular answer. Google offers a VPN service to higher-tier Google One subscribers, dubbed VPN for Google One. But the company has since brought the service to Pixel 7 series owners as well. That got us wondering whether you’d actually trust a Google...
Android Authority
How to change the time, date & time zone on your iPhone
Unfortunately, your iPhone won't take care of your jetlag. If you are a frequent traveler, you likely need to change the time on your iPhone quite often. If you are crossing to other parts of the world, this would also likely involve switching time zones and dates. Luckily, the iPhone can take care of all this for you if you have the necessary settings enabled. But you can also manually change the time on your iPhone too.
Google Clock update preps Pixel Tablet support and adds scheduled alarms
During the Google Pixel 7 launch event, the big G once again teased its first new tablet in a long time, slated to come sometime in 2023. To prepare for the launch of the Google Pixel Tablet, the company is getting its apps in order, making them work better on big screens. The latest in line to receive a makeover in preparation for Pixel Tablet support is Google Clock, which has just been released as version 7.3 on the Play Store.
Millions of Android users warned to check their phones now for ‘safety failure’
ANYONE with an Android phone should check their settings for a "safety failure". There's a special check that you can do to ensure you're staying safe online. Every so often, your Android phone will need to be updated. This might not seem important – especially if your phone is working...
Android Authority
Google Assistant is now in Contacts: Here's why that's a big deal
A new card feature in Google Contacts will show every Google Assistant uses to identify your contacts. A new Google Assistant feature is coming to the Google Contacts app. Google Assistant will introduce a new card in Contacts that allows you to input information that Assistant can use to call your contacts via their relation to you.
Android Authority
It took six years, but Google finally convinced me to get a Pixel
As far as I'm concerned, Google's growing pains are finally over. Around the launch of the Pixel 6 series, I wrote a commentary about how those phones represented a new beginning for Google. Now, one year later, you can officially buy a Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro — the second release in Pixel’s “second age,” as it were.
Android Authority
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Which should you buy?
The battle between Android and iOS continues. Which side will you take?
Android Authority
How to create a strong password
Pro tip: don't write the password down on a post-it note next to your computer. When you create an online account with potentially valuable data inside, there is always going to be people immediately trying to break into it. That’s just the way of the world. So you need to go to extraordinary lengths to make sure that the account is impossible, or at the very least extremely difficult, to breach. In other words, you need a good password. Here’s our guide on how to create a strong password.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Always On Display on Your Samsung Phone
Always On Display (AOD) allows you to get basic information from your Samsung Galaxy phone without having to turn on the screen. The type of information available on this display mode includes missed calls, notifications, and time plus more. This feature will reduce the number of times you have to...
Android Authority
It's now or never for the Pixel 7, and Google is rightly backing itself
More options for buyers, more potential customers for Google. It's a win-win situation. It’s taken a while for Google to hit peak momentum with the Pixel series, but the relative success of the Pixel 6 proves that Google has found its niche — value and imaging. Playing up the product’s core strengths through a renewed marketing effort worked in its favor, and the Pixel 6 series shipped just shy of four million units. Further, it proved that there was room for Google to compete.
notebookcheck.net
iOS 16.0.3 arrives with multiple bug fixes for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users
Despite their impressive hardware, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max had quite a rocky launch. Both devices were marred by day-one bugs, such as uncontrollable shaking of the camera in third-party apps. Apple has launched the iOS 16.0.3 update, which aims to alleviate some issues faced by iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users.
Comments / 0