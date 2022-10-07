Read full article on original website
Apple's AirPods and Mac accessories could gain USB-C by 2024
The gradual shift of Apple's products to USB-C instead of Lightning could see a switch of connector on Mac accessories and all AirPods models by 2024, a report claims. As a connector, USB-C is growing in ubiquity, with it becoming more commonly used on devices instead of microUSB. While there's talk of Apple making the shift for its iPhones down the road, its possible that other hardware in Apple's product catalog could make the jump at around the same time.
Apple's next MacBook production center is likely Thailand
Apple's efforts to shift production out of China will focus on shifting more global iPhone orders to India and MacBook manufacturing to Thailand, according toMing-Chi Kuo. Apple is in the process of slowly migrating...
Zuckerberg thinks Apple is making aggressive moves now to control the metaverse
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sat down for an hour-long discussion and held court on Facebook's future, the new Meta Quest Pro — and the moves Apple is making that have hurt his company.
Russian troops pour into Belarus ‘by the trainload’
Russian troops are pouring into Belarus “by the trainload.”. The news comes alongside an announcement from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that Russian troops would return to the country, which neighbors both Russia and Ukraine, in large numbers, according to the Belarusian state news agency Belta. Tens of thousands of Russian troops used Belarus as the staging ground for their initial northern offensive into Ukraine in February but mostly withdrew by late March. Since then, a few hundred Russian troops have stayed behind, mostly air and missile troops that use the close Russian ally as a launching pad for missile strikes into Ukraine, but that now appears to be changing.
How Ukrainian special forces could have used remotely detonated truck bomb to blow up Putin’s favourite bridge
UKRAINIAN commandos could have used an enormous truck bomb or a suicide drone to blow up Vladimir Putin's favourite bridge. Russia is fuming after a massive gaping hole was blown in the £3.2billion Kerch Bridge - a highly symbolic link between Vlad's mainland and annexed Crimea. Incredible video and...
Behind Moscow’s bluster, sanctions are making Russia suffer
Fears that Russia is navigating its way around sanctions are unfounded, according to experts who say Moscow is suffering a bigger hit than institutions such as the World Bank have been predicting. Some analysts have interpreted the strength of the rouble, the size of the warchest of cash available to...
G7 Lays out Demands for Lukashenko as Russia Fires Missiles from Belarus
The leaders of all Group of Seven (G7) countries broadly denounced Russia's most recent escalation of its war in Ukraine as a potential war crime following the widespread shelling of civilian targets across the country that left nearly two dozen dead and dozens more injured. In a joint statement Tuesday,...
Kremlin TV Exposes the Real Goal of Putin’s ‘Revenge-Bombs’
Russia escalated its reign of terror against its neighbor this week, raining missiles on the people of Ukraine and civilian infrastructure in what appeared to be a series of indiscriminate strikes. While the attacks seemed to be devoid of any military meaning—changing nothing on the battlefield, where Russia continues to lose—the rationale behind them was revealed on Russian state media, where the ugly truth is systematically breaking through state-erected barriers.
Amazon Early Prime Access Sale countdown: save up to $300 on Apple now
TheOctober Prime sale starts at midnight PT, but aggressive deals on Apple devices are in effect today with markdowns on iPads, AirPods, MacBooks and Apple Watches. The Prime-exclusive savings kick off at midnight Pacific...
Apple's record income makes it richer than most countries
Apple's billions upon billions in revenue is large enough to make it more valuable than most countries. Here's how Apple compares to the entire world's financial stage. By nearly any financial measure, Apple is...
Matter certified and what it means, Dexcom G7, Sonos Sub Mini review
In this week's episode of theHomekit Insider podcast, your hosts review the new Sonos Sub Mini, discuss what the Matter 1.0 certification means, and more!. Leading off the show, the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA)...
Putin Is Taking Crimea Bridge Explosion Personally, Says UK Intelligence
On Saturday, an explosion damaged the Kerch Bridge, which links Russia and the Crimea peninsula, paralyzing the critical supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine. The 12-mile Kerch Bridge now seems operational, and limited traffic has resumed on that stretch. On Sunday, Russian divers will examine the root cause of...
Amazon Prime Day 2 Amazon devices deals: Best Early Access Sale offers Echo dots, fire tablets and more
Calling all deal hunters, the Prime Early Access Sale is here. After months of speculation, the online giant is officially hosting a second Prime Day shopping event for 2022.Kicking off today with deals dropping until Wednesday, the 48-hour event offers whopping discounts on big-ticket items spanning everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to gaming consoles, laptops, and other big-name tech.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogHowever, given that it’s an Amazon event, some of the most competitive deals are found on its own-brand devices. Prices have been slashed across all of Amazon’s gadgets, including Echo...
'Ukraine will win': Estonia's departing spy chief opens up on Putin's war
TALLINN, Estonia — "Early retirement" is a strange way to describe a 44-year-old's acceptance of a new government role, but for Mikk Marran, Estonia's spymaster, it feels a lot like that. As of next month he will no longer helm Välisluureamet, the Baltic state's foreign intelligence service, which, long before Vladimir Putin's faltering invasion of Ukraine, was at the forefront of assessing the threats and capabilities of a resurgent and revanchist Russia.
iOS 16.0.3 & watchOS 9.0.2 updates arrive with bug & security fixes
The release cycle for Apple's latest operating system has been more buggy than previous releases. Owners of theiPhone 14 had to update right after purchase to address activation bugs, then another update was released days later to fix iPhone 14 Pro camera problems.
iPadOS 16.1 expected to arrive near the end of October
Apple'siPadOS 16.1 and iOS 16.1 are still expected to arrive in October — but it'll be close. Apple announced in September that iPadOS 16 would arrive in October. And now, the operating system...
PC market got hammered in Q3, but Apple saw massive Mac shipment growth
Apple's Mac business growth is a giant high-point in a PC market downturn, with a 40.2% year-on-year increase in shipments for Q3 2022 against a sea of shrinkage from other major PC vendors. The PC market has been in trouble for quite a while, with worldwide shipments continuing to decline....
Quest Pro is Meta's new $1,499 mixed reality headset
The company will offer Quest Pro alongside its already-existing, and more affordable $399 Quest 2 device. Meta says that the new Quest Pro targets professionals and those in enterprise for whom a higher price tag may be justifiable. Formerly known as Project Cambria, the Quest Pro is thinner than the...
‘Prepare for back-breaking strikes’: Iran energy workers take action as protests against regime widen
Labourers at a major Iranian petrochemical plant in the country’s south went on a wildcat strike on Monday in solidarity with a nationwide protest movement sparked by the death of a young woman in the custody of morality police. It’s the first sign that weeks of unrest are reaching the nation’s most crucial sector.In a dozen videos uploaded to the internet, workers at the petrochemical industrial zone in the Persian Gulf coast city of Assaluyeh could be seen gathering, chanting slogans against regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and closing off roads. There were also reports of a strike at...
Apple meets India's Airtel to discuss 5G network support
Owners of 5G-enablediPhones on Bharti Airtel in India may be able to use the high-speed cellular connection before the end of 2022, as executives from Apple and the carrier prepare to talk about enabling support.
