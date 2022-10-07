Read full article on original website
How much is Among Us VR? Pricing and platforms, explained
One of the most successful indie games of the last several years is finally getting the VR treatment, and it will allow you to sus out imposters in a way you’ve never seen before. Innersloth announced today that Among Us VR is coming on Nov. 10, and it’s bound to be snapped up by Among Us enthusiasts that want to get even closer to the action.
How to watch the OpTic Gaming Black Ops 2 $25,000 throwback LAN tournament
Every year in October, there’s a period of downtime between Call of Duty releases where it’s time to throw it back to past titles. That time is here again, and again, it’s OpTic Hitch and the rest of the Green Wall who are taking the lead and bringing a classic CoD to the forefront. As part of the team’s “The Off-Season” event at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, a Black Ops 2 event will bring together legends of CoD.
When is Apex Legends Season 15?
Apex Legends Season 14 is in full swing, with only a few weeks before fans learn more about Season 15. Leaks and rumors surrounding the next season are abundantly pouring in, suggesting the addition of a new Legend and a brand new battle royale map. Similarly, players are also expecting to see some massive changes to the meta, with incoming buffs and nerfs for several popular legends. Naturally, players are eager to know the start date for Apex Legends Season 15.
What is the difference between main and off support in Overwatch 2?
Seasoned Overwatch or Overwatch League fans have likely heard the terms “main support” and “off support,” or even “main support” and “flex support” before. These terms are often only used in high levels of organized play, which is why only experienced players or fans of pro leagues may have heard or used them before.
Screen tearing issues in Overwatch 2? Here’s what to do
All gamers would like to play with the highest graphics quality settings, but that may not always be the optimal scenario depending on your playstyle. Players looking to climb up Overwatch 2’s ranked ladder will often prioritize frames and overall smoothness in gameplay over graphics quality. Issues like screen...
The best CS:GO player duos from the Road to Rio RMR events
Since the transition to RMR events for the purposes of CS:GO Major qualification, the RMR tournaments themselves have produced some exciting drama. At these do-or-die tournaments, the old guard must hold off the new breed of CS:GO talent to earn a spot at one of the most illustrious events in all of esports.
Worlds 2022 breaks record for most unique League champions at one Worlds and we’re only in groups
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The 2022 League of Legends World Championship just broke the record for most unique champions picked...
The magical cat infiltrates the Worlds 2022 group stage again as Aatrox continues to run wild
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The end of the first group stage round-robin is upon us, and with that, the Worlds...
How to fix the Overwatch 2 Account Merge Queue Resetting error
When Overwatch 1 first came out, it was a paid title. Overwatch 2, on the other hand, made its debut as a completely free-to-play title, making it more accessible compared to its predecessor at launch. While new players only need to create a Battle.net account and download Overwatch 2 to...
Why are my Overwatch 2 characters locked?
A key part of the First Time User Experience (FTUE) in Overwatch 2 is having to unlock heroes as you progress through the game. While that’s a valuable journey for players who are just learning about the Overwatch universe, it’s less useful for those of us who have been playing the game for years.
Hold onto your Happy Meals, there’s an Overwatch 2 and McDonald’s collab coming
Overwatch 2 has been plagued with a bunch of issues since its launch, with queues of up to 40,000 players waiting to get in, locked heroes that should be unlocked, and Battle Pass agents. There’s no denying Blizzard’s FPS sequel has had a rough start to life. Games...
When does Among Us VR release?
Nobody expected the sudden rise of Among Us two years ago. Despite releasing in 2018, the game had to wait until 2020 to become popular. But when you look into it, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people all around...
Jankos speaks on why G2 is so good at beating Evil Geniuses, and if Group B is the ‘Group of Death’ at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. A professional League of Legends team rarely wins seven straight games against a single opponent—especially throughout...
New leaks point to Doctor Who x Fortnite collab
Epic Games is unparalleled in working with entertainment brands to get some of the most popular characters inside Fortnite. Whether it be Marvel or the publisher behind Dragon Ball, Epic has continuously brought new characters from these franchises to the battle royale. Recent leaks suggest that a new Doctor Who collab could be coming to Fortnite.
New information suggests Xbox Game Pass generated around $3 billion for Microsoft on consoles in 2021
Microsoft is still hard at work making sure that its Activision Blizzard acquisition goes through, with international regulatory agencies combing through the company’s finances. Because of this, new details about Microsoft and Xbox’s programs have been found and they point to some success with the Game Pass services.
Two decades in the making: AMSa forges Super Smash Bros. Melee history with Yoshi at The Big House 10
In what could end up as one of Super Smash Bros. Melee’s most stacked tournaments in history, aMSa did something that no one has ever done in the 21-year legacy of the game—win a Major with Yoshi. In the history of competitive Melee, Yoshi has never won a...
No more pre-rolls? Twitch is experimenting with some changes to its ad experience
There’s nothing more annoying on Twitch than being hit by advertisements one after another while you’re trying to channel surf. The platform’s growing emphasis on advertisements has increasingly impeded the viewing experience, but during a panel at TwitchCon today, execs gave us hope for a better future.
Riot lights up the Worlds 2022 stage brighter than Lux—but the pros can’t stand it
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Organizing an event like the 2022 League of Legends World Championship is far from an easy...
Counter-Strike legend f0rest to stand in for European CS:GO team
Legendary Swedish CS:GO player Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg will step in for Ex-Finest in place of Rasmus “kreaz” Johansson at Svenska Cupen 2022, a $46,900 LAN tournament taking place in Sweden from Oct. 14 to 16. Kreaz has not been playing with Olek...
Overwatch 2 apologizes for bumpy launch with free in-game goodies
Anyone trying to play the first week of Overwatch 2 was likely met with endless errors, bugs, and crashes due to the numerous DDoS attacks and congestion issues coupled with some pretty big bugs that developers worked endlessly to iron out. A week after launch, the game is still experiencing...
